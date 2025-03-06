The word "sitcom," is a portmanteau of the words "situational comedy," which often centres on a realistic, relatable setting, but with a wackier twist. Most times, these comedy shows focus on aspects of life such as family, education, corporate culture, or recreational sports, which is what helps them become so successful. Humour is made even better with observation and relatability, after all.

TV sitcoms have been on the air for decades upon decades, with some of the earliest coming out in the 1950s. As such, it's pretty natural that many new sitcoms have come out since their inception, with hundreds being released in the last 25 years alone. It can be easy to get lost in the sea of sitcoms, but fear not, because there are a few beacons of hope to guide the way. These are the best sitcoms of the best 25 years, which take the ever-changing medium of television and craft it into some of the most legendary television ever conceptualized.

10 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' (2005-)

Created by Rob McElhenney

Image via FX

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been running for 20 years, and broke a lot of barriers with its release. For one, it's a heck of a lot raunchier and more profane than any other sitcoms would dare to be, but this only adds to the comedic effect and fits in surprisingly well. It's explicit content works so well because it's primarily a black comedy, which has allowed it to amass a huge cult following that is still every bit as active as it once was.

The premise centres on a group of egotistical weirdos who run an unpopular dive bar called Paddy's Pub. The people in charge are collectively referred to as "The Gang," which is reference in every episode title. The cast consists of Charlie Day, Danny DeVito, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Rob McElhenney, the creator of the show. Its cult following combined with how long it's managed to stay on the air has made it a revolutionary piece of television, and there's no question about that.