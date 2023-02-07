Most people want to find love, and seeing love depicted on screen plays an important part in that desire. Hopeless romantics often want their love to play out like a movie or show, but that's often far from the truth. Despite the pleasant aesthetic, true love in movies and shows feels unrealistic.

RELATED: 10 Underrated Romantic Comedies With Beautiful Endings

With a vast array of romance, TV shows out there in the film world, a select few truly show the realities of what goes into a relationship. These shows put effort into showing that romance isn't just the peaks; there are some gritty valleys that couples go down, too.

10 'Tell Me Lies' (2022-)

Tell Me Lies follows the development of an unstable but enticing relationship over eight years. When Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) and Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) first cross paths in college, they are both in that crucial developmental stage where seemingly unimportant decisions have lasting effects. Although their relationship starts like any other ordinary campus romance, they soon become entangled in an addictive relationship that will profoundly change their lives and those close to them.

Focusing more on the toxic side of true love, Tell Me Lies creates an atmosphere that never lets the viewer feel at ease or calm. It's all about the one that got away: the first love you know wasn't good for you, but you cannot help but go back.

9 'Insecure' (2016-2021)

Issa (Issa Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji), the two female leads, unpack the Black female experience. Issa strives to reignite the fire in her relationship with Lawrence, who has ceased being attentive to her since the failure of his start-up business. Molly is a successful corporate attorney who dates men badly despite having a lucrative career.

With amazingly written characters and a wonderful cast that brings them to life, Insecure has different characters has so many characters to relate to. With a heavy focus on female insecurities, especially when dating, the show will make viewers feel less alone and like they have someone going through the same thing.

8 'Downton' Abbey (2010-2015)

Set in the early 1900s, Downton Abbey is all about the lives of the wealthy Crawley family and the lives of their dutiful servants. Hugh Bonneville's character, Lord Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham, considers it his life's work to preserve his family's heritage, particularly the lavish country estate Downton Abbey. Along with this monumental task, he is also worried about marrying off his three daughters.

RELATED: 9 Best Episodes of 'Downton Abbey' to Watch Before 'A New Era'

Downton Abbey is a beautiful masterpiece of the "upstairs vs. downstairs" trope. One difference is that the upstairs and downstairs get on swimmingly. With beautiful love stories and shocking losses, Downton Abbey accurately depicts what love was like back then and some of the baggage that came with it.

7 'High Fidelity' (2020)

Image via Hulu

Rob (Zoë Kravitz), a record-store owner in Brooklyn's quickly gentrifying Crown Heights neighborhood, revisits former lovers through music and popular culture while attempting to move on from her one true love. She frequently breaks the fourth wall and talks about the past five unsuccessful relationships she has had that she considers her "Top 5 Most Memorable Heartbreaks of All-Time." This show is the ideal fusion of humor, acting, and music since it pairs each with fantastic and iconic songs.

Upon revisiting Rob's "Top 5 Most Memorable Heartbreaks of All-Time," the audience is given a glimpse into the life of a woman struggling to deal with her most recent romantic setback. With funny moments and sad moments, High Fidelity is a leading show on the lows of dating.

6 'Love Life' (2020-2021)

Image via HBO Max

The romantic comedy anthology series Love Life examines how people we encounter along the road shape who we are when we finally settle down with someone. It also tackles the journey from first love to true love. Relationships are prevalent throughout the show, with plenty of ups and downs to keep viewers amused, as well as friendship, love, and heartbreak.

With two seasons come two different characters' journeys. In the first season, Darby (Anna Kendrick) is followed after a brief romance and hurtful breakup; in the second, William Jackson Harper, as Marcus, assumes the lead role following his messy divorce. Both stories will have viewers witnessing the messy side of one's love life.

5 'Love' (2016-2018)

People-pleasing good guy Gus (Paul Rust) relocates to a stylish apartment building where many college students live after his cheating girlfriend leaves him. He meets the wild child Mickey (Gillian Jacobs), who hates her job on the radio: she is also recently single. Despite their extreme differences, the two are drawn to one another. Their differences may ultimately help them understand what love truly is.

One of the most realistic shows when it comes to the awkwardness of new love, Love features two immensely relatable lead characters. It highlights the difficulties of love while presenting a story that almost everyone can relate to.

4 'Scenes From a Marriage' (2021)

Image via HBO

The marriage between Johan and Marianne (Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain) first seems to be going well, but things start to go south when Johan starts an affair with another woman. Through the eyes of a modern American couple, Scenes From a Marriage explores the deepest recesses of love, hate, desire, monogamy, marriage, and divorce.

Issac and Chastain's performances in Scenes From a Marriage feel uncomfortably grounded. With an expertly written story that never falls into predictability, the show makes audiences feel like they are eavesdropping on a real couple.

3 'Conversations With Friends' (2022)

Based on Sally Rooney's book of the same name, Conversations With Friends follows the story of two college students: Frances (Alison Oliver) and Bobbi (Sasha Lane). They forge an unexpected and strange connection with a married couple, Nick (Joe Alwyn) and Melissa (Jemima Kirke). Frances's intellectual convictions start to give way to something new as she desperately tries to make peace with her new desires.

Their conversations are pretty awkward, but their physical interactions are much more comfortable. The whole show is absorbing and thoughtful and is bound to capture the interest of any viewer.

2 Fleabag (2016 - 2019)

Only known to the audience as Fleabag (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), an honest woman navigates London's dating scene and daily life while coping with grief. Fleabag struggles to navigate her problems despite being furious and depressed. She then rejects everyone who is attempting to help her as a result, though. However, she manages to maintain her charm and wit through it all.

RELATED: From 'Atlanta' to 'Fleabag': 11 Short-Running TV Shows That Ended on Their Own Terms

With her constant breaking of the fourth wall and her conversations directly with the viewer, Fleabag manages to invite the audience into her life: especially with her love affair with the priest, or lack thereof. Here the audience can empathize with her, and the storyline is some of the most relatable stuff in the vein of wanting what one can't have.

1 Normal People (2020)

Two students, Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal) start dating in a small Irish town while keeping it a secret from their classmates. However, the relationship appears to break off when Connell asks another girl to the school dance. Months later, the two meet again while they are both students at Dublin's Trinity College. Although the nature of their relationship has altered, they still feel a strong connection.

RELATED: From 'WandaVision' to 'Normal People': 7 of the Best Miniseries to Binge in a Day

Normal People was adapted from a novel by Sally Rooney and is perhaps the most realistic and painful look at love in the world of television. With Marianne and Connell being two characters so relatable and well-rounded, they never feel redundant. Portraying the intense connection between two people who ultimately make each other better but worse at the same time, Normal People is a beautiful depiction of love.

KEEP READING:The Best Romantic Shows on Netflix Right Now