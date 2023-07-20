The slasher genre has long been one of the most popular in horror circles, being responsible for some of the most iconic horror movies in history. The classic formula typically involves one or more killers (often in a masked costume) hunting down a group of reckless teens until only the final girl remains. From the glorious cheesiness of the '80s to the self-referential nature of the '90s, slashers have excelled in every decade.

Slasher movies would be nothing without characters to slice through, and the genre has delivered some of the most recognizable faces in both horror and movies in general. Everyone has their favorite masked killer, heroic survivor, and memorable supporting character, with some of them featuring in a single movie while others have evolved across a franchise. When all the dismembering and disemboweling is over, these great characters find themselves surviving for longer in the memories of fans.

10 Dr. Samuel Loomis — 'Halloween' (1978)

Image Via Compass International Pictures

When young Michael Myers kills his own sister and is institutionalized, Dr. Samuel Loomis (Donald Pleasence) is assigned as his psychiatrist. After spending eight years with Myers, Loomis decides the killer is pure evil, but before he can do anything about it, Myers breaks free and returns to Haddonfield to conduct a new killing spree.

RELATED: Scariest Monologues in Horror Movies, Ranked

While most people consider Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) to be Michael Myers' nemesis, Loomis is equally deserving to be considered the hero of the Halloweenfranchise. He makes it his singular mission to stop Myers at every opportunity and frequently risks his life to end his former patient's evil ways.

Watch on Shudder

9 Nancy Thompson — 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' (1984)

Image Via New Line Cinema

Nancy Thompson (Heather Langenkamp) is the quintessential final girl: she's nice, smart, and ready to throw down with any dream demon that comes after her and her friends. After Nancy and her pals discover that a burnt man is killing them in their sleep, she strives to discover the cause of their misery and end it.

RELATED:10 of the Most Iconic Horror Movie Scenes of All Time, Ranked from Scary to Scariest

Stopping Freddy (Robert Englund) once wasn't enough, as Nancy returns in A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors to help a new group of teens fight her nemesis. Nancy's bravery in the face of a seemingly unstoppable killer earns her a place in the horror hall of fame, and for many, she is one of the best heroes in the genre.

8 Sidney Prescott — 'Scream' (1996)

Image via Dimension Films

It's a tough life when all your friends either want to kill you or die because they know you, but Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) handles it with style. Forced to be the heroine in her own slasher movie in the original Scream, Sidney finds her life becoming a horror franchise as more and more killers come for her.

Refusing to be a victim, Sidney is more than capable of protecting herself and puts numerous attackers on the ground. The trait that Sidney yearns for the most, however, is the ability to have a normal life, as she is constantly surrounded by death, making her a sympathetic figure and one of the greatest final girls of all time.

Watch on Paramount+

7 Leatherface — 'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' (1974)

Image Via Bryanston Distributing Company

Heard from afar, courtesy of his trademark chainsaw, Leatherface wields the most gruesome weapon in the slasher villain catalog. Known for taking the faces of his victims and wearing them over his own, Leatherface catches and kills strangers to feed his family in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise.

Leatherface is typically portrayed as having a learning disability, often referred to as having the mind of a child. This questions whether the chainsaw-wielding giant is truly evil or merely being manipulated by his twisted family. No matter his morality, the sight of Leatherface spinning his chainsaw around has frightened audiences for almost fifty years.

6 Charles Lee Ray/Chucky — 'Child's Play' (1988)

image via United Artists.

Charles Lee Ray was a deadly mass murderer before he became Chucky, but once his soul was transferred into the body of the Good Guy doll, he became even worse. Left bleeding to death after a shootout with police, Ray performs a ritual to live on in the form of a children's toy and sets out to find a brand-new body.

RELATED: 10 Horror Icons from the '80s Who Still Terrify Us Today

Beginning with Child's Play, Chucky has carved his way through a franchise that features nine movies and a TV show. He has never lost his sense of humor along the way, as he regularly wisecracks in between his killings, creating a fan-favorite series that is often as funny as brutal.

Watch on Max

5 Laurie Strode — 'Halloween' (1978)

Image Via Compass International Pictures

When teenager Laurie Strode settled in to babysit some kids on Halloween night, she did not expect to find herself in a battle to stay alive. As the masked murderer Michael Myers stalks her through the night, Laurie discovers that she will never be free of the boogeyman as he becomes a permanent part of her life.

For many, Laurie Strode is considered the ultimate final girl. While Halloween is not the original slasher movie, it is the one that many credit with shaping the genre into what it is today. Laurie is a big part of that, as the tough and responsible teen set the template that many future final girls would follow.

Watch on Shudder

4 Norman Bates — 'Psycho' (1960)

Image Via Universal

The proprietor of the Bates Motel, Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins), seems nice enough with some social issues and a strained relationship with his mother. However, his issues run far deeper than that, as he preys on anyone who stops at his motel while masquerading as his deceased mother.

RELATED: The 10 Best Horror Movies of All Time, According to Letterboxd

Norman did not seem destined for slasher stardom, as the original Psycho rests on the shocking reveal that he has been the murderer all along, but Perkins' performance helps create an unforgettable movie monster. The final image of Norman smiling at the camera has become one of the most recognized frames in horror.

3 Michael Myers — 'Halloween' (1978)

Image via Compass International Pictures

Michael Myers was created to represent pure evil, as the young boy who murdered his sister one fateful night had no motive other than to inflict pain and misery for his own enjoyment. This theme continues throughout the entire Halloween series, as Michael continues to kill without reason, appearing as a physical manifestation of the Boogeyman.

Despite never speaking and rarely being seen without his iconic mask, Myers has carved a place in the record books. Whether it is stalking his nemesis Laurie Strode or slicing up anyone who crosses his path, Michael Myers represents evil that can't be reasoned with, can't be killed, and is near impossible to escape from.

Watch on Shudder

2 Jason Voorhees — 'Friday the 13th Part 2' (1981)

Image Via Paramount

What do you get when you take Michael Myers and add a more sympathetic backstory? Friday the 13th's Jason Voorhees. First appearing in Friday the 13th Part 2, Jason is the zombie/demon/spirit (no one truly knows) of a young boy who drowned after a cruel prank; he has a bone to pick (or rip out) of anyone who gets in his way.

Despite not appearing until the second entry, Jason is synonymous with the Friday the 13th franchise, and the sight of the hulking giant in a hockey mask makes for one of horror's most famous characters. While he does not offer quips or jokes, Jason provides some of the best kills in horror, using everything from sleeping bags to liquid nitrogen.

1 Freddy Krueger — 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' (1984)

Image via New Line Cinemas

Child killer Freddy Krueger seemingly escaped justice thanks to a technicality in his trial, but the parents of his victims were not going to accept such an unjust decision. Despite being trapped and burnt alive, the wicked Freddy refuses to stay dead and instead haunts the dreams of the town's children, massacring them in the one place where their parents can't protect them.

It is strange for such a despicable character as Freddy to be as popular as he is, but it is a testament to Englund's performance. Despite constantly torturing and murdering innocent teens, Englund performs the role with such charm that Freddy will have you terrified in one scene and howling with laughter in the next, resulting in horror's ultimate baddie and the best character in the slasher genre.

KEEP READING: The 25 Best Slasher Movies of All Time, Ranked