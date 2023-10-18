Slumber Party Massacre is a remake of the 1982 film of the same name, Some argue the original is better, while others opt for this much bloodier version. The plot remains somewhat the same, with the focus being a slumber party turned into pure carnage and destruction. Yet, somehow, this film feels like it could be a sequel or its own standalone movie with the right mix of comedy, horror, and gore. Even if you’ve seen the original, this remake has a few twists and turns to keep you on the edge of your seat.