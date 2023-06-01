If you're trying to get your friend, a family member, or someone else you know invested in your favorite sitcom, but the pilot is either not available or just not necessarily the best in the series, these episodes for these classic sitcoms are more than a perfect jumping off point.

From The Office to 30 Rock, whether they perfectly captured the tone of the show, displayed the dynamics, stakes, and traits of its characters, or were entertaining enough to engage the viewer to the point where they were fully invested in the show after watching it, these episodes will certainly do the trick.

10 'The Office' (2005-2013) — "Stress Relief Part 1/2" (Season 5, Episode 14/15)

In the first five minutes of this two-part episode, audiences got a very good sense of what the environment of Dunder Mifflin and the employees who inhabit it were like:

The socially inept Dwight (Rainn Wilson) starts a fire to teach employees about fire safety, absolutely no one follows safety procedures, and one employee actually has a heart attack as a result. This leads to buffoonish boss Michael (Steve Carell) going about trying to make the workplace less stressful for everyone in all the wrong ways.

9 'Victorious' (2010-2013) — "Wi-fi in the Sky" (Season 1, Episode 9)

Tori Vega (Victoria Justice) is an aspiring performer attending a performing arts high school with her friends and sister. When Tori suddenly finds herself stuck on a plane with a group project due the next morning, she and her friends must improvise and work via video chat.

Faced with constant interruptions, such as her friends getting distracted playing with effects, everyone they know requesting to join their chat, and even a guest appearance from Perez Hilton, this episode effectively shows the audience who these characters are. It gets the audience to fall in love with them.

8 'New Girl' (2011-2018) — "Kryptonite" (Season 1, Episode 2)

It's never easy when a main cast member decides to jump ship, especially when the show is just getting started. Luckily new main character Winston (Lamorne Morris), fits in right away.

With the new addition, this episode almost feels like a pilot in and of itself as the roommates and Jess' (Zooey Deschanel) friend, CeCe (Hannah Simone), try to help her confront her ex-boyfriend and get her TV back. The self-deprecating jokes and chemistry between the cast is on full display and in fine form, sure to make viewers want to be in it for the long haul.

7 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' (2013-2021) — "The Bet" (Season 1, Episode 13)

In Season 1, the biggest running gag was the bet between Detectives Peralta (Andy Samberg) and Santiago (Melissa Fumero) over who could pull the most felony arrests. In the end, it's Peralta who wins, a victory he shamelessly relishes in.

Not only does this episode introduce the audience to and get them fully invested in the love/hate dynamic between Peralta and Santiago, it creates an almost immediate feeling of affection for the rest of the characters, who do not hold back from displaying their various quirks and oddities in the best possible way.

6 'Modern Family' (2009-2020) — "Earthquake" (Season 2, Episode 3)

There's something about a natural disaster that really shows people what they're made of. In the case of the Dunphy-Pritchett clan after an earthquake, however, it shows that they're willing to say anything to get the outcome they want out of a situation.

Phil (Ty Burrell) keeps Claire (Julie Bowen) locked in the bathroom to buy time to cover up a lie he told her. Cam (Eric Stonestreet) and Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) pretend to need to do home repairs to get out of a friend's over-the-top costume party. And Gloria (Sofia Vergara) tries to convince Jay (Ed O'Neill) to go to church with her, insisting the earthquake is a sign from God.

5 'Parks and Recreation' (2009-2015) — "The Master Plan" (Season 2, Episode 23)

It's no secret that the first season of this now beloved series did not do it justice. Season 2, however, showed everyone what its writers, actors, and characters were truly made of. Another example of an episode that feels more like a pilot in its own right is this late Season 2 episode that introduces two new characters who would become regulars, Ben (Adam Scott) and Chris (Rob Lowe).

Not only does this episode bring the laughs, but it introduces a whole new set of conflicts for its characters, such as the threat of the Parks Department losing its budget.

4 'Broad City' (2014-2019) — "Kirk Steele" (Season 2, Episode 8)

It was very hard to pick just one episode besides the pilot that perfectly encapsulated the spirit of this show, but an episode where Abbi (Abbi Jacobson) blackmails her boss into getting a promotion and Ilana (Ilana Glazer) tries to teach a precocious rich kid the ways of the world feels about as good as it gets.

This Season 2 episode showcases everything that makes the series great: Abbi's streak of bad luck, Ilana's interesting approach to life, and how these two friends work together and find creative ways to solve the problems they get themselves into.

3 'Schitt's Creek' (2015-2020) — "Family Dinner" (Season 2, Episode 2)

"What does fold in the cheese mean?" It's hard to believe that such a mundane seeming line would stick out in the minds of viewers as one of the funniest moments on the show.

True to the nature of this show, comedy gold is mined out of a simple premise: family matriarch Moira (Catherine O'Hara) and son David (Dan Levy) try to make a home-cooked family meal together and appear to be limping their way through the whole thing.

2 'Community' (2009-2015) — "Anthropology 101" (Season 2, Episode 1)

Given how hard it is to define this show, it makes perfect sense that a viewer can start anywhere and still grow attached to the characters and understand their conflicts and motivations.

In this season two opener, Jeff (Joel McHale) and Britta (Gillian Jacobs) play chicken with each other after they both declare their "love" for each other publicly and out of spite. Troy (Donald Glover) posts embarrassing things Pierce (Chevy Chase) says on his Twitter account. And always meta Abed (Danny Pudi) tries to find a new "storyline" for this "season."

1 '30 Rock' (2006-2013) — "Mrs. Donaghy" (Season 5, Episode 11)

Of all the mistakes made by characters on this show throughout its run, Liz (Tina Fey) accidentally marrying Jack (Alec Baldwin) is definitely one of the most memorable. Desperate after her show's budget gets slashed, Liz takes advantage of the situation, holding her signature for annulment hostage until she gets her funding back, leading to an episode-long standoff between the two.

Arguably the most prominent relationship in the series is the friendship between Jack and Liz, the strength of which was tested and proven to be incredibly durable in this episode.

