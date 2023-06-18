Netflix released season 3 of I Think You Should Leave and Tim Robinson's auteur sketch show is just as good as ever. The variety of sketches makes for great debate as to which is the best, with new instant classics such as "The Driving Crooner," "Eggman Game," "Pay It Forward," "Dog Hair," and "Jellybean."

Robinson follows a long line of great sketch comedians and comedy troupes from the past that paved the way for sketch comedy shows on television. Each with their own unique voice, many sketch shows led to breakouts not only from the stars, but also from the guest performers that filled out the sketches. Going all the way back to the 1950s, audiences have demanded a diverse array of sketch comedy shows to lift their spirits and make light of the problems of the day.

10 'Human Giant' (2007-2008)

IMDb Score: 8.1/10

Please Don't Destroy are one of the hottest comedy trios today, but MTV gave a show to another comedy trio back in 2007 called Human Giant. The group, which consisted of Rob Heubel, Aziz Ansari, and Paul Scheer, first gained an audience in New York at the Upright Citizens Brigade theater and their show took them to the next level.

Ansari would later skyrocket to fame through Parks and Recreation, however, his Human Giant days spawned some great sketches. One of the most memorable was a recurring sketch called "Shutterbugs" where Ansari and Heubel played shark agents who were way too intense for their child clients. The show's director, Jason Woliner, would go on to direct Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and the genre-bending "documentary" Paul T. Goldman.

9 'Key and Peele' (2012-2015)

IMDb Score: 8.3/10

Much is said now about Jordan Peele's socially relevant genre films, but his start came in sketch comedy alongside his creative partner, Keegan-Michael Key. The duo's Comedy Central show, Key and Peele, took over the void left when Chappelle's Show ended.

Their "East/West College Bowl" is the perfect satire of NBC's football player introductions and invented an illegal touchdown dance imitated by real NFL players. "Substitute Teacher" hilariously reinvented first name pronunciations and ruined the lives of people named A-A-Ron. Luther the anger translator was even enlisted by the actual President of the United States. The show ended in 2015, but the references could live on forever.

8 'The State' (1994-1995)

IMDb Score: 8.4/10

One of the larger sketch comedy troupes, The State is also one that has left a lasting legacy of actors, writers, directors, and combinations of all three. Among the 11-person cast were David Wain, Michael Showalter, Michael Ian Black, Thomas Lennon, Ben Garant, Joe Lo Truglio, Kerri Kenney, and Ken Marino. The group would come together again in creating hits like Reno: 911 and Wet Hot American Summer.

When The State got a note, they turned it on its head - mirroring the way their sketches worked. They weren't interested in recurring characters, but were asked to include some. Ken Marino's Louie was a satire of the concept of recurring characters, specifically catchphrases. Even with only one female member, The State managed to create wild sketches that were beloved by their devoted fans.

7 'The Kids in the Hall' (1988-2021)

IMDb Score: 8.4/10

Lorne Michaels is a native of Canada, as are the quintet known as The Kids in the Hall. Michaels was the producer of his fellow Canadians' show, which was one of the earliest on HBO. The group of Scott Thompson, Mark McKinney, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, and Scott Foley played in the same surrealist comedy space that the Monty Python gang did.

With all men, the group would play both sexes and leaned into the comedy. Scott Thompson was known to play Queen Elizabeth. One of the defining qualities of the show was the meta-commentary sketches that sometimes broke the kayfabe of television to comment on it. The show has stayed part of the zeitgeist enough that Amazon Prime revived it for a sixth season in 2022 that scored a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

6 'Mr. Show with Bob and David' (1995-1998)

IMDb Score: 8.4/10

At SNL, Bob Odenkirk is famous for creating Chris Farley's best character, motivational speaker Matt Foley. Following, he went to work on the short-lived The Ben Stiller Show, where he'd meet his future creative partner David Cross. As The Kids in the Hall ended at HBO, Mr. Show would take its place.

Coinciding with the rise of the alt-comedy scene, Bob and David took advantage to get a fantastic supporting cast including Sarah Silverman, Paul F. Tompkins, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Brian Posehn and Tom Kenny. "The Audition" is the perfect example of the show at its best - with Cross growing increasingly frustrated that his monologue is being unintentionally interrupted.

5 'SCTV' (1976-1981)

IMDb Score: 8.5/10

Although The Second City is referring to Chicago, it was the Toronto troupe that whose murderer's row of performers got their own show in SCTV. The cast featured Canadian comedy royalty: Martin Short, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Andrea Martin, John Candy and Harold Ramis.

Martin Short's well-known character Ed Grimley was an SCTV fixture before Short played him on SNL. The most famous sketch "Great White North" featuring Rick Moranis and Dave Thomas as Bob and Doug McKenzie spawned a lasting legacy that went beyond the spin-off movie, albums, and cartoon. The incredible legacies of the cast boost the show's status.

4 'The Carol Burnett Show' (1967-1978)

IMDb Score: 8.7/10

The Carol Burnett Show should never be forgotten when it comes to her groundbreaking sketch comedy show. Carol Burnett is still crushing it on TV with guest appearances like her work on Better Call Saul. Way back, she led a cast including Vicki Lawrence, Harvey Korman, Lyle Waggoner, and Tim Conway.

The show was shot in front of a live audience, which allowed the abilities of the stars to shine. Breaking character can be seen as cheap, but the laughs were genuine. Not to mention that Carol Burnett broke plenty of glass ceilings.

3 'Your Show of Shows' (1950-1954)

IMDb Score: 8.8/10

Your Show of Shows is one of the foundational comedies in the history of TV, sketch or otherwise. The show starred Sid Caesar and Imogene Coca, but the writing staff is who are still actively celebrated to this day in best friends Mel Brooks and Carl Reiner. Each would go on to write and direct even more iconic films and TV series, but their work on Your Show of Shows left just as much impact.

It was there that Brooks and Reiner developed their character, The 2000-Year-Old Man, where Brooks played a man who lived during the era of Jesus and Reiner interviewed him. The DNA would follow through into Brooks' History of the World, Part I. Sid Caesar lost his only Emmy nomination for the role to Donald O'Connor of The Colgate Comedy Hour, but Caesar's legacy gives him the last laugh.

2 'Monty Python's Flying Circus' (1969-1974)

The Beatles of British comedy, Monty Python took their British sense of humor to the mainstream and earned international acclaim. Monty Python's Flying Circus is a 45-episode masterpiece that continues to inspire generation after generation of comedians.

The Pythons have an immense commitment to the reality in every surreal sketch that makes the jokes hit that much harder. With classic sketches like "The Ministry of Silly Walks," "The Lumberjack Song," "Bicycle Repair Man," "Dead Parrot," and others, Monty Python is comedy homework for any true student of the craft.

1 'Chappelle's Show' (2003-2006)

IMDb Score: 8.8/10

The story of Chappelle's Show defined its generation. The biggest shame of the series is that it only lasted three seasons - only two in full. The greatest solace is that some of the characters return when Chappelle hosts SNL. Created by Dave Chappelle and fellow comic Neal Brennan, Chappelle's Show is still popular enough that it was picked up by multiple streaming services at the same time.

"Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Stories" are some of the last true legends created in an era before social media left less room for ambiguity. Prince later used Chappelle as Prince as cover art. Chappelle could impersonate any celebrity from Lil Jon to R. Kelly to George Bush. The list of indelible sketches is endless: "Clayton Bigsby," "Racial Draft," and "When Keeping It Real Goes Wrong" are just a few. Chappelle's Show never walked - it was running, so the rest of sketch comedy could draft in its wake.

