Toonami was a programming block that aired on Cartoon Network from 1997-2008 before being canceled (it was brought back in 2012, and is still going strong to this day). In retrospect, Toonami can be credited with the introduction of anime to an entire generation of America's youth, and can partly be credited with the genre's growth to mainstream popularity.

Originally created to focus on more action based animation, the TV block quickly morphed into the prime source for anime in the United States, hosting shows like Dragon Ball Z, Voltron, Sailor Moon, and eventually even Narutoand One Piece. Cowboy Bebopvoice actor Steve Blum (Spike) also voiced TOM, the animated host of the Toonami block, but Cowboy Bebop was not a part of the original run.

'The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest' (1997-1999)

The Real Adventures, is a continuation of 1964's Jonny Quest and 1986's The New Adventures of Jonny Quest. It follows the titular character Jonny, Hadji Singh, Jessie Bannon, along with Dr. Quest and Race Bannon, as they investigate phenomena and mysteries.

The Real Adventures was one of the original shows to air on the Toonami block, and one of the few shows that was American animation, and not Japanese. Not considered as great as the 60s original, the show was canceled after just two seasons. However, its legacy will be that it was at the genesis of Toonami.

'Sailor Moon' (1998-2001)

Sailor Moon is one of the most popular female-lead anime's to this day. It spans 200 episodes, and aired on Toonami from 1998-2001; Toonami also aired all three of Sailor Moon's movies. The anime follows a teenage girl who learns of her destiny to be Sailor Moon, a legendary warrior, and must protect Earth.

The show survived briefly outside Toonami, with reruns airing on Cartoon Network throughout 2002. However, the show was heavily censored in America, as were a good deal of anime, but it still proved to be a favorite in Toonami's lineup.

'Yu Yu Hakusho' (2003-2005)

A classic 90s anime that still holds up to this day, Yu Yu Hakusho follows teenage delinquent, Yusuke, who dies after being hit by a car while trying to save a young boy, he is given a chance to return to life as a supernatural detective after passing a series of tests.

Yu Yu Hakusho aired on Toonami from 2003-2005, after previously airing on Adult Swim. It is a very influential anime to this day, although during its run it was extremely edited due to its action sequences and its more YA skewed themes.

'ThunderCats' (1997-2002)

The very first show to air on Toonami was ThunderCats, it remained on the channel until 2002. Following a group of anthropomorphic cats, the Thunderians find themselves on "Third Earth" after fleeing their home world's destruction. They are also kids in adult bodies, because their suspended animation only slowed their aging, but didn't stop it fully.

ThunderCats is also an American animation show, and originally aired between 1985 and 1989. The show was a staple of the late 90s, and the ThunderCats logo and opening is iconic.

'Samurai Jack' (2002-2008)

Samurai Jack, a Cartoon Network favorite, aired on Toonami's block from 2002-2008 sporadically during its Saturday lineup and its traditional nightly lineup; the show has won several Primetime Emmy Awards. It follows the titular character, Jack (Phil LaMarr), as he is sent to the future by the demon Aku, and he must find his way back to the past.

The show didn't have a proper end until 2017, when the fifth season aired, taking place 50 years since the start of the series and finally concluding Jack's long fight with the demon Aku. Samurai Jack was the final show to air on Toonami before the block's cancelation in 2008.

'One Piece' (2005-2008)

One Piece is currently ongoing, totaling more than 1,000 episodes, and is considered one of the most popular anime of all-time. It aired on Toonami from 2005-2008, with the 4Kids dub ending in 2007, Funimation continued until the show was removed from the block in 2008.

It follows Monkey D. Luffy as he assembles a crew to enter the Grand Line and become the King of the Pirates, One Piece, Naruto, and Bleach (which aired on Toonami after its revival) are considered three of the most influential anime, due to their distribution in the United States and their success in the Japanese Magazine Shonen Jump.

'Naruto' (2005-2008)

A cornerstone to the popularity of anime in Western culture, Naruto ran on Toonami from 2005 until the block's cancelation in 2008, this anime arguably had the greatest influence in Western culture alongside Dragonball Z. Its successor Naruto: Shippuden was also immensely successful in the United States but did not air on Toonami. There is an entire generation of kids that watched Naruto AMV's on YouTube with Linkin Park playing in the background.

The story follows Naruto Uzumaki, a child who is cursed with the Nine-Tail Fox demon sealed inside of him, causing him to be an outcast in his village. He isn't blessed with any natural gifts like some of his peers, but through his unrelenting spirit and determination, grows to become a strong ninja.

'Gundam Wing' (2000-2002)

Gundam Wing's success in the United States far outweighed its success in Japan during its original run in '95-'96. It's run on Toonami from 2000-2002 served as a catalyst for anime's success as a genre, and also popularizing the Gundam Wing franchise as a whole.

Gundam Wing also has five main characters, all of which are Gundam pilots. Space colonies are oppressed by the United Earth Sphere Alliance, and it is up to the five Gundam pilots to stop the Organization of the Zodiac from helping the Alliance further its oppressive rule over the colonies.

'Voltron' (1997-2000)

Voltron is notably the first anime to ever air on Toonami, and is the progenitor of the anime focused programming that the TV block would eventually become. Season one, "The Lion Force," aired on Toonami from 1997-2000 sporadically.

Voltron centered around five pilots of five robotic Lion mechs that could then combine to become the titular Voltron. They were tasked with protecting planet Arus from King Zarkon, his son Lotor, and a witch by the name of Haggar.

'Dragon Ball Z' (1998-2003)

By far the single most popular anime that has ever made its way over to the United States, Dragon Ball Z is known for its iconic fight scenes, main characters, and memorable villains. Although its initial Western debut from 1996-98 didn't have great success, it erupted in popularity when it was placed in Toonami's block from 1998, until its final episode in 2003.

Toonami aired every major arc of the Dragon Ball Z anime, including the Saiyan Saga, Frieza Saga, Android Saga, Cell Saga and Buu Saga. Even after the final episode aired in '03, reruns continued on Cartoon Network until 2008.

