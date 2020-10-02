The Best Shows Streaming on Peacock

The world doesn’t necessarily need yet another streaming service, but honestly the newly launched Peacock has a pretty robust library of stuff. Especially TV shows. The NBCUniversal streaming service certainly plays hosts to some of the best NBC shows ever made (with The Office being added to Peacock in early January), but they’ve also got a really nice lineup of TV shows from other networks as well. And if you’re looking for some help whittling down what to watch or are just simply curious what the best shows on Peacock are, we’re here with a handy guide to point you towards the best of the best. And if you somehow need further enticement to check Peacock out, the ad-supported version of the streaming service is absolutely free.

So check out our list of the best TV shows on Peacock right now, and get to bingeing.