Good shows to binge-watch on Hulu aren't hard to come by — especially this year. From Shōgun to season 3 of The Bear, there are a plethora of series that have managed to find both critical and commercial success alike. Ready to find your new favorite? You're in luck. We've compiled a list of the best shows on Hulu, from hilarious sitcoms like Abbott Elementary to intense, addictive dramas like Under the Bridge.

For more recommendations, check out our list of the best movies on Hulu, best shows to binge-watch, and best comedy shows on Hulu.

'The Bear' (2023 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 99% | IMDb: 8.6/10

Read Our ReviewThis worldwide smash hit show sees breakout star Jeremy Allen White star as culinary prodigy Carmen Berzatto, a success in the world of fine dining. However, after his brother sadly commits suicide, Carmen must return home and rejoin his family’s small local sandwich shop, The Original Beef of Chicagoland. Now, having to face the harsh realities of local business and a world away from his life of Michelin-star cuisine, how will Carmen cope with balancing a yearning desire to return to his high life, a broken family dynamic, and the grief over losing his brother?

An awards darling, having scooped up multiple Primetime Emmys and Golden Globes, The Bear has many triumphant factors in the recipe for its success, not least of which is Jeremy Allen White’s captivating lead performance. Managing to find a nuanced balance between heartbreaking and frustrating, the actor has rightfully earned himself both public and critical acclaim for his astonishing performance. Beyond Allen White, though, the show is a gorgeously written story that captures the familial bond at its heart, with the dysfunctional relationship between almost all of its main cast gutwrenchingly relatable. Like fine dining, The Bear is a show to be savored. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Hulu

'Skins' (2007 - 2013)

IMDb: 8.2/10

This groundbreaking British teen comedy follows the lives of a group of unadulterated friends, each feeling disenfranchised by the world around them as they attempt to find love and happiness in a broken Britain. With plenty of questionable parents and teachers giving often unsavory advice, it is up to the teens to find their own paths — even if those paths are full of partying and alcohol. It wouldn’t be an understatement to say that Skins brought about a revolution upon first airing in the UK. Changing culture via dress sense and attitude, the show would break boundaries and showcase the realities of growing up as a frustrated, anxious teenager in Britain. A winner of two BAFTAs, there has been no series before or after Skins that has quite managed to capture its essence, making this a wonderfully astute pick-up for Hulu’s catalog. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Hulu

'Clipped' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 88% | IMDb: 6.5/10

Clipped is a biopic about Donald Sterling, portrayed by Ed O’Neill, who was the owner of the Los Angeles Clippers. The series follows his team’s attempts to win a championship and his subsequent sudden downfall, whose controversial comments ballooned into a series of events that would change the NBA forever. Originally titled The Sterling Affairs, Clipped is both an entertaining sports series and an introspective look at one of the NBA’s most infamous men. O’Neill is brilliant as Sterling, managing to capture all of his many often conflicting character traits, but it is Laurence Fishburne who steals the show as coach Doc Rivers. Fast and furious, Clipped is full of power. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Hulu

'Queenie' (2024 - Present)

Queenie (2024) Release Date June 7, 2024 Cast Dionne Brown , Samuel Adewunmi , Bellah , Melissa John , Harrison Daniels , Tilly Keeper

Created by Candice Carty-Williams, Queenie follows the titular 25-year-old, played by Dionne Brown, as she navigates a modern and multicultural south London. Both Jamaican and British, Queenie struggles to fully immerse herself in either of the two cultures — a struggle felt by many young people in Britain today. A series with its finger firmly on the pulse of modern-day London, Queenie is actually based on Carty-Williams' own 2019 new adult novel of the same name, which received enormous critical and public praise. Politically and socially aware, as well as brimming with biting current humor that makes last week’s releases already look out of date, Queenie is both an entertaining watch and a beacon of representation for the young Black women of London who don’t feel like they fit. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Hulu

'Will & Grace' (1998 - 2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 74% | IMDb: 7.4/10

One of the longest-running and most fondly-appreciated sitcoms of all time, Will & Grace stars Eric McCormack as lawyer Will and Debra Messing as interior designer Grace. Together with their best friends, the group deals with the highs, lows, and in-betweens of modern life in New York City. Of course, Will & Grace, at its heart, is a laugh-a-minute comedy searching every second for the next gag. However, the show was also a major turning point for LGBTQIA+ representation in modern sitcoms, with many looking back now at some of the series to have been released since and realizing just how honest and self-aware about queer representation the show actually was. Funny and poignant, Will & Grace is a must-have addition to a sitcom fan’s watchlist. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Hulu

'Scandal' (2012 - 2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 7.7/10

Created by the legendary Shonda Rhimes, Scandal is an ABC political thriller series that stars Kerry Washington as political fixer Olivia Pope. Based in Washington, D.C., the series follows the staff at Pope’s crisis management firm as they deal with various political situations and scandals. The show ran for 124 episodes over seven seasons, airing from 2012 to 2018. Besides Washington, the series also stars Darby Stanchfield, Katie Lowes, Guillermo Diaz, Jeff Perry, and Tony Goldwyn. Scandal earned high viewership numbers and widespread acclaim over the course of its time on the air, receiving a number of accolades, including the 2012 Image Award for Outstanding Drama Series. Washington’s iconic performance as the bold, powerful political/legal mover has earned the actor nominations for Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Awards. With intense drama and thrilling stories of political maneuvering, Scandal is one of the best shows ever developed by one of TV’s most successful creators.

Watch on Hulu

'The Rookie' (2018 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 68% | IMDb: 8.0/10

Created by Alexi Hawley, ABC’s The Rookie is a police procedural series starring Nathan Filion as John Nolan, who becomes the oldest rookie at the Los Angeles Police Department at 45. Partly based on a true story, the drama series also features Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin Jr., and more. Largely buoyed by Fillion’s delightful performance, the series has become a television favorite since its premiere in 2019, with its sixth season currently underway and a seventh on the horizon. An entertaining series that you can watch with the whole family, The Rookie is a great cop show where the cases may not be all that interesting, but the characters surely are. The series has received largely favorable reviews from critics, with praise for its humor, action, and drama. Though the quality varies a bit between seasons, the show’s talented cast and the well-crafted interpersonal narratives make it a consistently engaging watch.

Watch on Hulu

'The Veil' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 46% | IMDb: 6.4/10

Written by Steven Knight and starring Elisabeth Moss and Yumna Marwan, The Veil is a thriller limited series following two women as they travel from Istanbul to Paris and London, with one of them hiding a dangerous secret that the other seeks to uncover. The series also stars Dali Benssalah, Josh Charles, and Thibault de Montalembert. While the series has received rather mixed reviews, The Veil is elevated by the performances of its two leads. Elisabeth Moss delivers yet another gripping performance as a veteran MI6 agent, and Yumna Marwan equals and, at times, exceeds Moss for dramatic chops in this intriguing thriller. Though it might not be a great spy story (it has been unfavorably compared to Homeland), The Veil is best when seen as a character drama exploring two nuanced and layered characters through a timely narrative.

Watch on Hulu

'Homeland' (2011 - 2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% | IMDb: 8.3/10

When Marine Corps Scout Sniper and prisoner of war Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis) is released by al-Qaeda after eight years in captivity, CIA officer Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) becomes convinced that Brody has been “turned” by the enemy. That’s the premise of Homeland, a spy thriller series developed by Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa, which is based on the Israeli show Prisoners of War. Over the course of its eight seasons on the air, Homeland received largely positive reviews, with Seasons 1 and 2, in particular, hailed as the best of the lot. Danes and Lewis received great praise from critics for their layered performances, with Danes winning two Emmys for her role and Lewis winning one. However, the show isn’t without its flaws, and it has been criticized for its almost stereotypically negative portrayal of Muslims and the Middle East. It’s important to remember that Homeland is very much a work of fiction and should not be considered an accurate representation of reality. That said, it is a fun watch for fans of the spy thriller genre.

Watch on Hulu

'Brothers & Sisters' (2006 - 2011)

Rotten Tomatoes: 87% | IMDb: 7.5/10

Brothers & Sisters Cast Calista Flockhart , Ron Rifkin , Patricia Wettig , Sally Field , Rachel Griffiths , Gilles Marini , Matthew Rhys Main Genre Drama

A landmark American family drama, Brothers & Sisters is set in Los Angeles, California, and focuses on the lives of the Walker family. The series aired for five seasons on ABC between 2006 and 2011, featuring an ensemble cast led by Sally Field as Nora Walker. The show’s cast also includes the likes of Rachel Griffiths, Calista Flockhart, Matthew Rhys, and Emily VanCamp. A hugely popular show during its time on the air, Brothers & Sisters amassed a large fan following over the course of its five seasons. Though originally panned by critics, the show proved to be quite popular with audiences. Over time, it received plenty of accolades as well, earning Sally Field a Primetime Emmy Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Field’s Nora is the heart of the show, which is carried by the performances of its talented cast. The series is a great double-feature with Desperate Housewives (also available on Hulu), and in fact, the two shows aired back to back on ABC during their original television runs.

Watch on Hulu

'Under the Bridge' (2024 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

Under the Bridge (2024) 8 10 Release Date April 17, 2024 Cast Riley Keough , Izzy G , Chloe Guidry , Ezra Faroque Khan , Archie Panjabi , Vritika Gupta , Javon Walton , Aiyana Goodfellow , Lily Gladstone , Anoop Desai

A true crime drama that recounts the brutal murder of Canadian teenager Reena Virk and the incidents that led to her death, Under the Bridge is based on the late Rebecca Godfrey’s eponymous non-fiction book. The series stars Lily Gladstone and Riley Keough in lead roles alongside Archie Panjabi, Javon Walton, Izzy G., and Vritika Gupta. The recent boom in true crime productions has created a wide range of shows and movies, some thoughtful and necessary and others purely sensationalistic. Under the Bridge seems like it fits in the former category, exploring a brutal and tragic crime from the 1990s. The case of Reena Virk, while much talked about in its time, has now become largely forgotten by the general public. The show seeks to change that, shining some much-needed light on this heartbreaking real-life story. With a gripping narrative and a remarkable cast and crew, this true crime series is simply a must-watch.

Watch on Hulu

'9-1-1' (2018 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 81% | IMDb: 7.9/10