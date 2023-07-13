One of the funniest and surprisingly nuanced character actors of the 21st century, Simon Pegg has been a comedic force of nature. While he’s best known for his work alongside his lifelong friends Edgar Wright and Nick Frost, Pegg has also been a part of some of the most significant movie franchises in recent memory, including Star Trek, The Chronicles of Narnia, Mission: Impossible, Ice Age, and even Star Wars.

In addition to being a great actor, Pegg has also done valuable work behind-the-scenes. He co-wrote many films with Wright, and even contributed to the script for Star Trek Beyond. Pegg currently serves as a producer on Amazon Studios’ highly popular comic book satire The Boys and has certainly earned a lifetime’s worth of “geek credit.” These 10 performances stand as his very best — so far.

10 ‘The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader’ (2020)

While the third installment in The Chronicles of Narnia trilogy is generally regarded as its weakest entry, the film does benefit from the addition of some new characters. Pegg joined the vocal cast as the mouse swordsman Reepicheep, who comes to the aid of the comically oafish Pevensive cousin Eustace Scrubb (Will Poulter).

While the film ultimately feels like a drag due to the lethargic pacing, the friendship that Reepicheep develops with Eustance helps strengthen both characters.

9 ‘Burke and Hare’ (2010)

Before they starred together in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Pegg and Andy Serkis played opposite each other in John Landis’ absurd dark historical comedy Burke and Hare. Based on a shocking true story, the film follows the Ulster immigrants William Burke and William Hare in their attempt to sell corpses to anatomy labs.

Burke and Hare is the type of “true story” that would have been completely unbelievable if presented as fiction. It’s an absurd yet frightfully funny dark comedy that would’ve pushed the boundaries of good taste without the excellent chemistry between Pegg and Serkis.

8 ‘The Adventures of Tintin’ (2011)

Even if they’re not literally “on screen” together, Pegg and Frost never fail to have delightful chemistry. They added some particularly funny moments as the incompetent “keystone cops” Thompson and Tompson in Steven Spielberg’s exhilarating adaptation of The Adventures of Tintin.

Despite being one of the more viscerally stunning animated films in recent memory, The Adventures of Tintin has yet to inspire a sequel that would surely give Pegg and Frost more material to work with.

7 ‘Ready Player One’ (2018)

Given that Pegg is a huge nerd (in the best way possible), it must have been a real treat for him to team up with Spielberg again for his adaptation of Ready Player One. Ernest Cline’s science fiction novel manages to pack in references to nearly every stone-cold genre movie classic from the 1980s.

While not as engaging on an emotional level as Spielberg’s other films, Ready Player One gets a boost of heart thanks to Pegg’s brief performance as Oasis’ co-creator Ogden Morrow.

6 ‘Paul’ (2011)

In another team-up with his lifelong co-star, Pegg and Frost co-starred in this 2010 comedy about best friends on a road trip to Area 51 that encounter the real alien Paul (voiced by Seth Rogen). It’s perhaps the role that they were meant to play!

Paul lacked the strength of Wright’s direction, but Superbaddirector Greg Mottola finds a great way of adding references to a number of sci-fi classics that Pegg is surely a fan of.

5 The ‘Star Trek’ Trilogy

Rebooting a franchise as beloved as Star Trek comes with great expectations, but the creative “Kelvin Timeline” trilogy of the franchise found an interesting way to tie the past by defining itself as an “alternate” version of the events of the original films.

It’s a credit to the strength of the cast that performances like Pegg as Montogomery Scott feel like fresh renditions of classic characters.

4 The ‘Mission Impossible’ Franchise (1996-)

Pegg joined the Mission: Impossible series for a brief cameo in J.J. Abrams’ Mission: Impossible III but was elevated to co-star status in 2011’s Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol. His character Benjamin Dunn returned to play an even more significant role in Christopher McQuarrie’s sequels.

Despite the relentlessness of the series’ action sequences, Pegg adds a nice touch of humor as Tom Cruise risks his life.

3 ‘Hot Fuzz’ (2007)

The second installment in Wright’s “Cornetto Trilogy” is a tribute to buddy cop classics like Point Break and Bad Boys II. Pegg and Frost once again co-star as two wildly different British police officers forced to team up to unravel a conspiracy.

Hot Fuzz certainly puts the “action” in “action comedy,” as the final set piece features Pegg performing action stunts that Ethan Hunt would be proud of.

2 ‘Shaun of the Dead’ (2004)

Shaun of the Dead is the ideal zombie movie. It is a loving homage to classics like George Romero’s Living Dead series, but it’s also a great way to introduce new fans to the genre if they’ve had no interest.

On top of the frightfully funny splatter moments, Shaun of the Dead works as a great mid-life crisis dramedy, thanks to Pegg’s relatable performance as the titular character.

1 ‘The World's End’ (2013)

Pegg has never been more heartbreaking than he is in The World’s End. His character Gary King is a character so rooted in his nostalgia that he can’t move forward.

Although The World’s End is arguably Pegg’s darkest film, it’s also one of the funniest and most exciting thanks to Wright’s inventive way of tying in a premise similar to Invasion of the Body Snatchers.

