The wonderful world of TV shows is an intricate mix of diverse characters and winding plot lines. But sometimes within these fictional worlds, there are other fictional worlds that look equally worth a watch – the show within the show. Often the little teasers of these other shows we see throughout a series are just not enough though. We might crave to find out if Joey Tribbiani’s (Friends) character, Mac Machiavelli, would meet an untimely death, like that of his Days of Our Lives character, Dr. Drake Ramoray. Or perhaps we just want to grab a morning coffee and settle down to a bit of Danny Tanner and Rebecca Donaldson (Full House) as they “Wake Up San Francisco.” Here are just a few shows within shows that are capable of becoming as much of a hit as the shows they reside in.

Brazzos in Only Murders in the Building

When the main character of a show was once a hotshot actor, you’re bound to be introduced to one or two of their achievements. Steve Martin’s character, Charles-Haden Savage, in Only Murders in the Building is a semi-retired actor who is still recognized to this day as being the ‘90s detective, Brazzos. While we see very little of this hit show throughout Only Murders in the Building, except the occasional glance of Martin in a voluminous brown wig and shades, we are supplied with just enough tidbits to know that this would be an epic show to get stuck into. After all, who wouldn’t want to solve the intriguing mysteries that make Brazzos famously say, “This sends the investigation into a whole new direction.”

Sunrise Bay in Schitt’s Creek

The dramatic Moira Rose (Catherine O’Hara) may not have to stretch too far for her role in Sunrise Bay, but the chance to watch her go even more overboard in her most famous acting gig would definitely be a treat for any viewer. There are many mentions of the daytime soap opera that led to her being a household name, however, we only get to see one or two glimpses of it throughout the entire Schitt’s Creek series, and frankly, that just doesn’t seem enough. Set in the fictional hospital, Sunrise General, Rose plays the head of surgery, Vivien Blake, for over six seasons, which means plenty of soapy drama could be had if only we could get our hands on that box set.

The Itchy and Scratchy Show in The Simpsons

The Itchy and Scratchy Show is almost as iconic as The Simpsons itself. The regular occurrence of seeing Bart and Lisa in fits of laughter watching an episode of their favorite show makes viewers just want to laugh along with them (well, the viewers that can handle seeing eyeballs being ripped out of sockets, that is). Featuring a cat and mouse whose sole purpose is to torture the other as much as possible, it may not sound the most kid-friendly cartoon, but if you’re into a little cartoon slapstick verging on extreme violence, this would be right up your alley. Although this one is not only a show within a show but actually a show within a show within a show. Featuring as a segment on The Krusty the Clown Show, you could say The Simpsons is well versed when it comes to this winning formula.

Mac and C.H.E.E.S.E in Friends

Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) as a detective with a sidekick robot, could there be anything better? While Mac and C.H.E.E.S.E was extremely short-lived on Friends, due to its quick cancellation, we certainly got to see enough to know that it would make for some seriously fun entertainment. With plots lines of Russian terrorists and bank robberies, along with an episode where the big reveal was that the Rabbi’s beard was made of “100% horsehair,” what’s not to love about this show?

Yet it seems Tribbiani’s less than stellar acting coupled with terrible scriptwriting led to the show being axed in the middle of its first season. In what was one of the funniest scenes on Friends, we see the gang reacting to his flop, with Chandler (Matthew Perry) secretly describing it as “one of the worst things ever...and not just on TV” and the girls opting for a Joey-friendly avoidance tactic (pressing their chests up against him) instead of telling him the truth. But regardless of its critics, for any Friends fan, this would definitely be worthy of a binge. The more ridiculous plots the better.

All My Circuits in Futurama

A robot world within a robot world is the offering in Futurama’s show within a show. The popular soap opera, All My Circuits, features many of the typical plot points, including amnesia, infidelity, and evil half-brothers, making it one of the top forms of entertainment for the Planet Express gang. This show, which is a reference to the real-life soap opera All My Children, even got its own movie release in the year 3001, allowing for the saga of the main star, Calculon, to continue on the big screen. All My Circuits has the makings of another hit show on the levels of Futurama itself and certainly could gain a few more fans than just robots.

Wake Up San Francisco in Full House

With the recent tragic passing of Bob Saget, we’re reminded of all the things he gave us on the beloved sitcom, Full House. From his heartwarming “dad” speeches for his three daughters to his best friend banter with Joey (Dave Coulier) and Jesse (John Stamos), Danny Tanner has a special place in the heart of fans. Not only was he a great dad and friend, he was also crushing it as a morning TV talk show host in Wake Up San Francisco. Co-hosting with another Full House favorite, Rebecca Donaldson (Lori Loughlin), it features guest interviews, bands, and a whole lot of classic Danny Tanner antics. In fact, it is revealed in Fuller House that this talk show was so highly rated that it got an upgrade to Wake Up USA after going national. Now, that would be the way to start the morning.

Ya’ Heard? With Perd in Parks and Recreation

Ya’ Heard? With Perd is the TV news show that usually serves as a vehicle for the characters of Parks and Recreation to clear their name, yet it’s responsible for some of the biggest laughs in the series. Perd Hapley (Jay Jackson) is the charismatic host and has his finger on the pulse of all the Pawnee government’s antics. He’s also had to deal with a fair few dramas on-air, in particular, Ben’s (Adam Scott) meltdown as he tries to defend his controversial post of mayor of Partridge at age 18. A series of hilarious anger outbursts eventually lead him to call Perd “Turd Crapley”. If only news shows could be this fun for real. And fancy a bit more Perd? There are a couple of other shows begging to be made into real-life viewing – Lights, Camera, Perd and The Final Word With Perd.

