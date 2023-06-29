Original, daring, and thought-provoking, the sci-fi genre compels audiences to see beyond their wildest dreams into a future full of dangers and possibilities. Science Fiction reached a new height in the new millennium, but it has been around cinema since its inception. In fact, and contrary to what many believe, sci-fi is one of the genres that built Hollywood.

The Silent Era produced many incredible and now-iconic sci-fi films. It's fascinating to look back at them and see how perceptions about the future have changed; more importantly, it's impressive to see how great they hold up, even under a modern perception.

10 'Aelita' (1924)

The 1924 Soviet silent sci-fi Aelita was directed by Yakov Protazanov. Based on the eponymous 1923 novel, the film follows Los, a young inventor who travels to Mars and joins Queen Aelita in an uprising against the ruling and despotic Elders of Mars.

Renowned as one of the most significant examples of early sci-fi, Aelita remains a prominent and influential film in the ambitious genre. It predated some of the most well-known sci-fi efforts by several years and features one of the earliest depictions of space travel in cinema. Aelita might not be as famous as other silent sci-fi films, but its contributions to the genre are immeasurable.

9 'The Hands Of Orlac' (1924)

Cinema has produced multiple bizarre and grotesque body horror movies, and they owe a great deal to the 1924 Austrian film The Hands of Orlac. The story follows a world-famous pianist who loses his hands in an accident. Desperate, he agrees to a transplant procedure, but the hands he receives are those of a murderer.

Expertly blending horror and science fiction, The Hands of Orlac is creepy and tense, surrounded by a near-unbearable atmosphere of dread heightened by the film's silent quality. Anchored by Conrad Veidt's powerful performance, The Hands of Orlac is a delirious and nightmarish trip into the darkest side of science fiction.

8 'A Trip To Mars' (1918)

The 1918 Danish film A Trip to Mars is a groundbreaking project in cinematic science fiction. Perhaps the first space opera in cinema, the film features a human expedition to Mars, where they find a peaceful, wise, and vegetarian civilization that evolved past the many conflicts plaguing Earth.

Although it might seem dated under the modern eye, A Trip to Mars is a fascinating piece of cinematic history. Surprisingly trailblazing in its portrayal of space travel, the film sacrifices an engaging narrative plot in favor of its then-stunning visuals. However, A Trip to Mars remains a crucial entry in the science fiction canon and a worthy viewing experience for fans of the genre.

7 'Dr. Jekyll And Mr. Hyde' (1920)

Robert Louis Stevenson's classic Gothic novella has received multiple adaptations since the early 1900s. However, John S. Robertson's 1920 adaptation starring John Barrymore remains among the most well-known. Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde adapts the novella faithfully, presenting the dangerous consequences of Jekyll's experiments.

Suitably atmospheric and often terrifying, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde is a showcase for John Barrymore, who delivers a pair of memorable performances in the titular roles. The movie is now in the public domain, and its most famous scene - Jekyll's transformation into Mr. Hyde - remains an iconic moment in silent film.

6 'Frankenstein' (1910)

Mary Shelley's seminal novel, Frankenstein; or, the Modern Prometheus, received its first on-screen adaptation in 1910, directed by J. Searle Dawley. Loosely inspired by Shelley's novel, the film stars Augustus Phillips as Victor Frankenstein and Charles Stanton Ogle as the Monster.

Frankenstein was believed to be a lost film until its re-discovery in the early 1960s. It is among the greatest horror movies of the silent era, with the scene of the Monster's creation ranking as one of the most vivid and striking moments in silent film. Frankenstein severely changes the novel's plot but excels as a worthy story inspired by Shelley's game-changing classic.

5 '20000 Leagues Under The Sea' (1916)

20000 Leagues Under the Sea, Stuart Paton's adaptation of Jules Verne's eponymous 1870 novel, remains one of the most significant silent movies. Incorporating elements from another Verne novel, The Mysterious Island, the film follows Captain Nemo, commander of the Nautilus, who seeks vengeance against the man who drove his wife to suicide and caused his daughter's disappearance.

Famous for its groundbreaking shooting techniques, 20000 Leagues Under the Sea is an admirable attempt at capturing the unyielding might of Verne's classic. Showing striking visuals of marine life and featuring a fantastical adventure, the film was groundbreaking for World War I audiences looking for escapism from the harsh realities of real life.

4 'The Lost World' (1925)

Harry O. Hoyt's 1925 adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's The Lost World is among the most famous silent films. The plot follows Professor Challenger, who leads an expedition to the Amazon, where he claims dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures are alive and thriving.

The Lost World features pioneering visual effects by maestro Willis O'Brien, who took stop-motion to another league with 1933's King Kong. The film was boundary-pushing, dazzling audiences with visual effects beyond anything seen up to that point. The Lost World remains highly influential today, holding up as an exciting sci-fi adventure.

3 'Woman in the Moon' (1929)

Fritz Lang is arguably the most significant director in early science fiction, producing two of the genre's most influential entries during the Silent Era. His 1929 German sci-fi, Woman in the Moon, follows an ambitious scientist who uses a rocket to reach the moon in hopes of discovering riches.

Released as A Rocket to the Moon in the US, Woman in the Moon was the first mainstream depiction of rocket travel, thus inspiring an entire generation of film lovers. The movie cemented Lang as one of cinema's most daring directors and confirmed science fiction as a legitimate genre deserving of a permanent place in the medium.

2 'A Trip to the Moon' (1902)

Georges Méliès stands next to Fritz Lang as one of the most revolutionary and important directors in sci-fi history. His contributions to the genre are significant and immeasurable, thanks to his most famous short film, 1902's A Trip to the Moon. The film follows a group of scientists who travel to the moon and return to Earth with a moon prisoner after narrowly escaping from an underground group of hostile moon inhabitants.

Humorous yet forward-thinking, A Trip of the Moon is among the most influential and recognizable films in cinematic history. It is arguably the first major science fiction big-screen effort, inspiring and influencing countless future movies. A Trip to the Moon is the definition of a trailblazing effort, the first of its kind to push audiences' imaginations and dare them to look up and dream of the countless possibilities lurking in space.

1 'Metropolis' (1927)

Fritz Lang's 1927 masterpiece, Metropolis, is possibly the all-time best science fiction movie. Based on the eponymous 1925 novel, the plot is set in a world divided into a wealthy utopia inhabited by the wealthy and ruling class built above a grim underworld occupied by exploited workers. When a privileged young man discovers the workers' living conditions, he joins a beautiful teacher in her rebellion against the ruling class.

Metropolis is a fascinating and riveting sci-fi epic that ranks among the most important films ever. Famous for its depiction of societal unrest, Art Deco-inspired visuals, and strong political undertones, Metropolis is also well-known for its depiction of the Maschinenmensch, one of cinema's earliest robots. A technical marvel in every sense of the word, Metropolis is a triumph of silent cinema and a bleak, dystopian depiction of the future that continues to resonate today.

