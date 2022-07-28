In today's world of TV overload, most people's attention is drawn to streaming services. Gone are the days when everyone tunes in to the same channel simultaneously to experience a TV show together.

RELATED: The Best Hulu Shows to Binge Watch Right Now

Even though streaming services are where the "cool" event TV is nowadays, network TV will continue to persist, partly because of its accessibility and because they have plenty of shows that are more than worth your time.

'Abbott Elementary'

The breakout hit new show of 2022, ABC's Abbott Elementary is sweeping the nation thanks to its relatable comedy and lovable characters. Created by and starring Quinta Brunson, the show follows the exploits of a group of teachers at the titular Abbott Elementary, a public school in Philadelphia whose lack of funding forces the teachers to get creative with their lessons.

RELATED: From 'Broad City' To 'Workaholics': The Best Slacker Sitcoms, According to Rotten Tomatoes

What makes Abbott Elementary great is how it doesn't try to smooth over the parts of being a teacher that suck. Instead, it tries to show why someone would be willing to go through all that and still want to teach. It's a love letter to teachers and a show highlighting their importance. The show's characters have a lot to offer: from Janine's (Brunson) endless optimism to Miss Howard's (Sheryl Lee Ralph) calmly wise attitude to Principal Coleman's (Janelle James) absurd yet misplaced confidence. Spending 30 minutes with these characters will make you wish you were a kid again so that you could go to Abbott Elementary.

'Ghosts'

Based on the British sitcom of the same name, Ghosts turns the traditional sitcom format on its head by casting the central group of friends as various ghosts from different time periods. There's a Wall Street tycoon, a hippie, a prohibition-era jazz singer, a Revolutionary War soldier, a Viking, and several more. It's a creative way to bring a new twist to one of the most popular TV formats.

RELATED: The 8 Best Free Shows To Watch on YouTube, Ranked

One of the strongest parts of the show is the exceptional ensemble cast led by the underrated Rose McIver. After giving multiple great performances every week for iZombie, it may seem like Ghosts is a bit of a step down for her, but that's not accurate. Ghosts prove that McIver can carry the weight of a light, fun sitcom, something that is much harder than it looks.

The 'Chicago' Universe

TV master Dick Wolf is known for making episodic crime shows like <Law & Order that follow a set formula each episode. That's what makes the Chicago universe of shows such an ambitious undertaking for Wolf. Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med tell a connected, serialized story following a different group of hardworking Chicagoans working to save the lives of those who need them most.

Often referred to as One Chicago, the Chicago universe of shows works to paint a complete image of the city that previous depictions have represented. Chicago is frequently written as a violent place to the point that you wonder why someone would want to live there. One Chicago fights to change that by showing the human side of the city and those who represent the city's best.

'The Rookie'

After the popular Castle came to an end, ABC chose to stay in the Nathan Fillion business by greenlighting The Rookie, in which Fillion plays a middle-aged man who makes the late-stage decision to join the LAPD and become the oldest rookie cop on the force. As with most Fillion projects, the often serious plots are told with a light-heartedly sentimental tone.

Thanks in large part to the appeal of Fillion, and the rest of the charming and lovable cast, The Rookie has proven itself to be a major hit for ABC, even prompting a spin-off, The Rookie: FBI, starring Niecy Nash and set to debut later this year.

The '9-1-1' Universe

Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk have left an incredible mark on TV history, having co-created several iconic shows like Glee, American Horror Story, and Pose. With 9-1-1, the two of them, along with co-creator Tim Minear, set out to make a show that feels familiar, thanks to its format but felt unlike any other police procedural on TV. Instead of just following the cops as they fight criminals, 9-1-1 follows a variety of first responders, including firefighters and 911 operators, as they take on emergency after emergency throughout Los Angeles.

The show proved so successful that a spin-off was produced called 9-1-1: Lone Star, taking the first responder format and moving it to Austin, Texas, where everything's bigger, including the threat of death. Featuring visceral visuals, outrageous situations, and the legendary Angela Bassett, the 9-1-1 shows are some of the most entertaining hours you'll find on network TV.

'Young Rock'

We all know Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is taking over the world. He's the box office king, franchise magic, and, if rumors turn out to be true, a future Presidential candidate. If he does become the leader of the free world, The Rock would somehow become the second President of the United States with an NBC show, thanks to his hit sitcom, Young Rock.

The show follows Dwayne Johnson at three different points of his adolescence as he comes to age within the world of pro wrestling. It also features a wraparound segment in each episode set in the near future where Johnson plays himself on the campaign trail for President. Each flashback is started with The Rock reflecting on his life at this crucial moment for himself and America at large. Young Rock is funny, poignant, and just maybe a look at events to come as politics and entertainment merge into one.

The 'FBI' Universe

If you love Law & Order but wish the cops could leave New York City, then we have the set of shows for you. Dick Wolf's FBI takes the classic formula he perfected on Law & Order and applies it to the agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. These agents don't just deal with murders; they deal with everything under the sun, from armed robberies to terrorist threats to hunting down the most dangerous criminals in the country.

The core franchise, FBI, takes place primarily in New York City and follows Agents Bell (Missy Peregrym) and Zidan (Zeeko Zaki) as they take on a new case each episode. FBI: Most Wanted follows a team of agents around the country as they hunt for the criminals on the FBI's Most Wanted list. The third and most recent spin-off, FBI: International, follows a group of agents who travel the world dealing with cases involving Americans abroad. Each one offers its own little twist on the formula, keeping it fresh while still delivering that procedural comfort food network TV is known for.

'American Auto'

The workplace sitcom is one of those TV genres that just never gets old. Whether it's a paper company, a local parks office, or the writer's room of a sketch comedy show, we are endlessly fascinated with the lives of the people who work there.

The appeal of American Auto is the relatability of the characters in jobs most of us have little to no knowledge of. We haven't been executives of a massive car company. We haven't had to fight deadlines to develop a new car design. But we've all felt underestimated. We've all felt like we don't have control of the way others see us. That is the core of American Auto. That central theme combined with a spectacular cast, led by the iconic and hilarious Ana Gasteyer, and some of the funniest scripts on TV makes American Auto must-watch TV.

'Big Sky'

Created by David E. Kelley and based on the book series by C.J. Box, Big Sky is a different kind of show for ABC. Instead of an episodic case of the week format, like most ABC detective shows, Big Sky tells one large story about a pair of private investigators, played by Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury, fighting an organization of human traffickers in rural Montana. With twist after twist designed to keep you hooked, Big Sky weaves a complicated and compelling crime story unlike anything else on network television.

Network TV often gets called out for playing it safe and only producing shows designed to appeal to the most mainstream of audiences, but Big Sky is one of the more recent examples of a network taking a risk to expand their appeal, and judging by the reception to Big Sky, it's most definitely paying off.

The 'Law & Order' Universe

The greatest police procedural show of all time, Law & Order is alive and well 32 years after its debut, with not one, not two, but three Law & Order shows currently running on NBC. Dick Wolf's iconic franchise is one of, if not the most iconic TV show of all time.

The original recipe Law & Order has come back from a hiatus for season 21 and is moving straight into season 22, bringing back the classic "ripped from the headlines" format we all know and love. Meanwhile, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has been going strong since it debuted in 1999 and has arguably become the premier entry in the Law & Order franchise. The newest entry in the franchise, Law & Order: Organized Crime, brings something new to the franchise by trading out the episodic "case of the week" format the franchise is known for in exchange for a more modern serialized story format, telling one long story about the fight against crime in New York City.

KEEP READING10 Best TV Cop Shows, According To Reddit