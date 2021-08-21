Picture this, if you will. It’s a rainy day, the kind that makes you want to just curl up in bed and watch something that cheers you up. Let’s watch a sitcom, you say. It’ll be fun, you say. But then you open up your Netflix and see the sheer number of options. Oh, the agony of choice, right?

We here at Collider have decided to make things a bit easier for you with this handy guide that’ll help you find the perfect Netflix sitcoms available in the U.S. We’ve combed through the library and put together this list of the best sitcoms currently available for streaming, and we’ve got everything from new releases and hidden gems to cult classics and more.

New Girl

Image via Fox

Creator: Elizabeth Meriwether

Cast: Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Damon Wayans Jr., Lamorne Morris, and Hannah Simone

A fan-favorite from the 2010s, New Girl is a fun, quirky show about a young woman who moves in with three guys after a bad breakup. Set in Los Angeles, the seven-season series features an ensemble cast headlined by Zooey Deschanel as the titular “New Girl”, Jessica “Jess” Day. The series aired on Fox from 2011 to 2018 and became a beloved and critically acclaimed show within that time.

When the show begins, Jess is a bubbly, adorkable teacher who catches her boyfriend in bed with another woman and leaves to find somewhere new to live. One Craigslist ad later, she meets Nick (Jake Johnson), Schmidt (Max Greenfield), and Coach (Damon Wayans Jr.) and moves into their loft. Winston (Lamorne Morris) replaces Coach as one of the roommates immediately after the pilot and many more characters come and go, including Jess’s best friend and fashion model Cece (Hannah Simone). There’s plenty of adventure and a lot of laughs as this crazy band of people explore life in their thirties, growing as individuals and a group in the process.

Watch it on Netflix

Kim's Convenience

Image via Netflix/CBC Television

Creator: Ins Choi and Kevin White

Cast: Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jean Yoon, Andrea Bang, Simu Liu, Andrew Phung, and Nicole Power

This Canadian sitcom is a feel-good family story revolving around the lives of the Korean-Canadian Kim family. The Kims own and run a convenience store in Toronto’s Moss Park neighborhood. Granted, Kim’s Convenience has its problems but it has had mostly positive reactions from critics and fans throughout its five-season run.

Mr. Sang-il Kim (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) and Mrs. Yong-mi Kim (Jean Yoon) are strict traditional parents who were teachers in their homeland. Mr. Kim has a strained relationship with his rebellious son Jung (Simu Liu) while Mrs. Kim keeps interfering in the lives of Jung and his sister Janet (Andrea Bang). It’s an entertaining show with interesting characters and relationships.

Watch it on Netflix

The Kominsky Method

Image via Netflix

Creator: Chuck Lorre

Cast: Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin, Sarah Baker, Nancy Travis, Paul Reiser, and Kathleen Turner

Chuck Lorre is one of the biggest names in the world of sitcoms, producing massive hits like Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory. However, The Kominsky Method is a very different kind of show that might just be his best work yet. With a star-studded ensemble cast and three critically acclaimed seasons, this dark dramedy perfectly balances humor and serious slice-of-life situations.

Sandy Kominsky (Michael Douglas) is an aging acting coach who has trained many great stars but has never managed to achieve stardom himself. The show follows his adventures, coping with old age, mortality, and the existential dread that comes with knowing your best days may be behind you. Together with his snarky agent and best friend Norman Newlander (Alan Arkin), Sandy tries to make sense of his life, even as he feels it coming ever closer to the end. The show’s third and final season premiered on Netflix on May 28, 2021, and the series as a whole is a beautiful, poignant, and utterly hilarious portrait of a deeply flawed man.

Watch it on Netflix

Atypical

Image via Netflix

Creator: Robia Rashid

Cast: Jennifer Jason Leigh, Keir Gilchrist, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Amy Okuda, and Michael Rapaport

Following the life of Sam Gardner, a teen on the autistic spectrum, Atypical is an acclaimed Netflix Original comedy. Starring Keir Gilchrist as Sam, the series revolves around the Gardner family and the way they navigate their lives.

Over the course of four seasons, Sam explores the world of dating, love, and relationships. There’s pain there, of course, but also some really great moments, and he does manage to grow along the journey. Meanwhile his overprotective mom Elsa (Jennifer Jason Leigh) and his father Doug (Michael Rapaport) deal with their own relationship issues. And Sam’s sister Casey (Brigette Lundy-Paine) has her own story as she learns to balance her protectiveness for Sam with living her own life.

The show faced some criticism early on for not having actors or writers who are themselves on the autistic spectrum but this was rectified starting in the second season. Since then, the series has had a great run on the streaming service and it premiered its fourth and final season on July 9, 2021.

Watch it on Netflix

Space Force

Image via Netflix

Creator: Greg Daniels and Steve Carell

Cast: Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, and Tawny Newsome

Space Force is not everyone’s cup of tea. The show has had rather mixed reviews but it is a hilarious watch if you’re into satire and workplace comedy. Halfway between The Office and M*A*S*H, the series pokes fun at generals, politicians, and, of course, former President Donald Trump. Driven by its characters, Space Force has just as much heart as it has humor.

The show follows the life of newly-minted General Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell), who has the unenviable responsibility of heading up the United States Space Force. With a mission to put “boots on the Moon” by 2024, Mark tried to make the best of a bad situation with varying degrees of success. Aided and constantly criticized by his chief scientist Dr. Adrian Mallory (John Malkovich), Mark sets about his job while also trying to manage a teenage daughter, an incarcerated wife, and the frustrating orders that he gets from the man in the White House. Season 2 of Space Force is expected to land on Netflix in late 2021 or early 2022.

Watch it on Netflix

Grace and Frankie

Image via Netflix

Creator: Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris

Cast: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, Brooklyn Decker, Ethan Embry, June Diane Raphael, and Baron Vaughn

This acclaimed comedy series follows retired cosmetics mogul Grace Hanson (Jane Fonda) and her quirky friend Frankie Bergstein (Lily Tomlin). When their husbands announce that they are gay, in love with each other, and leaving their wives, Grace and Frankie are forced to live together. Together these two women experience wacky adventures, family drama, medical scares, business ventures, and romantic turmoil, becoming best friends along the way.

The show has received Primetime Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award nominations. Six seasons of the series are currently on Netflix with a seventh and final one in production. Season 7 is expected to premiere in January 2022.

Watch it on Netflix

Workin' Moms

Image via Netflix

Creator: Catherine Reitman

Cast: Catherine Reitman, Jessalyn Wanlim, Dani Kind and Juno Rinaldi

Workin’ Moms is a Canadian sitcom that follows the misadventures of a group of working mothers. Created, executive produced, written by, and starring Catherine Reitman, the show has received a lot of praise and been nominated for a lot of awards.

PR executive Kate Foster (Reitman), psychiatrist Anne Carlson (Dani Kind), real estate agent Frankie Coyne (Juno Rinaldi), and IT specialist Jenny Matthews (Jessalyn Wanlim) are all part of the same mommy-and-me group. Over the course of the show, they try to raise their children, maintain their sometimes-turbulent relationships, and further their careers. It’s raunchy at times and very real in some of the issues it presents. The show has had five very popular seasons, with Season 5 airing from February 16, 2021, to April 13, 2021. A sixth season is expected to arrive in Winter 2022.

Watch it on Netflix

Fuller House

Image via Netflix

Creator: Jeff Franklin

Cast: Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Michael Campion, Elias Harger, Soni Nicole Bringas, Dashiell and Fox Messitt, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Scott Weinger, John Brotherton, Ashley Liao, and Adam Hagenbuch

A sequel to the classic sitcom Full House that ran from 1987 to 1995, Fuller House is a Netflix Original with a massive cast of talent. Most of the actors from the original show have reprised their roles on this five-season revival, except for Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen.

Fuller House focuses on D.J. Tanner-Fuller (Candace Cameron Bure) who moves back into her childhood home with her father Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) after her husband unexpectedly dies. But when Danny has to move for work, D.J. is forced to enlist her sister Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and her best friend Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) to help raise D.J.’s three sons. The show’s first season was rather poorly received but the quality did pick up in later seasons. Fuller House ended its run on June 2, 2020.

Watch it on Netflix

Schitt's Creek

Image via Netflix

Creator: Eugene Levy and Dan Levy

Cast: Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, Jennifer Robertson, Tim Rozon, Emily Hampshire, Chris Elliott, Sarah Levy, John Hemphill, Karen Robinson, Dustin Milligan, and Noah Reid

With seven Primetime Emmy Awards, a ton of critical acclaim, and a massive cult following, Schitt’s Creek is one of the most successful sitcoms on Netflix. This Canadian show looks at a formerly wealthy family who are forced to start a new life in a small town they bought as a joke. Dan Levy came up with the concept, asking himself what would happen if one of the uber-wealthy families you see on reality TV were to lose everything. He developed it further with his father Eugene Levy and they both star in the show as well.

The series begins with the Rose family—Johnny (Eugene Levy), Moira (Catherine O'Hara), and their adult children David (Dan Levy) and Alexis (Annie Murphy)—losing their entire fortune. The only asset they have left is the town of Schitt’s Creek and they move there, trying to rebuild their life while running into constant complications with the townspeople. The sixth and final season of the show was added to Netflix in October 2020.

Watch it on Netflix

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Image via Netflix

Creator: Tina Fey and Robert Carlock

Cast: Ellie Kemper, Carol Kane, Tituss Burgess, and Jane Krakowski

Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) spent fifteen years as a captive of a doomsday cult but after she’s rescued and liberated, Kimmy embarks on her greatest adventure yet: starting a new life in New York City. She befriends a number of people including her landlady Lillian Kaushtupper (Carol Kane), her roommate Titus (Tituss Burgess), and Manhattan socialite Jacqueline Voorhees (Jane Krakowski).

With multiple award nominations and very positive reactions from both critics and fans, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is one of the most popular comedy shows on Netflix. The show has some brilliant humor and a lot of heart. The series had a four-season run that ended on January 25, 2019. An interactive special titled Kimmy vs. the Reverend was released on Netflix on May 12, 2020.

Watch it on Netflix

The Good Place

Image via NBC

Creator: Michael Schur

Cast: Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, D'Arcy Carden, Manny Jacinto, and Ted Danson

Originally airing on NBC, The Good Place is a critically acclaimed show that blends fantasy, comedy, and philosophy into a seamless, entertaining mix. Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell), an exceptionally selfish woman from Phoenix, Arizona, dies and finds herself in a paradise called “the Good Place”. She finds out that instead of Heaven and Hell, people are sent to the Good Place or the Bad Place based on how they lived their lives. Realizing that she must have been sent to the wrong afterlife, Eleanor tries to cover up her less-than-great personality by learning ethics and morality.

As the series progresses, more secrets about the afterlife come to light including multiple twists and turns. Along the way, Eleanor learns to be a better person with the help of her friends including the indecisive ethics professor Chidi Anagonye (William Jackson Harper), incredibly vain model Tahani Al-Jamil (Jameela Jamil), the Artificial Intelligence Janet (D'Arcy Carden), afterlife “architect” Michael (Ted Danson), and Jason Mendoza (Manny Jacinto), who is introduced as a Taiwanese Buddhist monk. The show had four seasons and ended its original run on January 30, 2020.

Watch it on Netflix

Community

Image via NBC

Creator: Dan Harmon

Cast: Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Donald Glover, Ken Jeong, Chevy Chase, and Jim Rash.

Developed by Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon, this massively popular sitcom first aired on NBC in 2009. Community has since had six seasons and garnered a huge cult following. The show is set in a fictional community college and follows the members of a study group as each of them learns to navigate the complexities of their lives. With excellent meta-humor, an ensemble cast, and lots of pop culture references, Community has managed to become one of the most beloved shows in its genre.

The series ended on June 2, 2015, with its sixth and final series. There’s been some talk about doing a sequel movie. The cast has expressed their interest in returning for a reunion movie but it hasn’t been officially announced yet.

Watch it on Netflix

Arrested Development

Image via Netflix

Creator: Mitchell Hurwitz

Cast: Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi, Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Alia Shawkat, Tony Hale, David Cross, Jeffrey Tambor, and Jessica Walter

An acclaimed single-camera comedy, Arrested Development is the story of the Bluths, a dysfunctional and wealthy family that runs into trouble when the family patriarch is arrested for defrauding investors.

George Bluth Sr. (Jeffrey Tambor) is the CEO of a real estate development company. When he is arrested for spending company money on his own lavish lifestyle, his family is forced to come together. The show’s lead character is George’s son Michael (Jason Bateman), who has a difficult relationship with his father. Other main characters include Michael’s son George Michael (Michael Cera), mother Lucille (Jessica Walter), younger brother Byron "Buster" Bluth (Tony Hale), and competitive older brother George Oscar Bluth II (Will Arnett). Portia de Rossi plays Michael’s pampered twin sister Lindsay with David Cross as her husband Tobias Fünke and Alia Shawkat as their daughter Mae "Maeby" Fünke.

The series first aired on Fox from 2003 to 2006. It was then revived by Netflix six years later, with the new season being added to the streaming service on May 26, 2013. All told, the show has had five seasons in total with the second half of Season 5 dropping on Netflix on March 15, 2019. It has since been confirmed that the show won’t be coming back for Season 6.

Watch it on Netflix

Mr. Iglesias

Image via Netflix

Creator: Kevin Hench

Cast: Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Sherri Shepherd, Jacob Vargas, Maggie Geha, Richard Gant, Cree Cicchino, Fabrizio Guido, and Tucker Albrizzi

Starring the popular stand-up comic and actor Gabriel Iglesias (better known as Fluffy), Mr Iglesias is a two-season Netflix Original sitcom. The show revolves around a good-natured public high school teacher who tries to help his misfit students stay in school and gain a proper education. Iglesias plays the lead character (who is also called Gabe Iglesias) and his humor is the backbone of the show. The story revolves around Gabe’s interactions with his students and co-workers, most of whom need his help for something or the other.

The series has had favorable reviews from the audience and it’s a genuinely enjoyable watch, especially for when you just want to tune out and have some laughs. The show was canceled after two seasons with the final installment arriving on the streaming service on December 8, 2020.

Watch it on Netflix

Disjointed

Image via Netflix

Creator: David Javerbaum and Chuck Lorre

Cast: Kathy Bates, Aaron Moten, Elizabeth Alderfer, Tone Bell, Elizabeth Ho, Dougie Baldwin, Betsy Sodaro, and Chris Redd

Netflix’s first original multi-camera sitcom, Disjointed is a fun stoner comedy series focusing on a cannabis dispensary in Los Angeles. Kathy Bates stars as Ruth Whitefeather Feldman, a marijuana activist and something of a living legend. With weed being legalized in the state of California, Ruth starts a new venture alongside her freshly-graduated son Travis (Aaron Moten) and their talented team of budtenders.

From stoner stereotypes to the commercialization of cannabis, Disjointed pokes fun at all the many facets of the marijuana subculture. There’s also a lot of people getting high and doing stupid things and the show even features fake ads about weed.

The series has two seasons, the first premiering on August 25, 2017. Season 2 was released on January 12, 2018, and the show was canceled shortly after. Disjointed has had mixed reviews but it still enjoys a dedicated fan following. And despite the generally humorous tone of the show, it also highlights a lot of serious themes including PTSD and terminal illness.

Watch it on Netflix

One Day at a Time

Image via Netflix

Creator: Gloria Calderón Kellett and Mike Royce

Cast: Justina Machado, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rita Moreno

A reimagining of the 1975 TV series, One Day at a Time focuses on a Cuban-American family. Justina Machado stars as Penelope Alvarez, a United States Army Nurse Corps veteran and single mother with two kids. The series is funny and heartfelt, exploring many important themes including sexuality, cultural identity, and mental health.

Over the course of the show, Penelope tries to further her education, get out into the dating world, and manage her mental health issues, all while being a loving mom to her children. Penelope’s children Elena (Isabella Gomez) and Alex (Marcel Ruiz) go through their own journeys as well.

First premiering on Netflix in 2017, the show was canceled by the streaming service in 2019 after three seasons. The show found a new home on Pop TV and a fourth and final season aired in 2020. One Day at a Time also has an animated special called "The Politics Episode" that was released on June 16, 2020.

Watch it on Netflix

So Not Worth It

Image via Netflix

Directors: Kim Jung-sik and Kwon Ik-joon

Cast: Park Se-wan, Shin Hyun-seung, Choi Young-jae, Minnie, Han Hyun-min, Carson Allen, Joakim Sorensen, and Terris Brown

The first Korean sitcom on Netflix, So Not Worth It is a ridiculously funny show about students from varied backgrounds living together in a college dormitory in Seoul. The main characters come from all over the world and have very different personalities. Their various misadventures, romances, and friendships make up the bulk of the show’s story.

So Not Worth It has a very light-hearted tone with plotlines that frequently slip into silliness. It’s an entertaining show that you can watch for a refreshing break. One of the more recent additions to the service, the series premiered its first season on June 18, 2021, as a Netflix Original. The show has room for more seasons but Netflix is yet to confirm whether it will be renewed or not.

Watch it on Netflix

Family Reunion

Image via Netflix

Creator: Meg DeLoatch

Cast: Tia Mowry, Anthony Alabi, Talia Jackson, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Cameron J. Wright, Jordyn Raya James, and Loretta Devine

When recently-retired football player Moz McKellan (Anthony Alabi) heads to his hometown of Columbus, Georgia, with his wife Cocoa (Tia Mowry) and their four kids, he thinks it’s just for a brief family reunion. But once they arrive, the McKellans make an important decision: to leave their life in Seattle and move to the family home for good. Hilarity ensues as Moz and Cocoa’s modern parenting clashes with Moz’s parents’ more traditional approach.

Family Reunion is a funny multi-generational family sitcom. The show premiered on Netflix on July 10, 2019. The series has two seasons so far, split into four parts, and a holiday special that was released on December 9, 2019. The second half of Season 2 is scheduled to arrive on Netflix on August 26, 2021.

Watch it on Netflix

Brews Brothers

Image via Netflix

Creator: Greg Schaffer

Cast: Alan Aisenberg, Mike Castle, Carmen Flood, and Marques Ray

Wilhelm Rodman (Alan Aisenberg) and Adam Rodman (Mike Castle) are estranged brothers with conflicting personalities. But the one thing that brings the Rodmans together is beer. Netflix’s Brews Brothers is the story of the Rodman brothers, bickering brewmasters who run Rodman's Brewing Company in Van Nuys, California.

The show has some good, funny moments and the sibling rivalry between Wilhelm and Adam is delightful. Brews Brothers isn’t without its faults but it’s an amusing show nonetheless, perfect for leisurely viewing. The first season was released on Netflix on April 10, 2020. There’s been no word on the show being renewed so its future is pretty uncertain at the moment.

Watch it on Netflix

Lovesick

Image via Channel 4 / Netflix

Creator: Tom Edge

Cast: Johnny Flynn, Antonia Thomas, Daniel Ings, Hannah Britland, and Joshua McGuire

Set primarily in the West End of Glasgow, Lovesick revolves around the relationships of a group of friends sharing a house. Dylan Witter (Johnny Flynn) is diagnosed with chlamydia and must inform his previous sexual partners, setting the show’s story in motion. Through a series of flashbacks, we learn about Dylan’s various romances and his friends’ journeys.

Lovesick is an endearing story of romance and friendship. The show was originally broadcast on Channel 4 under the name Scrotal Recall, which was thankfully changed after the series moved to Netflix. There are three seasons of Lovesick on Netflix, with the latest one being added to the service on 1 January 2018. It’s currently unclear whether the show will have more seasons in the future.

Watch it on Netflix

