Halloween is still over a month away but for many people, spooky season has already started, which means new horror movies are coming! Universal recently announced that Halloween Kills will be available to stream on Peacock, the same day that the film hits theaters on October 15. So you’ll be able to add the new installment to the Halloween franchise to your watch list this Fall.

Slasher films hold a special place in horror fan’s hearts and there are many movies out there that you can watch today. We have nine of the best slasher movies that you can stream from the comfort of your own home. These movies will deliver in every way and will have you ready for the release of Halloween Kills.

Halloween (1978)

Stream on: Shudder

This is obvious, right? When you think about the top Horror icons to grace the movie screen, nobody stands out the way that Michael Myers does in John Carpenter’s Halloween. This horror classic introduced us to Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode. This film follows an escaped patient from Smith’s Grove Sanitarium, Michael Myers (Nick Castle), who returns to his hometown of Haddonfield to stalk and kill on Halloween night. The famous score contributes heavily to this movie along with the overall feel of Halloween. This film still stands up today and will scare the crap out of you. What better way to get ready for the release of Halloween Kills than the movie that started it all!

Scream

Stream on: HBO Max

What’s your favorite scary movie? If it’s Scream, you’re in luck. Scream was one of the highlight movies of the ’90s and is one of the best slasher films of all time as Ghostface became an icon among the horror slashers. Scream was written by Kevin Williamson and directed by the late great Wes Craven with a star-studded cast including Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Drew Barrymore, David Arquette, Skeet Ulrich, Matthew Lillard, and Jamie Kennedy. This film follows Sidney Prescott (Campbell) as she is terrorized by Ghostface a year after the brutal murder of her mother. What’s interesting about Ghostface is he uses horror films as part of his tactics to stalk and kill people in Woodsboro.

Candy Man (1992)

Stream on: Tubi

If you dare to say his name five times, Candyman is a slasher film that is definitely worth adding to your watch list. Candyman was one of a kind when it was released back in 1992. Obviously, there were other slasher movies that were released up to that point but the way this film was written and put together was phenomenal. Candyman follows a college graduate student, Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen), who learns of the spirit of Candyman, played by Tony Todd, who will appear and kill you with his hook for a hand if you say his name five times in a mirror. There was a sequel directed by Nia DaCosta released in August of this year that was a hit at the box office and with horror fans all around. Candyman is a classic that will sure to have you on the edge of your seat while watching.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

Stream on: HBO Max

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a classic film that many horror fans have at the top of their list. Leatherface alone ranks as one of the most iconic horror villains of all time. Although a lot of fans of the franchise have the original 1974 film as the best film, director Marcus Nispel’s 2003 remake holds its own and delivers in many ways. Original director Tobe Hooper and writer Kim Henke were involved as producers while cinematographer Daniel Pearl returned for the remake, so the original feel of the film is still there. The film, starring Jessica Biel, follows a group of young adults who are headed to a concert when an encounter with a young hitchhiker turns deadly. Trying to find help and some answers, they come across a crazed maniac with a chainsaw known as Leatherface and his cannibalistic family. Jump scares, blood, and true horror shine in this remake of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Child’s Play (1988)

Stream on: Peacock

Child’s Play follows a young child named Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent) who finally receives the popular Good Guy doll for his birthday. Little does he know this doll, named Chucky, is possessed by a former criminal (Brad Dourif) who is on the hunt to find a new human soul to take while going on a killing spree. Chucky may be short and plastic but he is far from just a doll and brings some true scares in this film that will have you on the edge of your seat.

A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984)

Stream on: HBO Max

The movie that scared fans so much they didn’t want to go to sleep, A Nightmare on Elm Street is one of the best slasher films ever and it’s available to stream today. The iconic Freddy Krueger, played by Robert Englund, haunts and kills teenagers in their dreams causing chaos around the town of Springwood. This cult classic was a little different from the slasher films that were previously released. Unlike Michael Myers and Jason Vorhees, Freddy Krueger not only talked but also entertained in a comedic, scary way. Imagine seeing a man with burnt skin, a green and red sweater, and a hand with knives for fingers in your dreams trying to kill you. Doesn’t sound like the best of times if you ask me. A Nightmare On Elm Street was released back in 1984 and remains one of the best horror movies of all time.

Friday The 13th (2009)

Stream on: HBO Max

There have been many installments in the Friday the 13th franchise but the 2009 film ranks as one of the best ones and it’s available to stream now. It’s rare that you see a newer installment to a classic horror franchise be as successful as this film but it delivers in every way. Jason Vorhees is known for his legendary hockey mask and his brutal kills. The film takes place at Camp Crystal Lake as a group of friends vacation at a lake house close to Jason’s stomping grounds. They quickly learn that they’re not alone as Jason makes his presence known. Friday the 13th doesn’t disappoint when it comes to the suspense and kills. Any true slasher fan will love this film.

The Strangers

Stream on: Netflix

One of the attractions slasher films offer for horror fans is the stalking and pure torture by the killer or killers and The Strangers delivers on both of those fronts. This psychological slasher was released in 2008 and it follows a couple, Kristen (Liv Tyler) and James (Scott Speedman), staying at a family’s vacation home when they start getting disturbed by three masked individuals on the hunt to kill. This film was inspired by real-life events that took place in Keddie, California back in 1981. The Strangers is a film that is sure to give you some jump scares and have you terrified to answer your front door.

Trick ‘r Treat

Stream on: HBO Max

It’s no secret that balancing comedy with horror is a tough thing to successfully do but Trick ‘r Treat does just that. This slasher film was a huge hit amongst horror fans when it was released back in 2007 because it pays huge respect to the holiday itself, Halloween. Trick ‘r Treat is a film that connects five stories on the same block of the same neighborhood. One common element that these stories share is Sam, who has become an icon among the horror community and you’ll see exactly why after watching this film. One of the most intriguing parts of this film is that it went straight to DVD and Blu-ray. That didn’t stop Trick ‘r Treat from becoming a cult classic and a must-watch every Halloween.

