With the battle of streaming services becoming the next big war in the world of entertainment, companies such as Netflix and Disney are trying to best each other by offering movies and TV shows unique to their platform. It has become a hassle for consumers, who must navigate the ever-increasing market to figure out which service has what they wish to watch. Shudder attempts to avoid this subscription war by appealing directly to horror fans.

By only featuring horror movies and a few shows such as Creepshow, Shudder has made a niche for itself in the crowded market. Each year the service is adding more movies to its library and also has a collection of Shudder Originals, films that are exclusive to the platform. While they vary in quality, Shudder has proven to produce some of the best recent horror movies through this initiative.

'The Queen of Black Magic' (2019) IMDb Score: 6.5

Hailing from Indonesia, The Queen of Black Magic is a remake of the 1981 movie of the same name. When a father takes his family to the orphanage where he was raised to visit the ill owner, they soon encounter horrifying evil. Two more families join them as they fight to survive the night.

Despite being a supernatural film, the movie does not skimp on the violence and there are more than a few moments that are not for the squeamish. It almost works like an Indonesian Evil Dead, though it replaces that franchise's comedic undertones with a focus on the buried childhood trauma that haunts one through to adulthood.

'Host' (2020) IMDb Score: 6.5

When the world went into lockdown in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, filmmakers had to get creative to keep producing their work. No movie excelled at this more than Host, a ghost story set entirely over Zoom, proving there are worse calls than your company's mandated 9 am meetings.

When a group of friends invites a medium to conduct a séance with them on Zoon, they accidentally summon a demonic presence with deadly consequences. As they remain on the call to try and "stay together", they each begin to be haunted in their own homes in a variety of terrifying and clever ways.

'The Sadness' (2021) IMDb Score: 6.5

One of the most brutal movies in recent years, and possibly ever, The Sadness is an uncompromising whirlwind of violence. As a virus sweeps through Taiwan, it turns the population into sadistic monsters who unleash their most carnal and barbaric desires, no matter how grotesque or depraved. Two separated lovers try to reunite as their city becomes engulfed in a flood of blood.

An extreme horror movie, The Sadness is not for anyone with a weak stomach. Gorehounds however will be in heaven, as no part of the human body is safe, with heads and limbs being severed, snapped, and splattered with reckless abandon.

'Vicious Fun' (2020) IMDb Score: 6.5

Tapping into the 80s nostalgia that has exploded in popularity lately thanks to shows such as Stranger Things, Vicious Fun is a hilarious throwback to the horror-comedies of that decade. When horror film critic Joel accidentally stumbles into a self-help group for serial killers, he has to play along to stay alive.

Each of his fellow group members is a homage to a popular fictional killer, from Jason Voorhees stand-in Mike to the smooth-talking, plastic suit-wearing Bob who brings Patrick Bateman to mind. With Joel's attempts to escape his psychotic new friends producing suitably gory results, Vicious Fun is an absolute blast that every horror fan should check out this spooky season.

'La Llorona' (2019) IMDb Score: 6.6

La Llorona (also known as The Weeping Woman) follows an elderly Guatemalan dictator who is on trial for a genocide he commanded in the 1980s against indigenous people. Surrounded by his loyal family, the dictator fights the charges but begins to be haunted by the spirits of those he has wronged.

A dark drama disguised as a haunted house movie, La Llorona has much to say about the atrocities committed by governments and the men in power who get away with it. The movie uses the horror genre to shine a light on these horrific events, and the real-life terrors similar to the ones depicted in the film are more disturbing than any horror movie.

'Impetigore' (2019) IMDb Score: 6.6

Another Indonesian ghost story, Impetigore takes place in a remote village where children are cursed to be born skinless. After learning she has inherited a house in the village, Maya travels there with her best friend hoping to sell it. Instead, she finds hostile villagers who believe her death will end the curse that has been placed upon them.

Impetigore succeeds by focusing on Indonesian folklore, a subject that is underrepresented outside the country. Equally fascinating and terrifying, Impetigore is one of the best international folk horror movies out there, and will have you not wanting to travel to any new towns anytime soon.

'Speak No Evil' (2022) IMDb Score: 6.6

A recent release, Speak No Evil is a disturbing psychological thriller from Denmark. When a Danish family vacationing in Italy meets a Dutch family, they become fast friends. After receiving an invitation to stay with their new friends at their home, the Danish family accepts the invite which results in chilling consequences.

To say any more would spoil the surprises Speak No Evil contains, but it is a twisted examination of social norms and how far one will allow themselves to be put down to accommodate others. The movie ventures into very dark territory as the plot reveals more of itself, so be prepared for a dark story that will stay with you once it's over.

'All the Moons' (2020) IMDb Score: 6.7

Set in 19th-century Spain, All the Moons tells the story of a young orphan who is gravely wounded by a bomb unleashed during the civil war. Rescued by a mysterious woman, the girl is gifted immortality by being turned into a vampire. She lives in the woods with her new mother, learning how to live with her new powers.

Drawing comparisons to Let the Right One In and Pan's Labyrinth, All the Moons is a dark fairytale. An examination of loneliness seen through the eyes of a child, the movie focuses less on its protagonist's desire for blood and more on her desire to be loved, crafting a narrative that is both beautiful and heartbreaking.

'Mad God' (2021) IMDb Score: 6.8

Less of a movie and more of a glimpse into the mind of its creator, Mad God is a stop-motion project thirty years in the making. Telling the story of a masked man known as The Assassin, Mad God follows this character's journey down into an unrelenting pit of nightmarish imagery and bizarre creatures. It will appeal to anyone who loves to watch creepy animated movies.

Created by acclaimed visual effects master Phil Tippett, known for his work on Jurassic Park and Star Wars, Mad God is his passion project. He began working on it in 1990, and its creation took a considerable personal toll on Tippett, suffering a mental breakdown during the process. His deteriorating mental health is present in the film's suffocatingly bleak atmosphere, showcasing the pain art can inflict on its creators.

'Dogs Don't Wear Pants' (2019) IMDb Score: 6.8

Reeling from the death of his wife, Juha struggles to connect with his teenage daughter as he walks through life emotionally paralyzed. A chance encounter with dominatrix Mona lights a new spark in Juha, and as their sessions become increasingly more dangerous, a bond begins to form between the submissive and his dom.

An unconventional dark romance from Finland, Dogs Don't Wear Pants is a sex-positive examination of grief, trauma, and human connection. While the extreme bondage sessions may be too much for some viewers, the connection that blossoms between the two lead characters makes for a surprisingly sweet and hopeful tale.

