The HBO original series Game of Thrones prequel and successor, House of the Dragon, has recently gained headlines for its epic scope, sophistication, depth, and a well-written plot that once built Game of Thrones fame. Once more, the program is produced by HBO, a premium subscription television network known for its slogan, “It’s Not TV, It’s HBO.”

Since the phrase was made public in 1996, the network has done a remarkable job of living up to its reputation by consistently putting out top-notch programming. The network continually receives multiple awards, and with its high-caliber series, it not only wins over moviegoers but also the most demanding critics.

'Band of Brothers' (2001)

Band of Brothers is a war drama miniseries based on a 1992 non-fiction book of the same name written by historian Stephen E. Ambrose. The show dramatizes the history of "Easy" Company, 2nd Battalion, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division. A little literary license was used in the series adaptation of history for dramatic effect and plot development.

It's unlikely that any war film has better depicted the diverse experiences of regular troops than this miniseries. From the beginning, the storytelling format is different. The viewers can't help but develop a bond with every soldier because you stick with them throughout all 10 episodes. HBO is at its very best with Band of Brothers because it shows the horror of war and increases viewers' appreciation for peacetime.

'The Wire' (2002 - 2008)

The Wire is a crime drama TV show created and written by author and former police reporter David Simon. Each season of The Wire, set and produced in Baltimore, Maryland, introduces a new institution of the city and how it relates to law enforcement while maintaining characters and moving the plot along.

By not being shy from showing its audience a grimmer reality, The Wire delivered one of the most satisfying series finales in TV history and is regarded as one of the best drama shows ever produced. Most importantly, the show's multifaceted portrayal of the city offers a profoundly complicated look at the ways in which many lives and cultures connect. Moreover, the attention to detail in The Wire is so meticulous that it astounds viewers.

'Game of Thrones' (2011 - 2019)

Game of Thrones is a fantasy drama television series created by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss for HBO and based on George R. R. Martin’s series of fantasy novels, A Song of Ice and Fire. The show is set on the mythical continents of Westeros and Essos and boasts a big ensemble cast and follows numerous plot arcs during the course of 8 seasons.

Despite the show's complex storytelling and somber themes potentially overwhelming some viewers, Game of Thrones is a visually captivating, well-acted, cleverly written, and very well-developed television series that garnered lots of accolades throughout its runtime. Although last season was rather disappointing, the program is still recognized as one of the best fantasy shows ever produced.

'The Sopranos' (1999 - 2007)

The Sopranos is a crime drama TV series created by David Chase that follows a New Jersey-based Italian-American mobster, Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), who struggles to strike a balance between his family life and his position as the head of a criminal enterprise.

The Sopranos is a psychologically complex and artistically free work that produces something intimate but not obtuse or sour. By using violence, murder, injustice, and yet also a fantastic display of the underground world that fans feel lucky to have a glimpse at, The Sopranos constantly serves as a reminder to viewers that it is not TV, it is HBO.

'Succession' (2018 - )

Succession is a black comedy-drama television series created by Jesse Armstrong that focuses on the Roy family, who operate the worldwide media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar RoyCo as they battle for control of the business while Logan Roy (Brian Cox), the patriarch of the family, is ill.

Succession manages to be immensely entertaining despite its intense drama because of its dark humor and clever sarcasm. Moreover, the show excels because it comprehends clearly familial trauma, family dynamics, and how one parent's actions affect their children, in addition to the filthy affluent and power beyond comprehension.

'Deadwood' (2004 - 2006)

Deadwood is a Western television series created by David Milch that is set in the late 1800s and follows characters created with both significant fictional elements and historical truths from Deadwood, South Dakota, a town with a history of serious corruption and crime. Milch based the show's plot, characters, and aesthetic decisions on the real journals and newspapers kept by Deadwood residents in the 1870s.

Deadwood addressed every notion at the core of our society throughout its three-season run from how we can all agree that money will always reflect value to how even the worst of us can improve as individuals. Moreover, when delivered by some of TV's best actors, Milch's dialogue stood out as some of the best and most lyrical in the medium's history. From the exquisite filming that unites its many characters into a grand thread to the unexpectedly funny moments, Deadwood is a treasure of a television program that demonstrates HBO's preeminence.

'Oz' (1997 - 2003)

Tom Fontana is the creator and main writer of Oz, a drama television series that takes place in a fictitious men's prison. The program depicts the daily operations of a peculiar prison and its criminal inmates. “Oz” is a nickname for the fictional level 4 maximum-security state prison in New York known as the Oswald State Correctional Facility.

No television program can compare to the violence in Tom Fontana's prison drama Oz which is believed to inspire the birth of The Sopranos. Moreover, like Game of Thrones, Oz has a lot of characters who may be considered main characters, and they are all well-written and developed with great room for unpredictability.

'Six Feet Under' (2001 - 2005)

Six Feet Under is a drama television series created and produced by Alan Ball which portrays the lives of the Fisher family, owners of a Los Angeles funeral home, as well as their family, friends, and lovers.

The show always managed to make viewers laugh even though each episode started with a fatality. Moreover, despite the show's theme of mortality, the performances, and sharp writing consistently gave viewers a vivid sense of life. Also, the portrayal of homosexuality and lesbianism in Six Feet Under has been unreserved. The reason it’s HBO is that it makes tragedy absolutely approachable and appetizing.

Rome (2005 - 2007)

Rome is a historical drama TV show that takes place in the first century BC, while Rome was changing from a republic to an empire. The major heroes of the story are primarily two soldiers named Lucius Vorenus (Kevin McKidd) and Titus Pullo (Ray Stevenson), whose lives get entwined with significant historical events despite the series' expansive cast of characters, many of which are based on genuine people from historical records.

The series' most audacious historical stretches are made realistic, coherent, and, of course, theatrically impactful through excellent writing. Moreover, Rome isn’t a typical period drama but one that embraces the darkest, most debaucherous features of the period in which it’s set to tell the most legendary and realistic story ever. Additionally, Rome shows the humanity behind those men at war rather than just the pointless fighting and inessential violence.

Veep (2012 - 2019)

Veep is a political satire comedy TV series created by Armando Iannucci and based on his sitcom, The Thick of It. The show centers on Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), a fictional Vice President of the United States, and her team as they try to leave their mark and a legacy but frequently get caught up in daily political shenanigans.

The show's razor-sharp humor and writing are both excellent, and Louis-Dreyfus delivers every laugh with grace, charm, and power. Every single member of this series is deserving of being the star of their own show for playing their roles to perfection. The program showcases HBO's dark comedy at its finest, which not only makes viewers laugh but also think and express gratitude that the actual political situation is not as dire as the program suggested.

