A good number of television series are extremely well-regarded for the technical elements that make them stand out; whether they feature astounding acting performances or engaging storylines, Emmy Awards — and critics among the audience — usually recognize excellence in the television industry.

From sketch comedies such asSaturday Night Live (the most Emmy-winning series of all time) to period drama fantasies like Game of Thrones, many TV shows have been rewarded for their undeniable quality. However, that does not mean that they appeal to every viewer. On Reddit, users reveal the globally loved and critically acclaimed series that fall short of expectations.

10 'Breaking Bad' (2008-2013)

Often regarded as one of the best crime dramas of all time, Vince Gillian's Breaking Bad is set in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The series centers around Bryan Cranston's Walter White, an intelligent high school chemistry teacher who, after learning that he is terminally ill with lung cancer, teams up with a rebellious student (Aaron Paul) to manufacture drugs to guarantee his family's future.

It's hard to find someone who has seen the show and didn't get hooked: Spike021 on Reddit is one of those people. "I know it's probably a generational tv series. I have had my brother constantly trying to get me to watch it," the user wrote. "I tried the first two or three episodes and could not get into it at all."

9 'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

Based on the novels by George R.R. Martin, this David Benioff and D. B. Weiss treasured period drama series has raised the bar for fantasy series over eight epic years. With a large number of compelling characters, Game of Thrones depicts nine different families and their political conflicts for control over the lands of Westeros. In the meantime, a very powerful old enemy threatens to eradicate humanity.

While many people were understandably disappointed with its final season, Game of Thrones is nonetheless a quite beloved series. However, there are users who, to many people's surprise, did not make it past season 2. "I tried watching season 1 twice, got to season 2 the second watch and about half way through just gave up," ReservoirPups said. "Not once did I feel the need to watch the next episode, I just kept forcing my way through."

8 'Stranger Things' (2016-2024)

Although Stranger Things — a series revolving around the residents of the fictional small town of Hawkins, where a gate is opened to an alternate dimension with powerful and odd creatures — is an absolute favorite to many sci-fi and '80s enjoyers, the Duffer Brothers series did not quite impress everyone.

On the platform, RIPN1995 explains that, while the first season of the mind-bending show was incredible (possibly the best of the bunch, according to many viewers), "the rest they became victims of their own success and went too far. I stopped a few episodes in Season 2 and haven't looked back since."

7 'Dark' (2017-2020)

With a slightly similar premise to Stranger Things but revolving around a sinister time travel conspiracy, the German show Dark also takes place in the 1980s, following a group of characters from the fictional town of Winden as they attempt to unravel the mystery behind a child's sudden disappearance.

Baran bo Odar's highly popular piece of television invites audiences to take a look inside its complex and twisting narrative. On Reddit, a now-deleted account expressed their frustration with not being able to get the hype: "I’ve tried to get into. I even gave it a good two seasons, but at that point I had to ask myself, 'Am I really enjoying this? Or am I just force-feeding myself because everyone says ‘YOU GOTTA WATCH IT’?"

6 'The Good Place' (2016-2020)

Serving as a reminder that (almost) everyone is capable of redemption, The Good Place illustrates a town where those who have been good throughout their entire lifetimes land once they have passed away. When Kristen Bell's Eleanor realizes that she has been mistaken by someone else, she attempts to earn a spot in Good Place.

While Michael Herbert Schur's series is marketed as a sitcom, it seemingly falls short of getting a chuckle out of Redditors. As SteveBorden suggested, "The Good Place’s concept and story developments are great but it is very rarely funny, considering it’s from a writer of Office and Parks and Rec, two of the most consistently funny shows ever."

5 'Westworld' (2016-2022)

On top of a thrilling plot, Westworld counts on exceptional performances from familiar faces like Anthony Hopkins and Marvel's Tessa Thompson, which is undoubtedly part of what makes it appealing. The intriguing science fiction Western show is set at the crossroads between the near future and a reimagined past, analyzing a technically advanced world where guests are encouraged to indulge their deepest desires.

"Huge sci-fi geek and grew up watching the likes of John Wayne & Clint Eastwood mosey-ing around the wild west because of my dad, but I just couldn't get into it," azthemansays wrote. In a reply to the comment, IMovedYourCheese explained that the Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan series should've ended after the first season: "There was really nothing else to say after the main story arc was done."

4 'The Office' (2005-2013)

The Office US stands among the best sitcoms (and workplace comedies) ever created, making for a perfect mockumentary about typical office workers. Still, no matter how hard they try, some members of the audience can not see the appeal.

Many would agree that part of The Office's charm is its flawed characters, unmatched screenwriting, and hilarious humor that can not be replicated. Assuredly, the show counts on many global fans; MattyScrant says he feels he is in the minority. "I just don’t find the 'awkward humor' part of it very appealing," the user commented.

3 'Schitt's Creek' (2015-2020)

In Schitt's Creek, Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy) is a victim of fraud, which leads him and his family to go from extremely wealthy to penniless in no time. That's when they give up life as they know it and relocate to Schitt's Creek, an unsophisticated town that they bought years earlier as a joke.

Dan Levy's Canadian/American sitcom, which aired on CBC Television, is regarded as a very solid series of the genre by both audiences and critics. But what do Redditors have to say? "I have tried on 3 different occasions to finish it. Made it all the way to season 3 and I just don't get it," tk_woods wrote. "It's not bad. It's just very mediocre."

2 'Killing Eve' (2018-2022)

When the lives of a security operative (Sandra Oh) and a skilled assassin (Jodie Comer) become linked, the two badass women go head to head in a thrilling game of cat and mouse while being equally obsessed with each other.

No doubt, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Killing Eve makes for an epic watch featuring equal amounts of edge-of-your-seat action and touching drama. On Reddit, though, longgboy420 claims that the show "starts off interesting but god the scripts suck." Another user added that they had "never seen a show flame out so quickly."

1 'The Handmaid's Tale' (2017-)

Adapted from Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name, The Handmaid's Tale is a dystopian series set in near-future New England, where a woman (Elisabeth Moss) is obliged to live as a concubine under a Christian fundamentalist theocratic dictatorship.

Although Bruce Miller's show is not easy to watch as it tackles important themes like religion and the manipulation of power. The constant suffering and unrelenting, dystopian world may be the reason why Redditors find it hard to get through. "June almost gets away, and then she gets caught. Rinse & repeat," Fabbyfuz commented.

