Watching reruns after reruns of a show can be so fulfilling. The comfort of knowing how it ends but still enjoying it feels like heaven. But what if there was another way to immerse in the beautiful memory without having to start a rerun? Here's the secret: Video Games. There's so much more to explore in the world, and if you're a gamer, you will know how a game helps you admire it and refresh after a hard day, all at the same time.

But where's the connection, you ask? Over the years, some incredible TV shows have been made into user-friendly video games that let you improvise your skills and reminisce old shows simultaneously. And if your favorite show is one of those, make it a point to download the game now!

The Walking Dead: A Telltale Games Series

There is no better way to execute episodic games than Telltale Games, and it's no surprise that the attempt to create the exhilarating The Walking Dead game was a whopping success. Technically, the game is based more on the comic than the show, where every action you perform has a different consequence and can change the story's route.

The game targets its focus on character and story development and often feels like you're playing an interactive rendition of the sensational show. Critically acclaimed, The Walking Dead: A Telltale Games Series is as accurate a zombie apocalypse simulation as it gets.

The Simpsons: Hit & Run

Since its release, numerous versions of The Simpsons video games have been made, but The Simpsons: Hit & Run is the only one you need to own. The game came out in 2003 for the Gamecube, PlayStation 2, Windows, and Xbox. What separates this version from the others is its existence as a witty parody of the Grand Theft Auto series, only less brutal and much funnier.

In this well-received and competently executed game, users control Homer, Bart, Lisa, Marge, and Apu as they investigate odd occurrences in Springfield.

Duck Tales: Remastered

A classic action game from Capcom, DuckTales: Remastered allows users to take control of Scrooge McDuck as he tours the world and beyond, looking for more rare treasures to add to his collection. The game is relatively simple and boasts of being a platformer-style game. The game sold over a million copies worldwide, a considerable number by 1990 standards.

While initially released for PlayStation 3, the iOS version of DuckTales garnered better reviews. The game isn't highly competitive but is definitely fun, interactive, and nostalgic.

South Park: The Stick Of Truth

In fierce competition with its successor, The Fractured But Whole, South Park: The Stick Of Truth is one of the most faithful video game adaptations of all time. While otherwise at par with its sequel, the game adorns a more exciting and dynamic combat system. This role-playing adventure game came out in 2014 and was rated approvingly for its PC and PlayStation 3 versions.

The South Park game is based on an open-world model and includes countless inside jokes and references to the first 17 seasons for fans to reminisce.

The Adventures Of Batman & Robin

What comes to mind when you think of the 90s? Chicago bulls being a contending team? MTV's fantastic music? Even better: Konami producing awesome action games? It was then that The Adventures Of Batman & Robin was released, following the hit Batman: The Animated Series.

The game adorns incredible graphics and sound and features some incredibly challenging puzzles players must solve over the course of the game. Directly influenced by the TV show, the game has the same cartoony and comic-book feel. But, of course, this was long before Christopher Nolan steered the franchise towards a darker version.

Dragon Ball Z: Budokai 3

The Dragon Ball game series launched its first installment in 2002 and lasted until its last release in 2012. The third installment in the series, Dragon Ball Z: Budokai 3, was released in 2004 and was the most talked about. The game had better reviews than its predecessors, with improved graphics and sound, and the gameplay is far ahead of the previous games.

Players can play in story mode, a versus mode, a tournament, and a battle ranking stage where they compete against AI in a hundred fighter challenge.

Beavis & Butt-Head

Beavis and Butt-Head, the sneering idlers from MTV's hit animated comedy series, got their own game on the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo in 1994. In the game, Beavis and Butt-Head have obtained tickets to a Gwar concert, but as luck would have it, they're now in shreds.

Players can alternate playing as Beavis or Butt-Head as they search high and low for the pieces of the ticket. While the game is relatively simple, the animation, voice acting, and music make it remarkable that will make you feel like you are a character in the 2-d world.

Star Trek Voyager: Elite Force

The Star Trek Voyager: Elite Force is loved far and wide by audiences, but only for its PC version, which came out in 2000. The PlayStation version, however, is way less interactive and way more troublesome. Nevertheless, the game invoked sighs of relief from fans as they rejoiced and finally welcomed a good Star Trek game.

The game incorporates an array of characters and visually pleasing settings from the hit television show. The game also includes a multiplayer mode that makes it more appealing and adds to its longevity.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles In Time

Even 30 years after its release, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles In Time is yet to be defeated when it comes to the ultimate TMNT game. The game is a sequel to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and while it takes some characteristics from the original, it ups the antes with the use of colorful graphics and varied level settings.

The Konami classic captures the essence of the 80s cartoon show with utmost perfection and adorns an eclectic palette of extraordinary situations with incredible historical themes.

