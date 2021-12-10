“Bella Ciao”! It's time now to chant these lyrics for the last time with the arrival of Money Heist Season 5 Part 2. A show that technically finished in 2018 with Season 2, was later acquired by Netflix and its increasing popularity within the streaming platform was enough to seal the deal for a continuation to the heist storyline. From the Royal Mint of Spain to the Bank of Spain, the skilled robbers were led by the Professor (Álvaro Morte) to not only steal billions of dollars from safes but to also challenge the authorities’ corrupt system and change people’s opinions about the definition of “bad guys”.

These outlaws charmed audiences throughout their intense journey wearing the red jumpsuits that fans can’t help but feel a bit of an ache in their heart now that the end is near. To calm your fears of not being able to see these familiar faces again in the next little while, here is a brief list of shows that include some of Money Heist’s most treasured cast members. These picks might not be set inside banks, but they will surely keep you guessing and win you over in no time.

1. Locked Up

Image Via Fox Spain

Who else misses Nairóbi (Alba Flores)? Probably one of the most beloved characters in Money Heist’s ensemble, Nairóbi’s strong-willed personality has been lacking in this last season. Gladly, here is an opportunity to see Flores again, as well as Najwa Nimri (who plays Inspector Sierra in the later seasons of the show). Locked Up follows Macarena Ferreiro (Maggie Civantos) after she is framed for a crime she didn’t commit and ends up in a cell at a women’s prison. Spending her days and nights alongside real perpetrators, Ferreiro is initially a misfit given she hasn’t done anything to be there. However, as she begins to gain a thirst for revenge against those who put her behind locked bars, Ferreiro toughens up and adapts to prison life including having to deal with Zulema (Nimiri), the most dangerous inmate of the bunch.

2. Gran Hotel

Image Via Antena 3

It isn’t the end of the road for Berlin just yet, but since his spin-off series will only be coming to Netflix in 2023, there is enough time to get into this other Pedro Alonso project. Gran Hotel takes place in the early 20th century after Julio Olmedo (Yon González) decides to pay a visit to his sister, Cristina (Paula Prendes), who works as a chambermaid at a renowned hotel in Spain. When he arrives there, news comes through that Cristina has gone missing. In an attempt to find out what happened to her, Julio starts working at the hotel and in his off-hours, he investigates his sister’s disappearance alongside the daughter of the hotel owner, Alicia Alarcón (Amaia Salamanca). The two eventually get romantically involved, which poses a threat to Alicia’s relationship with Diego Murquia (Alonso).

3. Elite

Image Via Netflix

If one weren’t enough, Elite includes three Money Heist alums: Miguel Herrán (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), and Maria Pedraza (hostage, Alison Parker). This teen drama takes place at Las Encinas, a prestigious high school in Spain, after three working class students are offered the opportunity to study there. Although they clearly don’t possess the luxurious lifestyle or status that their peers do, Christian (Herrán), Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), and Nadia (Mina El Hammani) fit right in when students are questioned about their classmate’s murder. Elite is a perfect fit for those who enjoy a cut-to-the-chase investigation combined with Euphoria and Gossip Girl-like teen subjects.

4. The Wheel of Time

Image Via Amazon

This is the only English-speaking entry on this list and an introduction to Álvaro Morte in an overseas project for Amazon Prime. The Wheel of Time is a fantasy drama that follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the Blue Ajah (a group of people with magical powers), as she goes on an undercover mission to find out who might be the reincarnation of the Dragon. According to the prophecy, the Dragon Reborn can either save the world or destroy it. For those Money Heist fans who also enjoyed the whirlwind that was Game of Thrones, this might just be an ideal watch for you.

5. The Time in Between

Image Via Antena 3

An adaptation of a novel by the same name, The Time in Between is a miniseries focused on Sira (Adriana Ugarte), a dressmaker who loses everything she has ever had in the name of love. When the man of her dreams leaves her behind in Morocco with nothing but a few pieces of clothing and an enormous debt, Sira must find a way to re-establish her life and pay what she owes in less than one year. As World War II intensifies the conflict between Germany and Spain, she decides to use her skills as a seamstress to become a spy. Although Alba Flores has a minor role here, this series is an attention-grabbing venture for anyone into historical dramas.

6. Sky Rojo

Image Via Netflix

A Netflix original made by the same creators of Money Heist, Sky Rojo features Miguel Ángel Silvestre, who plays Tokyo’s (Úrsula Corberó) long lost love whom we get to know better through flashbacks in Season 5. In this series, the actor is portraying Romeo, a pimp from Las Novias Club. When three of the prostitutes that work in the club run away in search for a fresh start, Romeo and his henchman do whatever they can to bring them back. A story about friendship and journey to freedom, Sky Rojo was reportedly one of 2021’s top worldwide binges on Netflix.

7. Insiders

Image Via Netflix

To finish things off, here is a reality show in which the people who are in it aren’t even aware of their participation. This might sound a bit confusing so here are further details to explain this weird concept better: A group of people, thinking that they are auditioning for a reality show, don’t know that there are cameras everywhere during the selection process registering their every move. This means that what they think are secretive conversations are actually being filmed for a reality show the whole world can see. Insiders is hosted by Najwa Nimri and it displays an array of personalities combined with a Big Brother-like tone.

