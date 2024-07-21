A lot of sitcoms are about family life and commonly feature parents with their children as main characters. Usually, sitcoms are about family life because it increases the show's relatability, and jokes are always funnier when the audience can relate to them. As such, one common theme for sitcoms to feature is groups of siblings, because many parents have multiple children instead of just one.

These TV siblings can come with a ton of different personalities, and their chemistry together only seeks to make the show more interesting. If you're a sibling yourself, you will surely find a piece of yourself in these groups of sitcom brothers and sisters, probably because you've lived through very similar things. And if not, you can at least laugh at how legendary these hilarious families are.

10 The Taylor Boys

'Home Improvement' (1991-1999)

Image via ABC

Home Improvement is about a father who is the host of a DIY/home repair talk show and who also happens to have three boys at home. All three boys are pretty nefarious in their own right. They cook up a lot of brilliant pranks to pull on their poor, unsuspecting father. These are usually orchestrated by the eldest, Mark (Taron Noah Smith), with his two younger brothers, Randy (Jonathan Taylor-Thomas) and Brad (Zachary Ty Bryan), following in tow.

They aren't really as characteristically distinct as some other TV siblings, but they are just different enough to be memorable. It's also hilarious that a bunch of kids are able to outwit a grown man half the time, too. Apart from that, they fight a lot, as brothers are prone to do. But when they put their heads together, they can think of some pretty good ideas and solutions to problems.

Home Improvement Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date September 17, 1991 Creator Matt Williams, Carmen Finestra, David McFadzean Cast Tim Allen , Earl Hindman , Richard Karn , Debbe Dunning , Zachery Ty Bryan , Jonathan Taylor Thomas Seasons 8 Main Genre Sitcom

9 The Dubek Kids

'The Other Two' (2019-2023)

Image via HBO

The Dubeks from The Other Two are primarily made up of older sister Brooke (Heléne Yorke) and middle brother Cary (Drew Tarver), two millenials who are floundering to figure their lives out and break into the working world. They are unfortunately burdened and bothered by the overnight success of their younger brother, Chase (Case Walker), who is not only from a totally different generation, but is now famous due to a song he made going viral.

Brooke and Cary can obviously bond over their frustrations about not finding success, but this doesn't mean they hate Chase. In fact, they've become quite protective of him, even though they are jealous that he's now internet-famous. Even though Chase can sometimes be a bit of an egomaniac, he definitely returns the favour to them and shows them how much he cares. It's a really unique dynamic the three have, and is hilarious to watch play out on screen, especially if you're into more subtle humour rather than jokes that are loud and in your face.

The Other Two Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date January 24, 2019 Cast Helene York , Ken Marino , Case Walker , Molly Shannon Seasons 3 Main Genre Comedy

8 The Addams Kids

'The Addams Family' Franchise (1964-)

Image via ABC

The Addams Family focuses on the titular kin, who live a little unconventionally. Their large home is full of medieval torture devices, taxidermied creatures, and macabre, gothic artwork, which causes everyone else to feel creeped out by them. Despite this, in the original series, they are actually quite cheery people who clearly love their family members very much.

The parents only have two children: older brother Pugsley (Ken Weatherwax) and younger sister Wednesday (Lisa Loring), although in the 1993 film Addams Family Values, they welcome a baby brother, Pubert, into the family (Kaitlyn & Kristen Hooper), so the number of kids varies depending on which series or film you're watching. Their attitudes change, too. In the original series, Wednesday and Pugsley are an iconic duo who get along pretty much all the time. Whereas in the 90s reboot film series, Wednesday often tortures Pugsley—out of love, of course. Regardless, the fact still stands that the Addams kids are iconic and a brilliant group of sitcom siblings.

The Addams Family (1964) Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date September 18, 1964 Cast Carolyn Jones , John Astin , Jackie Coogan , Ted Cassidy , Marie Blake Seasons 2 Main Genre Comedy

7 The Tanner Girls

'Full House' (1987-1995)

Image via ABC

The Full House series revolved around the Tanner family, which had three young girls: the oldest child, DJ (Candace Cameron), the middle child, Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and the youngest child, Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen). Like many sitcom siblings, they all have their own distinct characters, which can often leave them at odds with each other.

Each of them possesses their own individual style of humour, which means different types of people will come to appreciate different members of the family. But of course, they still have each other's backs no matter what, because that's what siblings are for. Full House is a show that is not only funny but also one that explores sisterhood in a way like no other through its three young protagonists, all of whom were instrumental in the show's success.

Full House (US) Release Date September 18, 1987 Creator Jeff Franklin Cast John Stamos , Bob Saget , Dave Coulier , Candace Cameron Bure , Jodie Sweetin , Lori Loughlin , Mary-Kate Olsen , Ashley Olsen Seasons 8 Main Genre Comedy

WATCH ON HULU

6 The Huang Boys

'Fresh Off the Boat' (2015-2020)

Image via ABC

Fresh Off the Boat is a biographical sitcom, meaning it's based on real events and real people, however loosely. The show is based on a memoir written by celebrity chef Eddie Huang (Hudson Yang), the oldest of three boys in a Taiwanese-American home. His two younger brothers, Emery and Evan Huang, are played by Forrest Wheeler and Ian Chen, respectively. Emery and Evan are both overachieving students. Emery might be more of a ladies' man, and Evan might be more of the "baby" who gets all the attention of his mother, but both of the younger brothers are smart.

Then there's Eddie. Eddie is smart, just not in an academic sense. He's a really good cook (obviously), is really into hip-hop music, and seems to have no trouble making friends or getting dates. As different as all three brothers are, they have shown themselves to be there for each other whenever they are needed. Eddie proves to be a source of guidance for his younger two siblings, even though they might team up sometimes to make him fall for some scheme. Of course, love conquers all, and if something bad happens, they can always count on each other to be there when they need them the most.

5 The Belcher Kids

'Bob's Burgers' (2011-)

Image via 20th Century Fox

The Belcher siblings of Bob's Burgers are all pretty odd in their own right. In fact, pretty much their whole family is odd, but that doesn't stop them from looking out for each other. The oldest is Tina (Dan Mintz), a super awkward and anxious teenage girl, with the youngest being Louise (Kristen Schaal), who is the opposite of Tina. Tina is non-confrontational, while Louise kind of revels in chaos.

Sitting right in the middle is the dimwit and the only boy, Gene (Eugene Mirman). Gene and Louise are often seen teaming up to humiliate Tina since they know she is likely to just take it without retaliating, but this doesn't mean they hate her. In fact, Tina proves to be someone they love dearly and who loves them in turn. They stick together like glue and are seldom seen alone except for when they're at school.

4 The Rock Kids

'Everybody Hates Chris' (2005-2009)

Image via The CW

Everybody Hates Chris is another biographical sitcom, this time based on comedian Chris Rock. In the show, a younger version of himself is played by Tyler James Williams, although in real life, while Rock does have a brother, the two siblings in the show are entirely fictional. In the series, Chris is the oldest of three, the other two being Drew (Tequan Richmond) and Tonya (Imani Hakim). Drew, being the middle child, proves to be the glue that keeps the family together.

Drew may be popular at school and less awkward than Chris, but he's popular because he's kind, and he usually doesn't have any problems with helping his siblings, although he has been known to torture them on occasion. Tonya is sort of the fighter of the three—she is the most aggressive, whereas Chris is the quieter, more collected one. Like all great sitcom siblings, they are all unique, but they all still feel like a family, and the tightness of their bond really shows despite all the sibling quarrels they get into.

3 The Brady Kids

'The Brady Bunch' (1969-1974)

Image via ABC

The Brady Bunch tells the story of a blended family after a widowed father with three sons marries a mother with three daughters. It's one of the most classic sitcoms ever made and surely needs no introduction. The sons, in order of age, consist of Greg (Barry Williams), Peter (Christopher Knight), and Bobby (Mike Lookinland), while the daughters consist of Marcia (Maureen McCormick), Jan (Eve Plumb), and Cindy (Susan Olsen).

Six kids is a lot to have under one roof, yet despite the boys and the girls being from two different families, they integrate pretty well and act like they've known each other their whole lives. Sure, they clash sometimes, but what siblings don't? They also have distinct identities, making their family dynamic easy to remember and fun to watch. They're a family that is just so versatile, which makes them one of the more memorable ones in TV history.

The Brady Bunch Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date September 26, 1969 Creator Sherwood Schwartz Cast Robert Reed , Florence Henderson , Ann B. Davis , Maureen McCormick , Eve Plumb , Susan Olsen , Barry Williams , Mike Lookinland Seasons 5

2 The Wilkerson Boys

'Malcolm in the Middle' (1999-2006)

Image via 20th Century Fox

The Wilkerson boys from Malcolm in the Middle consist of Francis (Christopher Masterson), Reese (Justin Berfield), Malcolm (Frankie Muniz), Dewey (Erik Per Sullivan), and later, Jamie (James & Lukas Rodriguez). Each one is unique, with their own sense of humour and style. Francis may have a propensity for chaos, but he's also the most responsible and mature out of all of them, which is fitting considering he's the oldest. Reese may be a bully and an idiot, but he's also a blossoming culinary prodigy.

Malcolm is a scientific genius, Dewey is a musical genius, and Jamie... well, Jamie is Jamie. He's a baby throughout most of the episodes, so it's hard to gauge his personality. The brothers are often at each other's throats due to their clashing dispositions, but they have shown each other time and again that they really do care for one another. And, of course, their various skill sets allow them to cook up some pretty wild and chaotic schemes. They bond over the fact that their home lives are constantly miserable due to their financial situation, but it's this fraternal bond that keeps them looking out for each other through it all.

Malcolm in the Middle Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date January 9, 2000 Creator Linwood Boomer Cast Frankie Muniz , Jane Kaczmarek , Bryan Cranston , Justin Berfield , Erik Per Sullivan , Christopher Masterson Seasons 7 Main Genre Comedy

1 The Simpson Kids

'The Simpsons' (1989-)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Is there really a more iconic group of siblings on TV than the ones in The Simpsons