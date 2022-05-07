Even though Paramount+ is one of the relatively new services on the streaming scene, it has a ton of great content. Paramount+ was made by the combination of CBS All Access and Viacom after their merger in 2019. Since that merger, they have had access to a healthy amount of content for a mixture of audiences. With Nickelodeon for the kids, Star Trek for some sci-fi fans, plus a good amount of docu-series and TV shows, Paramount+ is an excellent affordable option for only 4.99 a month with ads. And whether you're just considering a subscription or if you're already on the service, this guide will help you find the best shows to watch on Paramount+. Ready? Let's begin then!

Image via Paramount+

Run Time: 51-62 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Creator: Michael Tolkin

Cast: Miles Teller, Matthew Goode, Giovanni Ribisi, Colin Hanks, Dan Fogler, Juno Temple

The Offer is one of the most recent additions to Paramount+ and has already proven itself to be an exhilarating watch. The miniseries tells the dramatized story of the making of The Godfather, one of the greatest movies of all time. With a star-studded cast and a high-profile subject, the show is easily one of the most exciting things Paramount+ has to offer. It's not strictly speaking a hundred percent true story but the show does present an excellent portrait of the historic production and the complex individuals who brought it to life. Check out our review of The Offer for more and add the series to your watchlist right away. It is an offer you can't refuse, after all.

Image via Paramount

Run Time: 45-60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 2

Creators: Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, Kirsten Beyer, and Alex Kurtzman

Cast: Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Harry Treadaway, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Evan Evagora, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, and Brent Spiner

Star Trek fans can mostly be divided into two groups based on whether they prefer Captain Kirk or Captain Picard. Star Trek: Picard is a show that's clearly meant for the latter camp. Featuring the return of the iconic Sir Patrick Stewart as an older and more troubled Jean-Luc Picard, the series cemented its position in the Star Trek canon with an excellent first season. Season 2 expands the story even further with the return of more beloved characters like Q and Whoopi Goldberg's Guinan. This show is a must-watch for sci-fi fans and especially for fans of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Picard Season 3 is set to be the final season of the show.

Image via Paramount+

Run Time: 40-59 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Creators: Kyle Killen and Steven Kane

Cast: Pablo Schreiber, Natascha McElhone, Shabana Azmi, Bokeem Woodbine

Halo is possibly one of the single most popular video game franchises of all time. So it's easy to understand why it took so long to adapt it in a way that really does justice to the source material. The Paramount+ show isn't exactly groundbreaking, but it does present a solid adaptation of the games that stands on its own as a great story. And it really does look like this show is only going to get better with future seasons so get in now for one hell of a ride. Check out our Halo review for more and immerse yourself in this thrilling series.

Image via Paramount+

Run Time: 23-26 minutes per episode

Seasons: 2

Creator: Dan Schneider

Cast: Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, Laci Mosley, and Jaidyn Triplett

A revival of the beloved Nickelodeon show of the same name, iCarly stands out as one of the best reboots/revivals of recent times. It's a really fun show that captures the heart and humor of the original while updating the characters and settings to the present time. Miranda Cosgrove returns as Carly, now an influencer who decides to relaunch her old webshow. With many of the classic iCarly characters returning to reprise their roles, the show has enough nostalgia fuel to satisfy old fans while keeping new viewers entertained as well.

Image via CBS

Run Time: 50 minutes per episode

Seasons: 3

Creator: Gene Roddenberry

Cast: William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan, Nichelle Nichols, Walter Koenig, George Takei

When a franchise has grown to the gigantic scale of Star Trek, it's clear that the original project must have been something amazing. And oh boy it is! The original Star Trek show is legendary. It's probably one of the best sci-fi shows to ever grace a television screen. Featuring iconic characters like William Shatner's Captain Kirk and Leonard Nimoy as Spock, Star Trek: The Original Series is a delightful watch that has aged better than you'd expect. While the effects and props might not be up to the standards we expect from shows these days, it's still a great show for fans of classic sci-fi. The series follows the adventures of Captain Kirk and the rest of the crew of the starship Enterprise as it explores the mysteries of the universe. In case you haven't seen it yet, add the show to your watchlist right away. And as always, live long and prosper!

Image via CBS

Run Time: 43-45 minutes per episode

Seasons: 6

Creators: Phil McGraw and Paul Attanasio

Cast: Michael Weatherly, Freddy Rodriguez, Geneva Carr, Christopher Jackson, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Annabelle Attanasio, MacKenzie Meehan, and Yara Martinez

Bull is a CBS reality TV series about a trial scientist Dr. Jason Bull, who is a psychologist who analyzes people’s behavior. Bull isn't just a world-class people reader though, he also has a team of lawyers, former FBI agents, and a hacker. If you are ready for a good amount of TV drama, this show likes to ask some deep questions about the nature of why we have laws, and how we use them.

Bull has a total of six seasons and originally came out in 2016. The sixth season is the final season with a total of 12 episodes in this final showing.

Image via Paramount+

Run Time: 25 minutes per episode

Seasons: 2

Creator: Mike McMahan

Cast: Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O'Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman

Star Trek: Lower Decks is a new era of Star Trek. Written by Mike McMahan, who has also worked on famous shows such as Rick and Morty, South Park, and Out There. This adult comedy often uses Star Trek tropes for comedic effect while questioning some of the most basic assumptions of the Star Trek Universe. The show focuses on a group of ensigns on the lowly ship the U.S.S Cerritos, and they cover all the "usual" missions that get assigned to Star Fleet. This show originally started in 2020 and currently has two seasons. Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 is currently in production and it is set to release in late 2022 with a total of 10 episodes.

Image via Nickelodeon

Run Time: 23 minutes per episode

Seasons: 4

Creators: Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko

Cast: Janet Varney, Seychelle Gabriel, David Faustino, P. J. Byrne, J. K. Simmons and Mindy Sterling

Yes, the Avatar: The Last Airbender sequel series is on Paramount+! A mixture of ancient bending tradition and newfangled steampunk technology, The Legend of Korra introduces us to a very different avatar. Korra mastered three of the elements at a young age, is headstrong, and is fairly aggressive. This new avatar has to encounter several enemies throughout her time, each one of them significant to challenges that we face in the outside world. The Legend of Korra’s lovable cast, mature but teen-friendly narrative, and amazing action scenes make it a great series for almost anyone.

The Legend of Korra first aired in 2012 and ran for four seasons. The show averaged 13 episodes a season and finished airing all of its seasons in December 2014.

Undercover Boss (2010-Present)

Image via CBS

Run Time: 42 minutes per episode

Seasons: 11

Creators: Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko

This CBS reality TV series focuses on a wide range of government leaders, business leaders, and others that go undercover into their organizations to learn about how they actually run. An intriguing mix of a qualitative research study and a reality TV show, this show has a good mix of drama and heartfelt dreams. Most of the time people’s lives change for the better, but sometimes CEOs find unexpected problems within their ranks. Each episode presents a different culture and a different ending. Undercover Boss started in 2010 and is currently on its 11th season.

JAG (1995-2005)

Image via CBS

Run Time: 42-47 minutes per episode

Seasons: 10

Creator: Donald P. Bellisario

Cast: David James Elliott, Catherine Bell, Patrick Labyorteaux, John M. Jackson, Scott Lawrence, Zoe McLellan, and Tracey Needham

JAG is a naval crime show focused on the Judge Advocate General’s Corps. The main character is Harmon Robb, Jr., and is a former fighter pilot whose partner is a female marine Sarah MacKenzie. During the length of the show, the casts suffer different levels of loss, with high tension situations from terrorists to military tribunals. All the rules you think you know are different, and the tension is always too high. JAG ran for a decade from 1995 to 2005, with an average of 24 episodes a season. If you are looking for an exciting military series with a sprinkling of naval propaganda shots, this is the show for you.

Image via Paramount+

Run Time: 42 minutes per episode

Seasons: 4

Creators: Rick Berman and Brannon Braga

Cast: Scott Bakula, John Billingsley, Jolene Blalock, Dominic Keating, Anthony Montgomery, Linda Park, and Connor Trinneer

Sometimes called the black sheep of the franchise, Star Trek: Enterprise is a Star Trek prequel series set before the Federation, teleporters, or even tractor beams. The prequel shows how humanity first set out to boldly go where no man had gone before. This first expedition in space is made even more complicated by the frequent language barriers, the Vulcans' adamant distrust of humanity, and the limited resources of Earth. Star Trek Enterprise has great storytelling narratives, especially in the later season as the show moves towards more consistent storylines and great action as well.

Star Trek Enterprise only ran for four seasons from 2001 to 2005, with an average of 25 episodes per season.

The Neighborhood (2018-Present)

Image via CBS

Run Time: 22 minutes per episode

Seasons: 4

Creator: Jim Reynolds

Cast: Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, Hank Greenspan, Tichina Arnold, and Beth Behrs

The Neighborhood focuses on a Midwestern family that moves into the heart of a tough African-American neighborhood in the middle of Pasadena. This sitcom often makes light of cultural differences between different American subcultures, as well as amusing regional differences. Midwestern friendliness is the basics of the show, with a lot of cultural interactions as a premise. While the show has not always received the best reviews, it has been renewed for a fifth season.

Image via CBS

Run Time: 43 minutes per episode

Seasons: 5

Creator: Peter M. Lenkov

Cast: Lucas Till, Tristin Mays, George Eads, Sandrine Holt, Justin Hires, Meredith Eaton, Isabel Lucas, Levy Tran, and Henry Ian Cusick

MacGyver is a one-man Swiss army knife with a myriad of applicable skills. He has a myriad of engineering skills, language competencies, and fighting skills. While he is typically non-violent, he gets himself into trouble far more often than he should, but the fun of the show is MacGyver's intuitive problem-solving skills.

The original MacGyver ran from 1985 to 1992 with a few specials between it and the 2016 MacGyver reboot. While the reboot does have a few major differences, the protagonist remains very similar. The 2016 reboot ended in 2021 with its fifth and final season.

Image via CBS

Run Time: 39-44 minutes per episode

Seasons: 19

Creators: Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill

Cast: Mark Harmon, Sasha Alexander, Michael Weatherly, Pauley Perrette, David McCallum, Sean Murray, Cote de Pablo, Lauren Holly, Rocky Carroll, Brian Dietzen, and Emily Wickersham

Few shows have had the length or expansion of NCIS. The show started in 2003 and is still running to this day with three spin-off shows being released to date. Similar to JAG, this show focuses on the military investigative services, but instead of the trial, it focuses on the investigative side of the tracks. The show is full of iconic characters such as Gibbs, Tony Dinozzo, and Abby Scuito. If you want a show full of a mix of stand-alone episodes and long-term villains with intriguing crimes happening at every turn, this is the show for you.

The series has run for an impressive 19 seasons. NCIS Season 20 is currently in the works.

Image via CBS

Run Time: 43 minutes per episode

Seasons: 33

Creators: Elise Doganieri and Bertram van Munster

The Amazing Race is a reality TV show that has been in production since 2001. The show focuses on a set of cryptic clues that direct the various teams across numerous locations. Most seasons almost completely circumnavigate the globe, with the starting and ending locations usually being in the United States. The races include any number of clues, which can either be helpful or extremely harmful. If you want to see a show that crisscrosses the globe with some dramatic team competition, this is a good choice for you. And there is plenty of material for you to watch, with 33 completed seasons, and The Amazing Race 34 is currently in the pipeline.

Planes That Changed the World (2005)

Image via The Smithsonian Network

Run Time: 46 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

This series is an excellent example of the Paramount+ docuseries collection. Planes that Changed the World focuses on several impactful designs that changed the face of aviation history and modern culture. The series has been produced by the Smithsonian. And while this particular one only has three episodes, there are a number of related shows on Paramount+ as well, such as Combat Ships, Combat Trains, and more. If you are looking for some intriguing and credible documentaries, Paramount+ has a lot to offer you.

