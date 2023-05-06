Laughter is often referred to as the best medicine, and if there's one thing that can make you feel good on a tough day, it's a hilarious sitcom. Some sitcoms have become cult classics with their timeless humor and memorable characters. But even as mainstream sitcoms like The Office and Friends continue to steal the limelight, numerous other sitcoms have tickled our funny bones and kept us chuckling with their wry humor, witty one-liners, and wacky antics.

RELATED: Sitcoms With Content That Hasn't Aged Well

While a quick search on sitcoms would get you an unbounded list of apparently hilarious series, not all of them feel ready to battle it with popular ones like The Office. But wholesome shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Good Place are quickly enhancing and approaching their way to replace those considered the pinnacle of the genre.

10 'Fuller House' (2016-2019)

Fuller House is a hilarious comedy series that captures the lighthearted spirit of its predecessor. The show focuses on DJ Tanner-Fuller, a recently widowed mother of three, as she navigates life with the help of her family and friends. The show's humor primarily comes from the well-developed characters and their quirky personalities, which never fail to generate belly laughs from viewers.

Additionally, the writers do an excellent job incorporating callbacks to the original Full House series, creating moments of nostalgia for longtime fans while providing quality content for new viewers.

9 'The OC' (2003-2006)

The OC followed the lives of wealthy teenagers in Orange County, California, and their families struggles with relationships, social status, and inner demons. The series featured witty dialogue, laugh-out-loud moments, and relatable character development.

One of the things that made The OC a hilarious comedy series was the iconic character, Seth Cohen (Adam Brody). Seth's sarcastic comments and quick wit were the heart of the show's comedic relief. His goofy personality and nerdy quirks provided a contrast to the glamorous world of the other characters. The OC's comedic moments added a layer of depth and charm to the show, making it a series that is still enjoyed today.

8 'Great News' (2017)

Great News is a hilarious comedy series that captures the essence of the news industry in a light-hearted and amusing way. The show revolves around a young newscaster named Katie Wendelson (Briga Heelan), who is trying to make her mark in the world of journalism. Alongside her, the show features an eccentric cast of characters all part of the newsroom environment. From the overbearing executive producer Greg (Adam Campbell) to the quirky weatherman Chuck (John Michael Higgins), the characters provide great laughter throughout the series.

Great News' witty writing and expert timing ensure its audience is in stitches from start to finish. It satirizes media culture and works in television with cleverly crafted jokes that never fall flat.

7 'Easy' (2016-2019)

Easy is a perfect example of a hilarious comedy series that draws its humor from situations that are all too relatable. The show depicts the lives of different individuals whose stories are all interconnected in some way. Each episode highlights different characters dealing with their problems, whether it be relationship woes, career struggles, or navigating modern technology.

The characters are flawed, which makes them so hilarious as they stumble through life trying to figure things out. The show's straightforward approach to storytelling allows for realistic dialogue and situations that the audience can empathize with while also finding humor in the everydayness of it all.

6 'Workin' Moms' (2017-)

Workin' Moms is a Canadian sitcom that explores the lives of four moms trying to balance their professional and personal lives. Set in Toronto, Workin' Moms features these women's struggles of navigating motherhood and career goals. The series has been lauded for its sharp writing and comedic timing, making it an excellent example of a hilarious comedy series.

The show manages to strike a balance between delivering laugh-out-loud moments and tackling sensitive topics such as postpartum depression, sexism in the workplace, and marital struggles. In addition, the characters' relatable flaws add depth and nuance to the humor, which keeps audiences engaged.

5 'Friends From College' (2017-2019)

Friends From College is a well-crafted and highly entertaining comedy series that delivers hilarity through its witty writing, talented cast members, and relatable storylines. The show follows a group of former college friends who reunite in their forties and navigate the challenges of adulthood while still holding onto their pasts.

The show's humor relies on its cringe-worthy situations, witty one-liners, and unexpected plot twists. Friends From College effectively captures the essence of friendships and brilliantly showcases the characters' irrational behavior, which leads to outrageous situations.

4 'One Day at a Time' (2017-2020)

When her husband becomes an alcoholic and a potential danger to their children, veteran Penelope Alvarez (Justina Machado) decides to raise her children as a single mom with help from her mother, Lydia (Rita Moreno). But being a Latina mom with an overbearing grandparent and an annoying landlord gets tricky as her children grow into teenagers and start understanding their families' complicated predicament.

Based on the 1975 series of the same title, One Day At A Time manages to deliver humor with heart while tackling issues such as mental health, immigration, veteran rights, and LGBTQ+ acceptance through its beloved cast of characters with nuanced portrayals.

3 'Kim's Convenience' (2016-2021)

Kim's Convenience is a brilliantly crafted comedy series that offers viewers something unique and refreshing. Centered around the lives of a Korean-Canadian family, Kim's Convenience has gained popularity for its portrayal of Korean culture and its hilarious moments that have left viewers in stitches.

The humor in Kim's Convenience stems from the show's relatability. Audiences can relate to the situations the characters find themselves in, whether it's trying to reconnect with estranged friends, dealing with overbearing but loving parents, or navigating the complexities of a new relationship. The show's ability to make audiences laugh while telling an emotional and heartwarming story makes it stand out in the vast sea of sitcoms.

2 'The Good Place' (2016-2019)

When Eleanor wakes up from her sleep, she finds herself dead and in The Good Place — the better part of the afterlife. But there has been a mistake — she doesn't belong here. But can she convince her soulmate — and the 320 other residents — that she's not as bad as they think?

A genuinely unique premise on a relatively unexplored topic, The Good Place takes on a new vision of the afterlife and the repercussions one's actions can accumulate over time. Created by Michael Schur and starring an all-star cast including Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, and Jameela Jamil, the show uses irony and satire to poke fun at both heaven and hell while still maintaining an overall sense of lightheartedness.

1 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' (2013-2021)

Another masterpiece from Michael Schur, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, revolves around the lives of the detectives in the 99th precinct of the NYPD. The show is anchored by an outstanding cast led by Andy Samberg, who plays Detective Jake Peralta, a talented but immature detective who frequently clashes with his by-the-book boss Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher). The characters' interactions with each other provide endless laughs as they navigate the challenges of their jobs and personal lives.

The show isn't afraid to tackle serious issues and current events, including sexual harassment, police brutality, corruption, and Florida, but does so in a way that never feels preachy or heavy-handed.

KEEP READING: 10 Feel Good TV Shows to Watch When You’re Feeling Anxious