Sitcoms are a crucial part of television. Throughout the decades, sitcoms have achieved critical and commercial success thanks to their amiable, approachable, and universal formula, making them appealing and possibly irresistible to everyone.

The 21st century has produced many worthy sitcoms, even with the rise of streaming. In fact, the new millennium has some of the best and most celebrated sitcoms in television history. Whether because of their hilarious storylines, charming cast, clever approach, or a combination of all these factors, these sitcoms are the best of the 21st century and among the all-time best.

10 'Raising Hope' (2010-2014)

Martha Plimpton starred in the underrated Fox sitcom Raising Hope. The plot features a truly wild premise revolving around Jimmy, a twenty-three-year-old who accidentally impregnates a serial killer. Following the mother's death sentence, Jimmy must raise the baby, Hope, alongside his eccentric family.

Over-the-top and wacky but always earnest and poignant, Raising Hope made the best out of its out-there premise without letting things get out of hand. Classic in the best possible way, Raising Hope is a tender and nuanced portrayal of a working-class family, full of pathos, humor, and heartfelt emotion.

9 'Happy Endings' (2011-2020)

The egregiously underrated sitcom Happy Endings centers on the close and slightly dysfunctional relationship of six friends living in Chicago. Unlike other sitcoms with similar premises that plagued noughties television, Happy Endings stood out because of its zanier humor and warm-hearted approach.

Critically acclaimed throughout its run, Happy Endings is among the many great shows canceled too soon, with ABC pulling the plug following the second season. It's a shame because the show could've gone for multiple seasons, thanks to the chemistry between its well-balanced and irresistible cast. Still, Happy Endings has aged remarkably well, with many fans and critics considering it a modern classic.

8 'Black-ish' (2014-2022)

Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross received universal acclaim and multiple Emmy nominations for their work in the ABC sitcom Black-ish. The plot centers on André and Rainbow, a married couple raising their family while struggling to incorporate their Black heritage into their upper-middle-class, suburban lifestyle.

Nuanced and poignant, Black-ish incorporated many crucial and relevant social issues into its otherwise lighthearted plot. The result is a clever and insightful look at family life from a perspective seldom seen on mainstream television. As the show went on, it assumed a more decisive approach to its social stance, becoming more self-aware but just as willing to explore real-life issues while providing some much-needed laughter.

7 'Schitt's Creek' (2015-2020)

The quirky comedy Schitt's Creek stars Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy. The story revolves around the Rose clan, a formerly wealthy family forced to relocate to a remote town they purchased as a joke after losing their fortune to embezzlement.

Schitt's Creek went unnoticed for years before exploding during its last two seasons. Nowadays, the show often ranks among the best sitcoms of the new millennium, thanks to its absurd, over-the-top approach and the triumphant and heartwarming message within. Rewarding and ridiculously quotable, Schitt's Creek is a sitcom that will undoubtedly get better with age.

6 'How I Met Your Mother' (2005-2014)

With a fresh and original premise and a cast of stars in the making -- plus two certified tv icons --, How I Met Your Mother changed television's landscape. The show revolves around Ted, who tells his children the long and winding story of how he met their mother, with his friends playing prominent roles.

Featuring a mix of fast-paced humor and a back-and-forth narrative, How I Met Your Mother stood out above its competition and became one of CBS' biggest hits. Some of its content has aged quite badly -- particularly most things concerning resident womanizer Barney Stinson -- and its infamous final episode almost derailed an otherwise great series. However, How I Met Your Mother remains a fan and critical favorite and one of the new millennium's most important sitcoms.

5 'Parks and Recreation' (2009-2015)

Amy Poehler stars as the idealistic and go-getter Leslie Knope in the wholesome NCB sitcom Parks and Recreation. The show follows the misadventures of Leslie, a bureaucrat working in the Parks Department in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana, and her quirky co-workers and friends.

Featuring one of the best and instantly recognizable supporting casts of any show, Parks and Recreationis among the most shamelessly optimistic portrayals of government officials. The show proudly flaunted its sense of community, resulting in an overflow of goodwill that never became obnoxious or overwhelming.

4 'Modern Family' (2009-2020)

ABC's mockumentary Modern Family starred a large ensemble and followed the story of a diverse family living in Los Angeles. Ed O'Neill, Sofia Vergara, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Eric Stonestreet served as the show's main players throughout its eleven-season run.

Modern Family was highly acclaimed and commercially successful, becoming a staple of ABC. The show dominated the Emmys, winning Outstanding Comedy Series five consecutive times and earning most of its adult actors numerous nominations and accolades. Often laugh-out-loud entertaining and showcasing a heartfelt message about family, unity, and togetherness, Modern Family was an instant classic, and its reputation has only increased with the years.

3 'The Office' (2005-2013)

Steve Carell became a certified A-lister thanks to his outrageous performance in NBC's mockumentary sitcom The Office. The funny man played Michael Scott, the inappropriate and boundary-challenged branch manager of a successful but boring paper company, whose relationship with his employees ranges from extreme and cringe-worthy to sincere and heartwarming.

The Office was at the forefront of a new wave of shows selling the idea of the workplace as a second family. Featuring an accomplished cast, including Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, and Jenna Fischer, The Office lasted nine seasons, becoming a fan favorite and a television institution. Sharp, chaotic, and featuring some of modern television's most memorable sequences, The Office is a comedic triumph and a heartfelt tribute to a bygone era.

2 'Abbot Elementary' (2021-)

Quinta Brunson's ode to teaching and optimism, Abbott Elementary, just wrapped its second season, and it's already a television icon. The mockumentary follows the lives of a group of teachers at the fictional and predominantly Black titular public school in Philadelphia.

Acclaimed for its humor and performances, Abbott Elementary finds the perfect balance between shameless optimism, hard-biting social commentary, and relatable, highly-effective humor. Enhanced by stellar writing and instantly memorable and endlessly quotable characters, Abbott Elementary is a delight, one of the few shows worthy of being called sitcom perfection.

1 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' (2005-)

The subversive and pitch-black comedy It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito. The show follows a narcissistic, manipulative, and all-around rotten group of friends called "the gang" as they spend their days plotting petty vendettas against each other and those who wrong them while tending to a mostly deserted bar called Paddy's Pub.

The longest-running sitcom in television history, Sunny has already been renewed for four additional seasons, totaling 19. Dark, acidic, subversive, politically incorrect, and often shocking, Sunny is full of unlikable characters with twisted agendas. However, the show is a television victory, by far the most ambitious and daring sitcom in television history and one of the medium's most addictive and unique efforts.

