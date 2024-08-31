Slasher films are not usually known for their great acting. After all, they prioritize thrills over nuanced performances, usually simply dividing their characters into victims and killers. They're usually either stabbing or being stabbed; not exactly Oscar-worthy stuff. That said, a few slasher movies feature memorable performances from stars and antagonists alike, whether it's Jamie Lee Curtis laying the final girl blueprint in Halloween or Anthony Perkins unsettling audiences as the twisted Norman Bates.

The performances in these slashers elevate the material and add to the tension. If the characters come across as real, the horror is amplified tenfold. With this in mind, here are the ten slasher movies boasting the strongest acting. These films offer three-dimensional characters rather than cardboard cutouts, earning their place among the subgenre's finest offerings. The following projects prove that layered performances and intense frights need not be mutually exclusive.

10 'Freaky' (2020)

Directed by Christopher Landon

"We're gonna be killed by Murder Barbie." Freaky offers a unique twist on the slasher genre by blending horror with a body-swap comedy, and it succeeds largely due to the exceptional performances of its leads, Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn. The film follows Millie Kessler (Newton), a high school girl who inadvertently swaps bodies with a notorious serial killer known as the Blissfield Butcher (Vaughn). Newton skillfully transitions from portraying a vulnerable teenager to embodying a menacing killer trapped in a young girl's body.

Vaughn, on the other hand, surprises with his portrayal of Millie inside the body of a hulking murderer, delivering a performance that is both hilarious and heartfelt. (It recalls Jack Black's work in Jumanji.) Vaughn's ability to convey a teenage girl's fear and determination while in a killer's body is impressive. Together, their performances elevate Freaky from a simple horror-comedy to a standout film that balances scares, laughs, and unexpected emotional moments.

Freaky In the movie Freaky, a high school student named Millie Kessler swaps bodies with a deranged serial killer known as the Blissfield Butcher. Millie must navigate the perils of being in the body of a wanted killer while trying to reverse the switch. She has only 24 hours before the change becomes permanent, leading to a thrilling race against time with the help of her friends. Director Christopher Landon Cast Celeste O'Connor , Misha Osherovich , Vince Vaughn Kathryn Newton , Uriah Shelton , Dana Drori , Alan Ruck , Katie Finneran Runtime 102 Minutes

9 'Deep Red' (1975)

Directed by Dario Argento

"I feel a presence, a twisted mind sending me thoughts! Perverted, murderous thoughts." Deep Red is a masterful slasher from giallo icon Dario Argento. The story follows Marcus, a pianist who becomes embroiled in a murder investigation after witnessing the brutal killing of a psychic medium. The film is renowned for its striking visuals, elaborate murder set pieces, and the iconic score by Goblin, but a lot also hinges on the lead performances.

Indeed, Hemmings carries much of the movie on his own. He's compelling, nailing the character's growing paranoia and desperation. Indeed, he practically descends into madness over the course of the film. Clara Calamai is also solid as Martha, a complex character to pull off. As a result, Deep Red is not just a slasher film but a meticulously crafted psychological thriller. It certainly packs a punch, serving up gorgeous, kinetic imagery and unrelenting gore in equal measure.

Deep Red After witnessing the murder of a psychic, jazz pianist Marcus Daly teams up with reporter Gianna Brezzi to solve the case. As they delve deeper, they uncover a web of secrets and encounter more murders. The investigation leads to a chilling revelation about the true identity of the killer. Director Dario Argento Cast David Hemmings , Daria Nicolodi , Gabriele Lavia , Macha Méril , Eros Pagni , Giuliana Calandra , Piero Mazzinghi , Glauco Mauri

8 'Wes Craven's New Nightmare' (1994)

Directed by Wes Craven

"I think the only way to stop him is to make another movie." Wes Craven is alone among directors in that he revolutionized the slasher genre twice, first with A Nightmare on Elm Street and then Scream. While not quite on the level of those two, New Nightmare is a similarly meta effort blurring the line between fiction and reality. It brings back the actors from the original Nightmare on Elm Street series, including Heather Langenkamp, Robert Englund, and Wes Craven himself, to play fictionalized versions of themselves.

The standouts, acting wise, are Langenkamp and Englund. The former effectively turns her "character" into someone relatable and sympathetic, while the latter is more menacing and brutal than ever. Taken together, these elements add up to one of the strongest Nightmare movies. The franchise has been losing its way, but this film got back on course. The smart, playful self-awareness elevates it over all the other sequels.

Wes Craven's New Nightmare A demonic force has chosen Freddy Krueger as its portal to the real world. Can Heather Langenkamp play the part of Nancy one last time and trap the evil trying to enter our world? Director Wes Craven Cast Heather Langenkamp , Robert Englund , Miko Hughes , Matt Winston , David Newsom

7 'Scream 2' (1997)

Directed by Wes Craven

"As long as she's alive, you're never gonna be the lead story." Speaking of Craven, Scream 2 continues the horror and self-aware satire of its predecessor, with strong performances that separate the film from typical slasher fare (Tori Spelling's weak showing being the lone exception). Neve Campbell returns as Sidney Prescott, now a college student trying to move past the trauma of the first film, only to be targeted once again by a new Ghostface killer. Campbell’s portrayal of Sidney's evolution from a traumatized survivor to a strong, resilient woman is both believable and compelling, lending the movie a surprising depth of emotion.

The ensemble cast, including Courteney Cox and David Arquette, also bring their characters to life with added layers of complexity, reflecting their growth since the first film. Most importantly, the chemistry between them keeps the audience invested in their fates. Sure, some of the new characters in the film aren't great, but the returning stars definitely bring their A-game.

6 'Pearl' (2022)

Directed by Ti West

"Please, I'm a star!" Pearl, a prequel to the porno horror X, dives into the dark backstory of its titular character, with Mia Goth delivering a tour de force performance that anchors the film. Set in the early 20th century, the film follows Pearl, a young woman trapped on a rural farm, who dreams of escaping to a life of stardom. As her desire for a different life grows, so does her madness, leading her down a terrifying path of violence.

While it's still a slasher, the movie focuses more on Pearl’s eerie personal transformation than on gore or scares. Fortunately, Goth does a fine job of balancing the two sides of her character: the Disney-like princess and a villain. She's essentially Dorothy and the Wicked Witch rolled into one. She makes it look easy, but this was a tricky role to pull off. Her performance received rave reviews (including from Martin Scorsese), and for good reason.

Pearl In 1918, a young woman on the brink of madness pursues stardom in a desperate attempt to escape the drudgery, isolation, and lovelessness of life on her parents' farm. Director Ti West Cast Mia Goth , David Corenswet , Tandi Wright , Matthew Sunderland

5 'Halloween' (1978)

Directed by John Carpenter

"It's Halloween. Everyone's entitled to one good scare." Another cornerstone of the slasher genre, Halloween introduces Michael Myers (Nick Castle), an escaped mental patient who returns to his hometown of Haddonfield to stalk and kill unsuspecting teenagers, with Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) as his primary target. The film boasts many great qualities: a precise and hard-hitting screenplay, confident direction, an iconic score. But another key ingredient is the performances, both Curtis's authenticity and Castle's creepiness.

Curtis is simply terrific, towering over the rest of the victims and protagonists. Her ability to convey genuine fear, along with her resourcefulness in the face of an unstoppable killer, makes Laurie one of the most memorable final girls in horror cinema. Not everyone liked the film on release, but it's now rightly recognized as a seminal slasher and one of the greatest horror movies ever made.

Halloween Fifteen years after murdering his sister on Halloween night 1963, Michael Myers escapes from a mental hospital and returns to the small town of Haddonfield, Illinois to kill again. Director John Carpenter Cast Donald Pleasence , Jamie Lee Curtis , Tony Moran , Nancy Kyes , P.J. Soles

4 'Scream' (1996)

Directed by Wes Craven

"There are certain rules that one must abide by in order to successfully survive a horror movie." The groundbreaking Scream was a trailblazer of meta horror, playing with and subverting horror convention. It's postmodern in the sense that its main characters have watched many horror movies and are familiar with the genre's tropes, resulting in many great moments. The script is killer, but the strong performances also go a long way toward holding the film together.

All the major players are great. There's Drew Barrymore blowing up her child star image, Courteney Cox and Rose McGowan contributing star power, David Arquette upping the comedy, Skeet Ulrich channeling Johnny Depp, and, of course, Neve Campbell (hot off her breakout role in The Craft) blowing all the others out of the water. Not for nothing, some of these performances have become iconic, ranking among the most famous in the history of horror.

Scream A year after the murder of her mother, a teenage girl is terrorized by a masked killer who targets her and her friends by using scary movies as part of a deadly game. Director Wes Craven Cast Drew Barrymore , Neve Campbell , Skeet Ulrich , Matthew Lillard , Jamie Kennedy , Rose McGowan

3 'Peeping Tom' (1960)

Directed by Michael Powell

"I don't trust a man who walks quietly." Peeping Tom is a disturbing and innovative film that delves into the psyche of a serial killer, with Karlheinz Böhm delivering a haunting lead performance. Directed by Michaell Powell (one half of legendary directing duo The Archers), it centers on Mark (Böhm), a reclusive cameraman obsessed with capturing the fear of his victims on film as he murders them.

Böhm’'s performance is more nuanced than one normally finds in this genre. He conveys Mark’s inner conflict, playing him as both a damaged individual and a cold-blooded killer. He's thus simultaneously loathsome and understandable, if not sympathetic. This, along with the movie's violent and sexual content, made it controversial on release and earned it some scathing reviews. However, later generations have been kinder to it. It is now regarded as one of the strongest horrors of the 1960s, as well as a classic statement on filmmaking itself.

Peeping Tom Mark Lewis, a disturbed cameraman, films the reactions of women as he murders them, a habit rooted in his father's cruel psychological experiments. Mark's obsession with capturing fear on film leads him into a relationship with his neighbor Helen, who discovers his horrifying secret. As the police close in, Mark chooses to end his life on camera, completing his macabre documentary. Director Michael Powell Cast Karlheinz Böhm , Anna Massey , Moira Shearer , Maxine Audley , Brenda Bruce , Miles Malleson , Esmond Knight , Martin Miller

2 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' (1974)

Directed by Tobe Hooper

"For them, an idyllic summer afternoon drive became a nightmare." Perhaps the definitive horror of the 1970s, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre follows Sally (Marilyn Burns) and her friends as they travel through rural Texas, only to fall victim to a family of cannibals, including the famous Leatherface. Burns’s portrayal of Sally is intense and raw. She's a woman fighting for her life; pure terror and desperation. Crucially, her performance is convincing and realistic, making the horror feel almost documentary-like.

The whole film is gritty, rough-and-tumble, and low-budget, which is part of why it works so well. Burns does a lot of heavy lifting. She ably conveys the character's physical and emotional exhaustion, as well as her relentless will to survive. As a result, she deserves a spot in the pantheon of all-time great final girls. She arguably deserved an Oscar nomination for her efforts here. The final scene, where Leatherface and his cohorts chase Sally into the sunlight, ranks among the genre's finest.

1 'Psycho' (1960)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

"It's sad, when a mother has to speak the words that condemn her own son." When it comes to the best acting in slashers, nothing can top Alfred Hitchock's Psycho, one of the forerunners of the entire genre. All the leads are fantastic here, from the prematurely-offed Janet Leigh as Marion Crane to Vera Miles as Lila. However, it's of course, Anthony Perkins who steals the show in his career-defining turn as Norman Bates, one of the most influential antagonists in cinema, period.

Hitchcock gave Perkins a lot of free rein to improvise and reshape his character, which may explain why he seems so confident and at home in the role. He was relatively inexperienced at the time, making his performance all the more impressive. Rather than being a cardboard cutout or a figure of pure evil, Perkins plays Bates as psychologically disturbed, vulnerable and broken, but still endlessly creepy and menacing. He was so good that the role significantly boosted his career but also caused him to be typecast; a mixed blessing. All these decades later, it remains the most powerful villain performance in slasher history.

