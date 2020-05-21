The Best Shows on HBO Max to Watch on Launch Day

When HBO Max launches, it’ll have an advantage that Disney+ and Apple TV+ did not: Beyond flagship original series available at launch like Love Life and Legendary, there will also be the full weight of Warner Bros. legacy — specifically, the decades of producing amazing film and television. On the TV side, this is especially exciting, because thanks to the prestige network which makes up 50 percent of this service’s name, that means a ton of exciting series

In addition, there are also a lot of TV shows which have been in streaming flux for a while. Some of them, like Doctor Who and Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s original version of The Office, are now coming to HBO Max thanks to a deal made between Warner and the BBC. Some of them, like Friends and Pretty Little Liars, you might not have ever known were owned by Warner Bros., thanks to the way deals between networks and studios work. In short: While we have yet to play with the particulars of HBO Max as a whole, we do know that there will be a lot of stuff to watch when the service launches on May 27.

Below are the 50 best series HBO Max will make available on Day 1, beginning with our picks from the show’s line-up of originals, followed by shows culled from the Warner Bros. library, with a special emphasis on the HBO original series that have helped the network win dozens and dozens Emmys over the course of its lifetime. And things are only going to get better from here, as there are a ton of other classic series, including The West Wing and Gossip Girl, which will eventually join the service, plus a number of exciting originals that, fingers crossed, will be finished in time to join this list.