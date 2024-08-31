It is a common misconception amongst audiences that the best acting performances can be found in dramatic roles and television series. Often dealing with more emotional, gritty, or darker circumstances, great acting and award-winning performances in television drama usually stick in the viewers' minds.

Therefore, great acting in comedy often flies under the radar, outside of awards season. While actors' individual performances can often take a back seat to the overall comedy, jokes, and gags found in sitcoms, many fan-favorite sitcom actors have been able to showcase their range as performers within the genre. Especially in modern sitcoms, where a more diverse array of topics are discussed, sitcom actors have to find the perfect balance of comedy and sincerity to create well-rounded and memorable characters.

10 '30 Rock' (2006-2013)

Created by Tina Fey

NBC's 30 Rock may not have aged into the 2020s brilliantly in terms of certain jokes and storylines, but what has remained clear is how great the cast was. Led by creator Tina Fey and starring Jane Krakowski, Tracy Morgan, and Alec Baldwin, 30 Rock is a semi-autobiographical yet fictionalized depiction of Fey's time working as the head writer on Saturday Night Live.

30 Rock's wacky storylines and larger-than-life characters stand out even amongst a genre that is known for being over the top, as each episode showcases lead character Liz Lemon's struggles to wrangle her cast and get them in shape for the live show. Despite the often ridiculous situations the characters find themselves in, the precision with which each actor portrays their outlandish character makes them entirely believable and while each character is deeply flawed and in many ways unlikeable, the brilliant acting gets audiences to root for them anyway.

9 'Will & Grace' (1998-2020)

Created by David Kohan and Max Mutchnick

While the entire lead cast of the beloved sitcom Will & Grace nails their roles, the two main supporting characters undoubtedly steal the show. The series depicts best friends Will Truman and Grace Adler (Debra Messing), a lawyer and designer living in New York. However, the wealthy Karen Walker (Megan Mullaly) and the confidently gay Jack McFarland (Sean Hayes) became fan favorites from the very beginning.

Whilst the series was sometimes criticized for playing into stereotypes, the confidence and unapologetic nature of Sean Hayes' performance, alongside that of Eric McCormack as Will, undoubtedly helped to change audience opinions towards the LGBTQ+ community. Praised for its consistently funny jokes and brilliantly delivered dynamic between the four main characters, the performances in Will & Grace are a huge part of what made the show so trailblazing.

8 'Abbott Elementary' (2021-present)

Created by Quinta Brunson

Abbott Elementary's lead and creator Quinta Brunson may be recognized as one of the most multi-talented up-and-coming television comedy stars, but she is also backed by an equally brilliant group of actors in the show's ensemble. Abbott Elementary follows an underfunded elementary school in Philadelphia as the optimistic Janine Teagues and the rest of the wacky school staff attempt to keep the place afloat and keep the children's education to a high standard.

Abbott Elementary excels at bringing new and fresh jokes and gags to the sitcom world, with each actor standing out for various reasons. Whilst Brunson is undeniably the glue that holds the ensemble together, her award-winning costars, such as Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, and Sheryl Lee Ralph are all beloved and unique in their own characterizations. Not only is the comedy well delivered, but so are the dynamics and relationships between characters, as we see chemistry build between the most unlikely duos as the show progresses.

7 'How I Met Your Mother' (2004-2015)

Created by Carter Bays and Craig Thomas

How I Met Your Mother is definitely remembered by audiences for a variety of different reasons. Whether it be the iconic running gags, the turbulent relationships between characters, or the less-than-well-received ending, the series still firmly holds a place in pop culture today, almost a decade after its conclusion.

Despite the series definitely leaning into divisive jokes and gags over portraying genuine, heartfelt moments, some of the standout performances in comedy can be seen in How I Met Your Mother. The characters of Barney (Neil Patrick Harris), Marshall (Jason Segel), and Robin (Cobie Smulders) arguably carry the bulk of the comedy on their backs, but these three characters also showcase some truly heartbreaking moments. Some of the most memorable acting on the show can be seen when Marshall loses his father when Barney confronts his biological dad, and when Robin discovers that she cannot have children. These scenes prove what great range the actors have, and how essential their performances are to carrying the narratives of the show.

6 'Parks and Recreation' (2009-2015)

Created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur

While NBC's Parks and Recreation featured many established and undeniably talented actors, it also helped to launch the careers of some incredible comic talents into the mainstream, as their performances were just so brilliant. Following the Parks and Recreation Department of the fictional Indiana town of Pawnee, the series showcased a diverse array of characters and an impressive array of talent.

Led by the beloved Amy Poehler as upbeat Leslie Knope, Parks and Rec also introduced the likes of Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Retta, and Aziz Ansari to the general population, with their comedic chops evident from their first appearances. The entire ensemble brought their A-Game to something that could have not worked at all as a comedy, being set in a low-down branch of the government. Judging by their performances in Parks and Rec, it's no wonder that many of the stars of the show are now award-winning Hollywood stars.

5 'Friends' (1994-2004)

Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman

When thinking of sitcoms, many audiences's first thoughts would be of the 1994 comedy Friends, which is the defining series of the genre for many audiences, older and new. Following six friends in New York City, the show received universal acclaim during its run and continues to delight audiences to this very day.

Each of the main six characters has a very distant personality and plays a very specific role within the friend group, and every single actor understands this completely. From the perfect comedy timing and abilities of Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry to the loveable foolishness of Matt LeBlanc's Joey and Jennifer Aniston's Rachel, and the iconic sibling dynamic of Monica (Courteney Cox) and Ross (David Schwimmer), the entire series banks of the relationships that are crafted by the writing, but more obviously for the audiences, the perfect acting from the main cast.

4 'Schitt's Creek' (2015-2020)

Created by Eugene Levy and Dan Levy

Starring creators Eugene and Dan Levy, and a talented crop of comedy talent, Schitt's Creek is undeniably one of the most successful and popular sitcoms of the past decade. The series depicts the lives of the beloved Rose family who, after losing a lot of their wealth, find themselves having to acclimatize to life in a small town that the family bought as a joke, Schitt's Creek.

Schitt's Creek gained universal popularity during its final seasons, gaining critical and audience acclaim for its funny and touching writing, and brilliant comedic performances from its entire cast. The main four cast members, including the Levys, Annie Murphy, and the sensational Catherine O'Hara, deservingly swept the comedy acting categories at the 2020 Emmy Awards for their performances, becoming the first ever series to do so in one single year.

3 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' (1990-1996)

Created by Andy Borowitz and Susan Borowitz

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air not only launched the career of one of the most well-known Hollywood actors of the last fifty years, Will Smith, but it is also known for its talented ensemble and large amount of iconic guest appearances. Following a working-class teen who is sent to live with his wealthy extended family in Bel-Air, the sitcom is still recognized, to this day, as one of the best of the 20th century.

While Smith's main character is unarguably iconic, for both Smith's performance and the effect it had on pop culture, many would say that the standout performance came from James Avery as Uncle Phil. Named by many TV fans as maybe the greatest TV dad of all time, Avery's performance was sincere and caring towards the character and what he represented. Perfectly balancing being a loving father while also teaching his kids about the severities of the real world, Avery is remembered as the Uncle every child wishes they had.

2 'Frasier' (1982-1993)

Created by David Angell, Peter Casey and David Lee

While its parent show Cheers may have an equal place in sitcom history, Frasier is arguably more beloved with audiences and more iconic, due to Kelsey Grammer's continuing brilliance as the title character, and the new group of actors that get to showcase their talents alongside him. In the spin-off, Grammer's Dr Frasier Crane returns to Seattle where he reconnects with family members and begins working in radio.

Not only did the series win a record-breaking amount of Outstanding Comedy Series awards at the Emmys, but many members of the cast, including Grammer, John Mahoney, David Hyde Pierce, and guest actors such as Jean Smart and Laura Linney, took home multiple awards for their appearances on the show. When it comes to sitcom ensembles, it doesn't get more talented than what audiences got to see in Frasier.

1 'Modern Family' (2009-2020)

Created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan

Modern Family is undeniably one of the most defining and popular television shows within the genre of the 21st century. Airing for eleven seasons, the series followed three interconnected but very different families as they navigated the struggles of raising children and growing together as families despite their differences.

Not only did the likes of Julie Bowen, Erin Stonestreet, and fan favorite Ty Burrell take home multiple Emmy Awards for their performances, but every single main cast member excelled in their role from the very beginning. Though some could argue that the show plays into tropes and stereotypes, the cast goes beyond that to showcase how multifaceted each character is. From Sarah Hyland's perfect portrayal of Haley's growth from teen to adult to Sofia Vergara's hilarious depiction of Gloria, who finds her footing in American culture whilst also retaining pride for her Colombian heritage, each actor is incredibly sure-footed and secure in their portrayals of their characters and where they fit in the ensemble.

