Sometimes, a show can be so good that fans can't imagine it ending. Unfortunately, however, that is often not the case, and some of the best fan-favorite shows end up with their doors being closed after only a few seasons. Even though it is sad to have lost them, fans can rejoice in knowing they still can revisit and enjoy them anytime they want.

While three is no magical number, it is enough to establish greatness in audiences' hearts and minds. Some of the best things come in threes: Three's Company, Three Amigos!, the Three Musketeers, and more examples prove it. These shows ended in their third seasons, leaving a great legacy among devoted fans. Although they didn't last long, they stuck around enough to make their mark on TV - some even becoming certified modern classics.

10 'Bored to Death' (2009-2011)

In this wonderful comedy series from Jonathan Ames, Jason Schwartzman stars as a fictional version of Ames, a Brooklyn-based writer who moonlights as an unauthorized private detective. The creative and interesting antics that follow Schwartzman's character are endlessly entertaining.

Along with the incredible Schwartzman, the show also stars Zach Galifianakis, Ted Danson, and Heather Burns. While more seasons of Bored to Death would have been truly magical, the three produced are worth binging repeatedly for a consistent and continuous laugh.

9 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' (2005-2008)

Avatar: The Last Airbender is set in an alternate world where humanity is divided into four national tribes: the Water Tribe, the Earth Kingdom, the Fire Nation, and the Air Nomads. Each tribe has benders, people who can manipulate their tribe's element through telekinesis. The show revolves around Aang, the world's current Avatar, capable of bending the four elements, chronicling his quest to stop the Fire Nation's war against the other nations.

Critically acclaimed for its animation, themes, storytelling, and voice work, Avatar: The Last Airbender remains a classic of modern animation. It has one of the all-time best series finales and several incredible, visually striking, and thought-provoking episodes that remain highly influential. Avatar's rich legacy continues today, with a live-action adaptation in the works at Netflix.

8 'Broadchurch' (2013-2017)

The British crime drama Broadchurch follows Detective Inspector Alec Hardy (David Tennant) and Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) as they solve crimes together. The first series focuses on the death of a local young boy and the characters surrounding the mystery.

Broadchurchfeatures some of the most recognizable faces in British television. Beyond Colman and Tennant, the show featured Jonathan Bailey, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Jodie Whittaker. Broadchurch remains a gem of modern British TV and a standard for crime and mystery series, seamlessly blending social issues with compelling storytelling, aided by a pair of riveting lead performances.

7 ‘Darkwing Duck’ (1991-1992)

A classic of the 1990s animation, Darkwing Duck is truly remarkable. It follows the life of Drake Mallard and his hero alter ego, Darkwing Duck, a crime fighter in the gloomy city of St. Canard. Darkwing Duck works alongside his sidekick and pilot friend, Launchpad McQuack, and struggles to balance his petty fame ambitions with his desire to do genuine good.

There has been intense discussion over the last few decades about the connection of this show with the world of DuckTales. While there are some crossover characters and themes, the shows are unrelated, per the words of the show's creator. However, that does not change Darkwing Duck's greatness, and fans can rejoice, as an upcoming Disney+ reboot is currently in the works.

6 'Todd McFarlane's Spawn' (1997-1999)

Another incredible animated series gone too soon from the 1990s is Todd McFarlane's Spawn, following the exploits of Lt. Col. Al Simmons, a government assassin killed by his close friend. Upon dying, his soul goes to hell, where he makes a pact with the devil to seek revenge upon his killer.

Spawn was a very dark and menacing show, depicting some of the darker aspects of life and demonstrating that animation went beyond a children's audience. While short-lived, the show went on to get reruns and syndication, while Spawn's enduring popularity as an underrated superhero in movies and television has cemented it as an unsung gem of the 1990s.

5 'The Newsroom' (2012-2014)

Why The Newsroom only lasted three seasons is a mystery, as the show remains among the most influential of the last decade. It follows Will McAvoy (Jeff Daniels), the leading anchor for the fictional Atlantis Cable News channel, dealing with all political and legislative obstacles along the way.

The show received many award nominations for the iconic Jeff Daniels, winning Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards. Benefitting from Aaron Sorkin's trademark fast-paced, furious dialogue and a stellar supporting cast, including Emily Mortimer, John Gallagher Jr., and Dev Patel, The Newsroom is among HBO's modern classics.

4 'Deadwood' (2004-2006)

It is not often that a great Western television series emerges. Deadwood is an exception, as it was truly a remarkable series ahead of its time. Set in the 1870s, the show followed events in Deadwood, South Dakota, with various incredible actors portraying actual historical individuals.

The amazing ensemble cast included Timothy Olyphant as Seth Bullock, Ian McShane as Al Swearengen, Robin Weigert as Calamity Jane, and Gerald McRaney as George Hearst. Deadwood is hailed as a rebirth for the Western genre on the small screen, securing a place as a TV cult classic following its untimely cancellation. Intense fan interest prompted a film continuation to come out thirteen years after season 3, finally providing some closure for the revered show.

3 'Dead to Me' (2019-2022)

The dark comedy Dead to Me stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini. The show follows Jen, a grieving widow who befriends the cheerful Judy at a grief support group. Their complex relationship develops as they investigate the circumstances surrounding Jen's husband's death. Along with Applegate and Cardellini, the show also includes the talents of the ever-underrated James Marsden.

Powered by Applegate and Cardellini's stellar performances, Dead to Meis a wickedly funny, morbid, and endlessly entertaining exploration of grief and its countless coping mechanisms. The series showcases the power of human emotion and the importance of mental, emotional, and spiritual healing and growth.

2 'Party Down' (2009-2010, 2023)

Party Down features several familiar faces playing struggling actors and comedians working for a catering company. With a cast like Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Lizzy Caplan, Martin Starr, Jane Lynch, and Megan Mullally, it's a surprise it only lasted three seasons.

Canceled after its second season, Party Down became an obscure comedic classic in later years. More than a decade after its cancellation, the show returned for a six-episode revival premiering on Starz in February 2023. Embraced by critics and audiences, the third season proves Party Down is a comedic gem and a show that will find an audience no matter the year.

1 'The Leftovers' (2014-2017)

HBO's intriguing and unique series The Leftovers is set in a world learning to grapple with an event called "the departure," wherein 2% of the world population simply disappears. The show follows several characters as they attempt to rebuild their lives and form new connections.

Widely regarded as a modern masterpiece, The Leftovers is among HBO's all-time best shows. It revolves around deep issues like grief, abandonment, loneliness, and acceptance, handling them with care, sympathy, empathy, and nuance. Through its delicately constructed narrative, The Leftovers shows that stories can be ambitious, riveting, and thought-provoking in only a few episodes.

