FBI is one of the most popular network shows right now. Dick Wolf, the legendary Law & Order creator, co-wrote FBI with Craig Turk, and viewers can catch this action-packed series on CBS. But, in a time when binge-watching series is very much a thing, it could be tough to wait for new episodes weekly; that's why it's good to have shows that can fill the FBI-shaped hole in audiences' hearts.

Besides, obviously, Law & Order, fans of FBI can binge-watch some of the most-loved series about the detectives from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Some are more conventional than others, but all are great choices, especially according to IMDb.

10 'Waco' (2018)

The miniseries Waco was an instant hit - for some, because of the excellent performances by Michael Shannon and Taylor Kitsch, and for others, because it's a true story about the 1993 incidents in Waco, Texas. This story was widely known as one of the biggest US tragedies, and there are numerous accounts of the events, both in written and cinematic form.

Kitsch stuns as David Koresh, who ended up in a two-month-long standoff with the FBI and ATF, while Shannon plays the FBI agent negotiating with him. What differentiates Waco from all other movies and series about this event is that the story's told from both the FBI's and the victims' perspectives, and is fairly true to history (although some dramatization was necessary).

9 'Sleeper Cell' (2005 - 2006)

The mid-2000s were the most fruitful time for series about undercover agents, infiltration, and secret missions. Sleeper Cell is one of those shows, with Michael Ealy in one of his best roles. Besides Ealy, the rest of the cast may be less familiar to viewers, but there are stars like Oded Fehr and Kevin Alejandro.

Ealy plays Darwyn Al-Sayeed, an undercover FBI agent whose main task is to infiltrate an organization planning an attack on Los Angeles. As an agent, his job is to report and prevent the attack from happening, but as most undercover stories go, Darwyn gets caught in the crossfire between the two organizations. Sleeper Cell ran for two seasons and 18 episodes.

8 'The Blacklist' (2013 - 2023)

One of the most beloved and watched shows about the FBI is The Blacklist. After ten years and seasons, and a whopping 218 episodes, the series ended in July. But, for those who haven't had the chance to see this tense, action-packed series, this is the time to do it. It's just fresh off TV, but still relevant enough to give a watch (or even a rewatch, no judgment here).

James Spaderhopped into the role of a lifetime as Raymond Reddington, a notorious criminal that's been on numerous Most Wanted lists for years. One day, Raymond (often simply called Red) offers to help the FBI catch other criminals, but with a twist. The Blacklist is entertaining, twist-filled, and a great character study of one of the biggest criminal masterminds that Spader masterfully delivers.

7 'Criminal Minds' (2005-)

When Criminal Minds first aired, the show was greeted with enthusiasm and immediate love. It wasn't the only series about the FBI, but it became the foundation for numerous other series about FBI profilers. The expression 'profiler' became known because of Criminal Minds, even though the word itself isn't really used by real-life agents.

Besides getting people more interested in the human psyche and delivering fan favorites (Matthew Gray Gubler, to be precise), Criminal Minds is one of the longest-lasting FBI-related shows - and it's perfect for a binge. However, it's no joke, either - there are episodes that can actually haunt viewers, forcing them to sleep with their lights on.

6 'White Collar' (2009 - 2014)

White Collar introduced Matt Bomer to the world - and that's enough for many. He's a breath of fresh air in anything he stars in, but in White Collar, Bomer takes the lead as a criminal agreeing to help the FBI catch other criminals. It's a slicker version of The Blacklist. Fans of the show particularly love its pacing and the chemistry between Matt Bomer and Tim DeKay's characters.

Although Bomer had a career before this show, this is the one that put him on many casting lists. It was well-deserved - his role as Neal Caffrey made viewers believe his charms, wits, and sophistication, which is why the show was so entertaining and Caffrey an iconic character. White Collar is a must-watch for fans of FBI shows, but also fast-paced, witty programs.

5 'Fringe' (2008 - 2013)

Before fans could watch Anna Torv in some of her best roles in The Last of Us and Mindhunter, they watched her in Fringe. Fringe was one of the most popular sci-fi shows during its runtime, and it sees Torv portray an FBI agent that has to join forces with a scientist and his son in order to make sense of some of the things in her latest cases.

Torv carries the torch throughout 100 episodes and gives a fierce performance as a brave agent. Fringe was often praised for its ingenuity and casting choices and considered an excellent legacy to The X Files. Besides Torv, viewers can also watch Joshua Jackson in one of his most prominent roles since Dawson's Creek.

4 'Hannibal' (2013 - 2015)

Hannibal is a modern cult classic, and cut too short, in the minds of some folks. Besides its status as an eternal fan favorite, Hannibal was a pretty hard show to watch at times. It revolves around one of the most cold-blooded fictional criminals in history, Hannibal Lecter, and an FBI agent chasing him, Will Graham.

The cat-and-mouse game between Lecter (played superbly by Mads Mikkelsen) and Will Graham (portrayed by the fantastic Hugh Dancy) becomes the revolving point of all three seasons of the show. Their chemistry is palpable, and the writing is so tight, that all the dialogue between them is relevant and fantastic.

3 'The X-Files' (1993 - 2018)

Despite the breaks over the years, The X-Files is one of the longest-running series about FBI agents. It's the pinnacle of 90s sci-fi, an attribute that also makes it a cult classic. The X-Files follows detectives Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) as they solve UFO-related and paranormal crimes.

Mulder is a believer in whatever's lurking in the shadows, while Scully is a level-headed skeptic. This balance is further emphasized by the characters' incredible chemistry, making them an ideal will-they-won't-they pairing to root for. Next to this, The X-Files also put the science fiction genre on the map, making it more relevant and entertaining, but FBI investigations are at its core.

2 'Mindhunter' (2017 - 2019)

A show that won over numerous profiler-show enthusiasts and David Fincher fans is also one of the best-rated thrillers of all time. Mindhunter, starring Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv, has only two seasons, but they're a gripping viewing. It follows the real-life cases of FBI investigators that began developing the system of understanding serial killers during the 1970s.

Mindhunter is one for the books and works in numerous ways - from the character studies and bone-chilling real-life interviews incorporated into the series to the cinematography, brilliant acting, and great musical score. Its only downside? It has only two seasons that can be rewatched fairly quickly, although one needs a solid stomach for that.

1 'Twin Peaks' (1990 - 1991)

The best-rated FBI show on IMDb is Twin Peaks, but this rating isn't the only reason the show's defined as such. Sure, it's unorthodox and not really a classic FBI-type viewing, but it's a fantastic crime thriller that remains relevant over thirty years later. Twin Peaks was co-created by David Lynch, and stars Kyle MacLachlan as the special agent Dale Cooper.

Cooper is sent to a town called Twin Peaks to investigate the murder of Laura Palmer, a young girl whose body showed up under mysterious circumstances. As he gets more entwined in the lives of the locals, Cooper realizes there's a lot more to unfold there. MacLachlan was widely praised for his leading role and is deemed one of the greatest detectives on TV.

