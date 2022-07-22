Approximately 500 hours of videos are uploaded to YouTube every minute. Funny cat videos, behind-the-scenes clips of Hollywood smashing hits, and instructional "how-to's" are a few of the videos that populate the successful video-sharing and social media platform. Viewers can find both paid and free full-length movies on YouTube. Those who investigate YouTube's features might even come across documentaries such as The French Jack the Ripper or Crime Investigation Australia - Moorhouse Horrors.

Besides movies, there are a few TV shows - reality and sitcoms - added to YouTube's catalog. While the TV options on YouTube aren't new and only include a few seasons, they still offer viewers a chance to revisit popular shows or explore ones that have been popular during that time; they are also free with occasional ads - just like any other YouTube video. While they all offer quaint entertainment, the best free shows on YouTube rise above "guilty pleasure" status to become genuinely gripping and engaging, thanks to their fascinating characters and intriguing plotlines.

12 'Death Note' (2006 - 2007)

1 Season on YouTube for free

Largely touted as one of the most critically acclaimed and greatest anime series of all time, Death Note is easily one of the most recognizable adult anime series out there, with its engaging premise leading the way to its mass popularity worldwide. The series follows high school student Light Yagami, who finds himself in possession of a mysterious black notebook that will end the life of anyone whose name he writes in the book. It doesn't take long before Light becomes mad with this power, enacting his views of right and wrong on humanity, and constantly on the run from the authorities.

Even all of this time after the series has concluded, Death Note continues to have a continuous legacy and impact on anime as a whole, continuously praised as one of the medium's finest works of art. It's commendable that not only can one witness the series for free on YouTube, but all 37 episodes that make up the entire series are available for free, meaning everyone can experience one of the best animated shows of all time. – Robert Lee

Release Date October 21, 2007 Cast Mamoru Miyano , Brad Swaile , Vincent Tong , Ryō Naitō , Trevor Devall Seasons 1

11 'Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction' (1997 - 2002)

4 Seasons on YouTube for free

Some of the strongest series that find their way to free platforms like YouTube are those that are endlessly rewatchable and can be watched in any order, with Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction's anthology-style working perfectly. The series follows a variety of stories told in each episode, each including some type of strange, unusual occurrence, from supernatural ghosts with psychic powers to terrifying coincidences that are too good to be true. However, on top of simply telling these stories, the show invites the audience to play along and figure out if these stories are true or false before revealing the answer at the end.

Beyond Belief's brilliant premise combines the best aspects of supernatural anthology series like The Twilight Zone with a competitive, play-at-home game twist that keeps the audience engaged throughout each story. It certainly helps that Jonathan Frakes, who hosted the show starting in Season 2, does a perfect job hosting and adding his own signature flair and touch to these mystifying stories. Whether someone is looking to binge the entire series or simply have a good time with a few scattered episodes, it's hard not to have a wicked fun time with Beyond Belief. – Robert Lee

Watch on YouTube

10 'Pee-wee's Playhouse' (1986 - 1991)

5 Seasons on YouTube for Free

Close

One of the most iconic and legendary children's shows of all time, Pee-wee's Playhouse follows the titular Pee-wee Herman as he meets and talks to a wide variety of colorful and creative characters. The series was created after the massive success of Tim Burton's Pee-wee's Big Adventure, which in itself was inspired by a live stage show featuring Pee-wee, with all of these creative endeavors finding success thanks to the inherent charm and joy of Paul Reubens's legendary character.

Over 35 years removed from Pee-wee's Playhouse, it's easy to look back on the wild, unpredictable nature of the children's show through the lens of adulthood and further appreciate it for the fun comedic tour-de-force that it was. Nearly every episode is going to feature at least one wild, unbelievable spectacle that needs to be seen to be believed, making it a perfect series that works as both a continuous binging experience, or watching any episode at random. – Robert Lee

Watch on YouTube

9 'Sanctuary' (2008 - 2011)

3 seasons on YouTube for free

Damian Kindler's action sci-fi series Sanctuary provides audiences with a slightly disturbing take on the evolution of humanity. It revolves around Dr. Helen Magnus (Amanda Tapping) and her team, who study the odd beings that most population dismisses as threatening. Known as Abnormals, these beings possess powers, which the doctor helps them manage. For the more dangerous ones, the team has to learn how to contain them to avoid any casualties.

Although Sanctuary might not be among the all-time best sci-fi shows, it is still a well-rated and engrossing show. It features decent visual effects, a compelling cast of characters, and above-average storylines that do their best to blend science fiction and mystery. Sanctuary isn't exactly Emmy-worthy, but it is an impressive low-budget sci-fi effort that will certainly help keep boredom at bay.

Release Date October 3, 2008 Cast amanda tapping , Robin Dunne , Christopher Heyerdahl , Ryan Robbins , Agam Darshi , Jim Byrnes , Jonathon Young Seasons 4

8 'Fear Itself' (2008 - 2009)

One season on YouTube for free

The hit-or-miss 2008 horror anthology series Fear Itself breaks down films from premiere horror writers and directors into thirteen separate sixty-minute episodes. Among the most popular actors in the show are Oscar nominees Anna Kendrick, Jesse Plemmons, and Eric Roberts, plus Emmy-winner Elisabeth Moss and familiar faces like Clifton Collins Jr. and Brandon Routh.

Although the series' quality oscillates from episode to episode, Fear Itself is a solid watch for those who are into horror and looking for a free way to spend their afternoon. The series delivers everything it promises, including a lot of blood and gore, as well as some clever twists on classic horror tropes (though most are formulaic). An impressive collection of familiar faces further makes Fear Itself a worthy watch, even if its production values are more Lifetime than Blumhouse.

Fear Itself Release Date June 5, 2008 Seasons 1

7 'ALF' (1986 - 1990)

4 seasons on YouTube for free

Most fans might remember E.T. from E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial or The Great Gazoo from The Flintstones (1960 - 1966) when they think about the best aliens in movies and TV shows. However, chances are they will also think of ALF (Alien Life Form), the protagonist of the beloved 1980s show ALF. Alf (Paul Fusco) is an alien from the planet Melmac who crash-lands in the Tanner Family's garage. The Tanner Family let the friendly creature live with them as long as no one else saw him.

Alf offers guaranteed laughs from the sarcastic yet loveable alien. The show was a success and ran for four seasons from 1986 to 1990. Now, Alf often ranks among the best 1980s sitcoms, thanks to its heartwarming approach and lighthearted comedy. Those looking for a sweet and funny show won't find a better option than this beloved 80s classic.

ALF Release Date September 22, 1986 Creator(s) Tom Patchett , Paul Fusco Cast Andrea Elson , Anne Schedeen , Paul Fusco , Benji Gregory , Max Wright Seasons 4

6 'Blood Ties' (2007)

2 seasons on YouTube for free

Lucifer Morningstar, the fallen angel, and Chloe Decker, an LAPD detective, form an unlikely crime-solving duo in Los Angeles in the TV series Lucifer (2016 - 2021). Yet, these two weren't the only unusual detective pair in television history. On the short-lived TV show Blood Ties, Vicki Nelson (Christina Cox) is an investigator paired up to solve mysteries with Henry Fitzroy (Kyle Schmid), a vampire.

Blood Ties was based on the book written by Tanya Huff, where Vicki specialized in solving supernatural cases. Despite its premise and exploration of supernatural wonders, and unlike its much more popular modern counterpart, it was canceled after two seasons. Blood Ties is a brilliant and endlessly entertaining guilty pleasure, going all-in on its ludicrous premise and capturing the supernatural angle with quaint and irresistible charm.

Blood Ties Release Date March 11, 2007 Cast Christina Cox , Dylan Neal , Kyle Schmid , Gina Holden , Françoise Yip Seasons 2

5 'The Outer Limits' (1995 - 2002)

7 Seasons on YouTube for free