Sit back, turn off the lights, and get ready for some fright. It's time to look at some of those iconic slasher masterpieces throughout cinema history. We're looking at the ones that have endured over the years, captivating generations of horror lovers with their timeless stories and memorable scares. These are the ones that define what it means to be a slasher film, and continue to have a lasting impact on the genre.

These following ten films truly deserve to be called "masterpieces." They're the trailblazers and juggernauts that have remained cherished in the hearts of countless horror fans. They're not always the most perfectly made slashers, but they are beloved and continue to influence pop culture, even today. From the 1990s to the black-and-white era of the 1960s, here are ten slasher masterpieces.

10 'Candyman' (1992)

Directed by Bernard Rose

Starting off this list is Candyman, a 1992 supernatural mystery thriller directed by Bernard Rose. A deeply unsettling and, at times, darkly romantic tale that has also come to define the '90s, it stars Virginia Madsen and Tony Todd in a story that follows a Chicago college student as she becomes the next target of a local supernatural boogeyman after her research into him slowly starts discrediting his legacy.

Candyman is one of the most uniquely terrifying slasher films ever. It's a complex, thought-provoking story dealing with powerful themes about race, gentrification, and other social issues. It introduced the world to the Candyman, a role played to perfection by the late great Tony Todd, who turned what could have easily been a generic supernatural slasher into one of the most memorable and oddly sympathetic villains in horror history. Candyman is a masterpiece that stands out for how unique it is. There's so much to appreciate when watching it that it deserves multiple viewings.

9 'Child's Play' (1988)

Directed by Tom Holland

We can't talk about iconic slasher movies these days without mentioning one of the most thrilling of them all: Child's Play, released in 1988 and directed by Tom Holland. This wild, darkly hilarious thrill ride stars the always enjoyable Brad Dourif as an unhinged serial killer, Charles Lee Ray, who, after being gunned down by police, transfers his soul into a doll and starts terrorizing a single mother and her son.

Name a horror film that has made people fear dolls more than this. It has fun with its absurd premise, towing the lines between horror and dark comedy without leaning too far into either genre. It's full of memorable characters that have become legendary in slasher history and continue to be recognized. Child's Play is one of the most iconic slasher films of the subgenre.

8 'Peeping Tom' (1960)

Directed by Michael Powell

It's argued that slashers would have existed without Peeping Tom, a 1960 proto-slasher thriller that helped pioneer the subgenre. Directed by Michael Powell and starring Karlheinz Böhm, it's a deeply disturbing early classic that follows a photographer with a twisted obsession with fear who kills and records his victims to capture their last moments of terror.

How influential Peeping Tom was to later slasher films can't be understated. Despite coming out in a relatively tamed era of horror filmmaking, it dared to go bold. It pushed the envelope of on-screen violence and caused so much controversy that it effectively tarnished the career of its director. It's since become recognized for its brilliance and praised as a true masterpiece of the genre. Watching this makes one wonder what would have happened to the slasher subgenre had this dark classic not laid the groundwork for what was to come.

7 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' (1984)

Directed by Wes Craven

It's time to look back to 1984 when one of the scariest movies in history came out: A Nightmare on Elm, the slasher classic directed by the late great Wes Craven. Truly, this is a horrifying experience that lives up to the "nightmare" part of its title. It tells the story of a group of high school friends who get picked off one by one by a vengeful, disfigured serial killer who has returned from the dead to hunt them in their dreams.

There's no denying that A Nightmare on Elm Street is one of those first films someone can think of when they hear "slasher movies." It's an iconic, decade-defining masterpiece that has and continues to frighten viewers thanks to its memorable villain, the one and only Freddy Kruger (Robert Englund), who has become one of slasher history's most recognizable figures. The scares are still impressive, the story is still haunting, and it's a film that will always be remembered.

6 'Black Christmas' (1974)

Directed by Bob Clark

Of course, no discussion about holiday-themed slashers is complete without praising one of the first of the subgenre: Black Christmas, a 1974 horror thriller directed by Bob Clark, who would later direct A Christmas Story. This is truly a benchmark in horror history, an iconic film that tells the story of a group of college society girls who become terrorized by a deranged stalker lurking somewhere in their home.

Black Christmas continues to positively influence the slasher subgenre, featuring iconic kills and moments that have become legendary in cinema. Watching it today still feels powerful, as its intense suspense and shocking terror continue to make it thrilling. It's undeniably a horror masterpiece with great moments and chilling scares that can't be replicated.

5 'Deep Red' (1975)

Directed by Dario Argento

Traveling outside the US now comes from Italian cinema: Deep Red, a slasher mystery thriller directed by the king of Giallo Horror, Dario Argento. It follows a talented jazz pianist who tries to uncover the identity of an elusive killer after he witnesses them murdering a revered psychic.

Deep Red is a film that grips viewers from beginning to end, thrilling them with its shocking suspense and compelling mystery. It's full of intense moments that have since influenced many other horror movies to come, including ones like Saw and Halloween II. It's one of Argento's career-defining films and one that he'll certainly be the most remembered for.