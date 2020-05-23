Of all the giants in the streaming game right now, Apple TV+ is definitely the most difficult one to peg down. After all, Netflix has built an empire giving binge-watchers what they want, you know exactly what you’re gonna get when you sign into Disney+, and even more all-encompassing streamers like Hulu and Amazon Prime Video have managed to carve out some space for their in-house hits. But Apple TV+ is still pretty new to the game, and without a massive catalogue of old favorites behind it, you might find yourself staring at a bunch of original titles with no idea what to watch.

That’s where we come in. We’ve watched it all, from the great to the grim, and put together a handy list of the best shows on Apple TV+ right now. Whether you’re looking for something to watch with the whole family, a thrilling mystery to take your mind off the real-world, or some good old-fashioned star-studded prestige drama, we’ve got you covered with the highlight picks on Apple’s streaming service.

Check out our full list below, and for more streaming recommendations, check out the Best Shows on Netflix and the Best Shows on Amazon Prime.