While women are still underrepresented in TV production relative to men (doubly so for BIPOC and LGBTQ+ femmes), there’s no denying the continuously growing appetite for female-created content. Regardless of a show’s focus, having women and non-binary folks on staff has a way of infusing programs with fresh takes that set them apart from the standard network fare.

Yet shows with women at the helm can be hard to discover on IMDb’s “Top 250” list (trust us, this isn’t for a lack of options!). That’s why we’ve scoured the site for highly-rated and frequently-watched shows that fit the bill. Read ahead for seven stellar women-created shows that have earned the IMDb seal of approval.

‘Workin’ Moms’ by Catherine Reitman

Workin’ Moms (Netflix) is a comedy series created by (and starring) Catherine Reitman. Recently renewed for a seventh season, this Canadian hit focuses on the intersecting narratives of PR exec Kate (Reitman), therapist Anne (Dani Kind), and the other working mothers in their mommy-and-me group.

Workin’ Moms takes a sharp and hilarious look at what it’s like to balance the expectations of what a mom “should be” with the need for individuality beyond parenthood. Whether depicting postpartum depression, a shared acid trip, or masturbating in the breakroom, Workin’ Moms is a no-holds-barred sitcom enjoyed by parents and childfree folks alike.

‘Fresh Off the Boat’ by Nahnatchka Khan

Fresh Off the Boat (Disney+), created by showrunner Nahnatchka Khan, broke ground as one of America’s first series starring an all Asian-American main cast. The family-friendly sitcom follows Louis (Randall Park), Jessica (Constance Wu), and their three boys, Eddie (Hudson Yang), Evan (Forrest Wheeler), and Emery (Ian Chen), as they make a life for themselves in a predominately white 1990s Orlando.

Loosely based on the teen years of chef-turned-TV-personality Eddie Huang, Fresh Off the Boat takes a lighthearted approach to depicting a slice of the Taiwanese-American experience.

‘Insecure’ by Issa Rae & Amy Aniobi

Insecure (HBO) is a dramedy series created by comedian Issa Rae and writer/executive producer Amy Aniobi. Issa plays a fictionalized version of herself, a late-twenties African-American woman who struggles with—you guessed it—insecurity.

Over the course of its five seasons, Insecure tracks Issa and her bestie Molly (Yvonne Orji) as they navigate the ups and downs of their careers, relationships, and the ever-present cycle of self-doubt. Intended to examine the complexities of Blackness and Black femininity, Insecure cuts through tired old stereotypes with authentic, heartfelt, and humorous stories that keep viewers engaged episode after episode.

‘How to Get Away With Murder’ by Shonda Rhimes

How to Get Away With Murder (Netflix) is an award-winning legal thriller produced by renowned showrunner Shonda Rhimes. Viola Davis stars as a tough defense attorney and law professor Annalise Keating, alongside an ensemble cast of five of her favorite students. The first episode starts off mid-body hiding, plunging viewers into the reality of the professor and the “Keating 5,” entangled in a homicide that threatens to unravel their lives.

Flitting from crime scene to courtroom with ease, this show’s gritty plot earned it heavy praise from both reviewers and fans. With twists and turns around every corner, How to Get Away With Murder is an addictive adrenaline-fueled ride across all six seasons.

‘Hacks’ by Lucia Aniello

HBO’s Hacks, co-produced by Lucia Aniello of Broad City women-oriented comedy fame, is a comedy-drama series focused on the tenuous professional dynamic of brash young writer Eva (Hannah Einbinder) and jaded once-legendary standup Deborah Vance (Jean Smart).

While the two start clashing and hostile, their complex relationship unfolds over time into a mutually beneficial situation, allowing each to grow to new and impressive heights. Hacks serves up witty and unconventional takes with each scene as Eva, Deborah, and the team weather sexism in comedy, drunken mishaps, scandal threats, and more.

‘Heartstopper’ by Alice Oseman

Heartstopper (Netflix) is an undeniably adorable coming-of-age rom-com that tells the story of Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor), two schoolboys discovering their sexuality and themselves through their relationship. Based on a webcomic and graphic novel by producer Alice Oseman, Heartstopper combines live-action filmography with traditional animation to provide a uniquely sweet storybook romance.

While Charlie and Nick encounter their share of toxic masculinity and homophobia, the storyline remains sweet and light, a welcome change from the usual queer tropes to which many shows fall prey.

‘BoJack Horseman’ by Lisa Hanawalt

BoJack Horseman (Netflix) is an animated black comedy series shadowing washed-up '90s sitcom star and anthropomorphic horse BoJack (Will Arnett).

Created by cartoon designer/producer Lisa Hanawalt (also known for her work on Tuca & Bertie, another animated exploration of mental health), BoJack Horseman features a host of well-known actors, including Amy Sedaris as BoJack’s cat-agent Princess Carolyn, Aaron Paul as his slacker human friend Todd, and Alison Brie as human ghostwriter Diane Nguyen. With timely takes on mental health challenges and social issues, this show doesn’t shy away from tough topics, weaving humor throughout with relatability.

