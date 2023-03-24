The silent era of cinema was a unique time for movies. Even now, decades later, many silent films are remembered as some of the best movies ever made. Comedy in particular, a genre not necessarily dependent on dialogue, thrived during this time.

When one thinks of silent comedies, the two figures that typically come to mind are the legendary Charles Chaplin and Buster Keaton, the two icons of the genre that made some of the most memorable films of their time. However, there were many other filmmakers who also made some hilarious, inventive comedies without the need for sound.

10 'They Stole the Bomb' (1962)

Also known as A Bomb Was Stolen, this tragically overlooked Romanian film is pure comedic silliness and highlights the undeniable charm of ridiculousness by telling the dialogue-free story of a man who discovers a nuclear bomb that rival powers are desperately looking for.

The movie brilliantly deconstructs the spy thriller and the tropes of sci-fi comedies, drawing tactics from farce, satire, and surrealism. It's a hell of a spectacle to watch the story unfold, and it's interesting to see how it even manages to sneak in critiques of the destructive power of bombs.

9 'Tokyo Chorus' (1931)

One more of the phenomenal dramedies that Yasujirō Ozu made in the '30s, Tokyo Chorus is about a married Tokyo man who faces unemployment after standing up for an older colleague of his.

A landmark in the director's filmography, the film explores the themes that Ozu was most fascinated by at the time: Depression-era Tokyo, the nature of the middle-class nuclear family, and employment as the basis of social structures. This provides the drama with a lot of interesting space to maneuver, but the laughs coming from the carefully crafted comedy also abound.

8 'Sidewalk Stories' (1989)

Taking inspiration from Chaplin's genre paragon The Kid, the nearly silent comedy Sidewalk Stories is about a street artist who rescues a baby girl after her dad dies, setting off to find the child's mother.

The movie with heart and a beautiful message is as sweet and tender as it is amusing, shot in beautiful black and white and full of slapstick scenes whose Chaplin influences are clearly visible. It isn't the easiest silent film to get into due to its pacing, but once you get on the same wavelength as the powerful story, it'll be hard for you to not love Sidewalk Stories.

7 'Brand Upon the Brain!' (2006)

A jaw-dropping experimental masterpiece by Canadian visionary Guy Maddin, Brand Upon the Brain! is a surrealistic extravaganza about a man raised by his parents in an orphanage who has to confront his haunting childhood memories.

Avant-garde in a way that only Maddin could achieve, Brand Upon the Brain! is a revolutionary piece of filmmaking that has sadly been forgotten over the years. Oozing absurdity, cleverness, sincerity, and humor, this is the kind of movie that simply must be seen to be believed.

6 'The Freshman' (1925)

In this classic sports comedy, Harry Lloyd plays nerdy college student Harold Lamb, who will do anything in his hands to become popular on campus.

Funny, exciting, and even with a healthy dose of romance sprinkled in, The Freshman is, according to many people, one of Lloyd's best (and funniest) movies. The charm that the performer's high energy always brought to his films is maybe clearest here, where every scene is an absolute blast and the hero easily becomes one of the funniest silent movie characters.

5 'Speedy' (1928)

Harold Lloyd was a unique kind of comedic actor, vastly different from Chaplin and Keaton but every bit as funny. In Ted Wilde's Speedy, he plays a recently fired man who tries to save the city's last horse-drawn trolley from extinction.

There's about as much swift energy in this film as the title would have you expect, making it a great place to start if you'd like to get into silent cinema. Speedy manages to pay tribute to New York City, sneak in a hilarious Babe Ruth cameo, and serve as a great farewell to Lloyd's silent era, all in a breezy 85-minute runtime.

4 'The Kid Brother' (1927)

Another Ted Wilde comedic masterpiece starring Harry Lloyd, The Kid Brother tells the story of the timid youngest son of the most important family in Hickoryville, and how he has to use his wits to earn his father's respect and a woman's love.

With some of Lloyd's funniest and most elaborate gags, and even some elements that could have you thinking this is a fantastic silent horror film, The Kid Brother tells a thrilling story with a perfect structure and some incredible acting for a silent comedy. If you like laughs and action, you're guaranteed to love this movie.

3 'I Was Born, But...' (1932)

Yasujirō Ozu, undoubtedly one of the most influential Japanese filmmakers in history, is best known for his legendary talkies. However, his career started in the realm of silent movies, where he produced his fair share of great films as well – including the phenomenal I Was Born, But...

Ozu's film is bittersweet, funny, and as deeply nuanced as the rest of his filmography would prove to be. It's shocking how richly layered its story is and how profoundly human an ensemble of characters the auteur managed to create without the need for any spoken words. But, then again, it's not surprising from one of the Seventh Art's most talented creators.

2 'The Artist' (2011)

When it won Best Picture at the Academy Awards in 2012, the French-Belgian-American coproduction The Artist made history and made silent movies cool again. It was the first black-and-white movie to get the big Oscar since The Apartment, and only the second-ever silent movie to get Hollywood's most prestigious award (the first having been Wings, the first Best Picture Oscar winner ever).

The Artist is an irresistibly charming and deeply touching love letter to the infancy of movies. It proves that there is still space for old-school forms of making films, and that there's much fun to be had in the magic of pre-talkies cinema.

1 'Safety Last!' (1923)

When one thinks of Harry Lloyd, the first movie that probably comes to mind is Safety Last!, the iconic comedy where a store clerk organizes a contest to climb the outside of a tall building.

Thrilling, romantic, and featuring one of the most impressive death-defying stunts in cinema history, the film is a landmark in the history of silent comedies – for plenty of good reasons. It's one of the funniest movies you can possibly find, and made with such passion that it's humanly impossible to not enjoy it.

