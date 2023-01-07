Sitcoms have been popular in the television game since the 1940s and one of the best things about them are all the diverse and hilarious characters. But as viewers know, you can't have a good story without a great villain. And while some of the following entries actually are the 'bad-guy' of their shows, some are not inherently evil, but they could be.

However, all these characters would definitely be the killer in a horror movie. Whether they be motivated by revenge, jealousy, anger, or just pure fun, they all have underlying traits and reasoning to become horror psychos. So without further ado, here are great sitcom characters that would make great horror villains.

Angela Martin - 'The Office'

Angela may be one of the more distinctive and well-known characters on the show, but she is also famed for her stiff and holier-than-thou demeanor which drove a significant portion of the workplace away from her. With her need to control everything just right, Angela even has cameras all around her house, so she can keep an eye on her 15 cats.

It would be easy to see how she could be drawn to evil. Her office is full of people who threaten to disrupt her carefully maintained structure. With her uses of cameras in her everyday life, imagine her sitting around a computer with hidden cameras all around the workplace, plotting to carefully micromanage her co-workers in the worst way possible.

Elfo - 'Disenchantment'

Elfo is a small, goofy half-elf half-ogre from a hidden elf village who got so tired of his hometown's happy atmosphere, that he left in search of the outside world, which is a much more dangerous (yet far more exciting) place. It is here that he meets his two best friends, Princess Bean and the demon Luci. While the three of them are seen as dim-witted heroes to their kingdom, there is another side of Elfo.

His obsessive side. His crush on Bean is sometimes too creepy to handle. However, it does make him a formidable fighter when she is in trouble, going into what he calls a 'blood rage'. It could be an interesting twist to see him finally be fed up with playing second fiddle to everyone in Bean's life and potentially go on one of his 'blood rages' permanently.

Jerry Smith - 'Rick and Morty'

Sad and pitiful, Jerry Smith is meant to be an extreme imitation of everything Rick and Morty fans detest and find uncool. However, it seems at times that only he can see how much Rick manipulates the family, especially Beth, and endangers his kids. He even took a stand against this and even still, Beth defended Rick and ultimately chose him over her husband.

Even though he is meek and not unlike a worm, Jerry has the potential to snap and take matters into his own hands. With his undying love for his family (even though they treat him like trash), Jerry would definitely pull a Saw on Rick and end things once and for all.

Sideshow Bob - 'The Simpsons'

In some ways, Sideshow Bob is similar to Hannibal Lecter—a maniac who could read Shakespeare while stabbing you in the chest. Underneath the refined gentlemen is a cold-blooded killer. Bob is a man who has no problem inflicting harm on others in order to achieve his goals, even if it means harming himself. Bob's main motivation appears to be revenge; he wants to kill Bart for repeatedly thwarting his plans and Krusty for making him look foolish when he used to be his sidekick back in the day.

Yes Sideshow Bob is already a villain, but that just means he could easily be one of the best horror villains. Hey Disney, give us a Halloween movie special with Sideshow Bob as the main villain.

Meg Griffin - 'Family Guy'

Meg is the metaphorical toilet of the Griffin family. Having her whole family throwing crap at her daily. Her father, Peter, leads the insult parade and not only does she have to watch out for her brother and mother, but also her infant brother Stewie and the family dog Brian. This leads her to do almost anything for the attention and love she most definitely craves and deserves. Although a lot of the time, her plans to improve her life epically fail.

I don't think anyone would fault her for losing the plot and getting some well deserved revenge on her family. Preferably while insulting and belittling them the same way they do to her.

Ralph Stilton - 'BoJack Horseman'

The boyfriend of Princess Carolin, Stilton, is a mild-mannered, kind, considerate, and thoughtful mouse who owns a greeting card company. Now he may seem all perfect, nice, and non-threatening, however, that is until we meet his family. It may be good to mention that he and his cat girlfriend, Princess Caroline, are expecting when they go to see his family. There we see that his whole family are cat-haters and wish “Death to all cats!”.

Stilton becomes torn between his new family with PC and his loyalties to his family. Does it lowkey remind anyone of the hit horror movie Hide and Seek? Stilton could definitely pull a 180 and band together with his family to take down the cats.

Cameron Tucker - 'Modern Family'

One of the more adored characters on Modern Family was Cam Tucker, but he frequently let his dramatic side win. Despite being surrounded by supportive friends and family all the time, he frequently left his husband hanging and was more often than not exposed for lying.

Cam was one of the most endearing characters on Modern Family because of his sense of humor and flamboyant personality, but there were also instances when his toxic tendencies overcame him. By taking advantage of those around him, Cam proved that he was an underlying villain throughout the light-hearted show.

Goomer G. Goomer - 'F is for Family'

Goomer loves to spy on his neighbors, either through a window or from his own porch. Because of his spying, Goomer always knows everyone's business and personal details. Goomer has always coveted Frank's life, breaking into his home and wearing his clothes, dancing with his wife's wedding dress, and inserting himself into Frank's life. Not only does he have weird jealousy issues, but he has increasingly disturbing habits that include sneakily defecating on his neighbors lawns and in the woods that he always blames on a bear.

It's safe to say that Goomer is already the horror villain of his sitcom and thatF is for Family is his personal playground. Not only all this but we learn that he and his wife are criminals on the run with new identities. Creeped out anyone?

Phoebe Buffay - 'Friends'

It's no secret for fans of the show that Phoebe has had an amazingly hard life. To recap, her mother killed herself when she was 14 and her stepfather went to prison, leaving her to fend for herself on the streets. Yes, she has grown up and has a happy life now, but something like that never leaves a person. Fans see this in how her friends mention that she has a violent edge to her that makes her someone to not cross.

Audiences learn that she used to mug people in her days on the street and that she has imaginations that she could have her own show about her struggling to live and turning to darker methods to get what she needs to survive. And maybe write a kickass song about it after.

April Ludgate - 'Parks and Recreation'

One word best sums up April's personality: deadpan. Without even a trace of a smile, April is capable of saying the most bizarre things. She has little time for social graces or professional goals. She is both too bored and too worn out to be depressed. Her interests include music, booze because "it's enjoyable and delicious," and "games that pit individuals against each other." However, it wasn't just any music; it was primarily "German death reggae, 1950s Halloween sound effects, and Bette Midler."

Now if that isn't the prime candidate for a Ghostface themed killer in the workplace, I don't know what is. Ideally with her favorite German death reggae playing every time she kills someone.

