For fans of television, time is perhaps as important an asset as their investments. Spending so much as an extra minute on a substandard show is depressing, and waiting for them to get better is even worse. But when you find a TV show you love, you want to stick around until the end. However, sometimes, time isn't plentiful, and watching episodes in parts is frustrating.

RELATED: Best TV Shows to Binge Watch

Thanks to innovative ideas, countless shows with episodes less than 30 minutes long exist. Sure, sometimes it may take a couple episodes to intrigue interest, but it is same time a 60-minute episode in another show would've taken. But if you need more than waiting for them to improve, it might be helpful to bookmark the best ones.

‘Normal People’ (2020)

Marianne (Daisy Edgar Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal) are high school students studying at the same school but living worlds apart. Connell's mother works at a house for a living, and Marianne's mother owns said house. She's an outcast at school, and he's the popular jock. Eventually, they go to the same college, but this time, roles are reversed. She's popular while he stays on the sidelines. What remains is a connection forged in friendship that leads to the most meaningful relationship of their life.

The spectacular adaptation of Sally Rooney's novel of the same name, Normal People, garnered views and praise for the couple's prominence and intensity. The show uses the half-hour format cleverly to explain Rooney's incredible piece of work and is available on Hulu.

‘Bojack Horseman’ (2014-2020)

Bojack Horseman (Will Arnett) was the lead cast in a famous sitcom, Horsing Around, which was suddenly canceled. But, years later, he wants to make a comeback with a novel on his life. His long-time agent and ex-girlfriend, Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris), suggests him to hire Diane Nguyen (Alison Brie), a ghostwriter who would help him write the story. But, as Diane tries to get Bojack to open up, she soon realizes his novel isn't the only thing he needs help with.

One of the very few shows which talk about depression openly and accurately display mental illnesses, Bojack Horseman is a poignant show that stayed with fans long after it ended. The show is available on Netflix.

‘How I Met Your Mother’ (2005-2014)

Despite its absence on Netflix now, How I Met Your Mother continues to be one of the most-watched sitcoms of all time. The show revolves around Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor), who is searching for his soulmate. The story is told primarily in the form of flashbacks as Ted recounts the tale to his children. While the show's end thoroughly disappointed fans, the rest of the seasons are drastically better than most shows.

How I Met Your Mother has a unique premise, albeit featuring a group of friends that was quite the monotony in its time. The four-time Emmy award winner is available on Prime Video, Hulu, and Apple TV.

‘Arrested Development’ (2003-2019)

George Bluth Sr. (Jeffrey Tambor), founder and former CEO of the successful Bluth Company, is the patriarch of his family. However, his son, Michael (Jason Bateman), decides o leave the company and apply elsewhere after being passed for promotion. Just as he's about to resign, George is arrested by the Securities and Exchange Commission for embezzlement. Upon realizing the family's incompetency and his son's attachment to them, Michael takes it upon himself to save the business, but it won't be easy with the family's shenanigans.

While Arrested Development was canceled by Fox after three seasons due to a lack of regular viewership, the growing fan following led Netflix to revive it in 2013 for the fourth season.

‘The Office’ (2005-2013)

Scranton Branch Manager Michael Gary Scott (Steve Carrell) is the best boss ever, or that's what he thinks anyway. But, of course, the employees at Dunder Mifflin would say otherwise. In reality, Michael is a misogynistic and racist person with no knowledge of boundaries. However, he cares deeply for his employees and is prepared to cross leaps and bounds for them.

Filmed in the form of a mockumentary, The Office (U.S.) was actually a remake of the U.K.'s short-lived workplace comedy. The show is available on Peacock.

‘One Day At A Time’ (2017-2020)

Recently single mom and military veteran Penelope Alvarez (Justina Machado) lives with her Cuban mother and children, Alex (Marcel Ruiz) and Elena (Isabella Gomez). After divorcing her addicted-abusive husband, Victor (James Martinez), she decided to take the family forward. But being a single Latina mother of two teenagers isn't the child's play people think it is. Brimming with her family's shenanigans and their landlord, Schneider's (Todd Grinnell), constant struggle to become part of their family, One Day At A Time wraps around you like a warm hug.

Based on the 1975 series of the same name, One Day At A Time covers numerous social themes without moralizing. The show was canceled after three seasons on Netflix but was later revived for a fourth season by PopTV.

‘The Good Place’ (2016-2020)

Most comedies on television have the same premise: friends who hang out together and find love amidst their hilarious everyday lives. If you're tired of the monotony of storylines, The Good Place is exactly the change in pace you're looking for. After their deaths, four humans end up in a realm their architects call "The Good Place." A more organized and mathematical version of heaven, The Good Place has a few misfits in its population. Can they learn to change before the universe revolts?

The show takes on a serialized approach to comedy and offers 53 episodes. And if you're worried about the ending, you'll be glad to know that The Good Place features one of the best finales TV has ever seen.

‘Emily In Paris’ (2020-)

Chicago marketing exec Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) has a great life: an incredible job and a loving boyfriend. But when offered her dream job in Paris, she has to risk it all to become what she always dreamed of. And Paris is worth it until reality sinks in. She doesn't speak the country's native language and is stuck in a weird relationship with her neighbor, who is committed to her friend. Can she escape this hellhole unscathed?

An American-French romantic comedy with hilarious anecdotes and a fabulous cast, Emily In Paris is a dream people look up to. The show is available on Netflix.

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ (2013-2021)

If you love The Office, or workplace comedies, in particular, Brooklyn Nine-Nine should be on the top of your watchlist. Set in the ninety-ninth precinct of Brooklyn, the show revolves around the cops of the district as they solve crimes left and right and save the day, but not without a massive dose of comedy. Each character brings out their individuality and quirks, blending into what can only be called a chosen family.

While fiercely loved by fans over the world, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is less popular when it comes to mainstream sitcoms. The show is available for you to start binging on Peacock and AppleTV.

‘Community’ (2009-2015)

When smooth-talking lawyer Jeff Winger's (Joel McHale) phony degree is revoked, he must return to community college to complete his education to start practicing again. But a failed attempt at a fake study group to get a date leaves him with a group of social outcasts who become the best friends he's ever had.

Yet another comedy about a group of friends but unique in its own way, Community focuses on the struggles of people in community college at different ages. Community is available on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

NEXT: Franchises You Didn't Realize Have Their Own Multiverse