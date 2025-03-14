Sitcoms have been a mainstay in the TV space for decades, ever since the ‘50s when families gathered around the TV to watch shows like I Love Lucy and Leave it to Beaver. Sitcoms have changed over the decades, but one thing remains the same: they’re a great escape from the daily grind and a fun way to enjoy alone or family time before the end of the day.

There have been many iconic sitcoms through the decades, but a few can be considered must-watches for various reason. Each one is unique in its own way, and while the options are by no means the only sitcoms worth checking out, they are all ones that virtually anyone would enjoy.

10 'Abbott Elementary' (2021-)

Created by Quinta Brunson

Image via ABC

Earning 24 Primetime Emmy nominations and winning four, Abbott Elementary is a newer sitcom that speaks fittingly to current times. There’s a lot of focus on the education system and its challenges by depicting the staff and kids at an underfunded and predominantly Black public school in Philadelphia. While Abbott Elementary is a downright hilarious single-camera sitcom, its deeper message sheds light on societal issues.

The show depicts unqualified people in positions of power, a school board that just doesn’t get it, and underpaid teachers trying their hardest to do right by kids while being constantly chastised by others. The show is one to which virtually anyone who has kids in the public school system can relate. All the best episodes of Abbott Elementary will give viewers new appreciation for everything teachers do, and kids love the fun storylines, too.