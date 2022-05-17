Friday the 13th and Halloween have both dominated the slasher film genre for decades. People can't seem to get enough of Jason and Michael, and with good reason - they keep coming back from the dead, and we are here for it.

Slasher films tend to be viewed as some of the lowest common denominator of horror movies. Yet, it's best not to be too dismissive. A few slashers have risen to the occasion and had something to say along with the scares.

Phenomenon (1985)

Phenomenon is like being on an Italian acid trip. It was directed by Dario Argento and has one of the wildest endings of any movie ever made, but like Tommy Jarvis (Cory Feldman) getting a haircut while being chased by a serial killer wearing a hockey mask, the ending of Phenomenon somehow works.

The movie has a killer soundtrack by Goblin and other metal bands. It is about Jennifer (Jennifer Connelly), a young girl who can talk to bugs. Since she can talk to the insects, she may be able to help solve a serial killer crime because, of course, insects would know where to find the victim's dead bodies right?

Sleepaway Camp (1983)

Everyone in Sleepaway Camp hates Angela for no reason other than she is being introverted. They single her out, bully her, and pick on her just because. Angela (Felissa Rose) is like Toby from The Office - even though Michael Scott (Steve Carell) sometimes has a reason not to like Toby.

Just like Phenomenon, Sleepaway Camp has one of the most bonkers endings in slasher movie history. It is a cheesy movie, but it is one of the better camp slasher movies of its era. It has some truly well-thought-out kill scenes.

Curtains (1983)

Curtains is more sophisticated than what people give it credit for. It has one of the most remembered VHS boxes that was never rented in the mom-and-pop video stores across the nation, and it has one of the best kill scenes of all time.

This was a movie way ahead of its time. What makes Curtains stand out from other 80s horror films is that the toxic misogyny of Hollywood is under focus. If any slasher needs a reboot, it is this one.

You're Next (2011)

You're Next plays into a lot of tropes, but it ultimately works because of the twist on the final girl, played beautifully by Sharni Vinson. The final girl in most slasher movies faces uncertainty at the beginning of the film, but in facing the slasher she must rise to the occasion and defeat him.

You're Next switches that cliche; it is the slashers that are unsure of themselves, and the final girl is capable and knows what she is up against.

Behind The Mask: The Rise Of Leslie Vernon (2006)

The movie is about Leslie Vernon (Nathan Baesel), who wants to be the next famous slasher killer like Freddy Krueger or Jason Voorhees. Behind The Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon seems to be influenced by the philosophy of the book Men, Women, and Chainsaws by Carol J. Clover. It is a fun documentary-style film about deconstructing the slasher genre and who the slasher is at his core.

The movie details how the killer goes about choosing his victims, setting up traps for the big night, being in two places at once etc. If you're tired of the typical slashers and want to experience something different, check out Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon.

Child's Play (1988)

When Child's Play first came out, it shocked audiences. Not only were the special effects were cutting edge for the time, but the update on the killer doll trope mixed with a healthy dose of crass 80s consumerism made for a horror film that remains massively popular to this day.

Later, Child's Play movies were often played more for jokes than horror, but a watch of the 2019 reboot or the SYFY Channel's Chucky series will show that there's still an awful lot to be scared of in this franchise.

Psycho 2 (1983)

There are debates in the horror community about whether Psycho is a slasher movie or not. However, Psycho 2 is most certainly a top-tier slasher, and an underrated one, to boot. Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) is sent back to the infamous Bates Motel after spending years in an institution due to budgets being cut.

That plot point might leave you with some questions right off the bat, but remember that this film was released in a time of drastically reduced funding for mental health facilities under the presidency of Ronald Reagan that are still felt today. The end result is an excellent slasher movie and a great addition to the Psycho series.

Scream (1996)

The golden era of slasher movies was over and was considered dead when Scream first hit theaters in the mid-90s and resurrected the subgenre. The first film was a clever love letter to horror fans, complete with extensive meta-commentary.

Taking inspiration for its opening scene from the classic When A Stranger Calls Back, audiences fully get to know Drew Barrymore's ill-fated character before seeing her meet her violent end. With that, a new franchise was born. Scream won over horror fans with creative storytelling and knowing how slasher fans think.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

The original Texas Chainsaw Massacre is an almost perfect horror movie. The sounds, the direction, the music, everything comes together to create a scary experience.

There's a feeling of dread as soon as the credits roll with the voiceover of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre and the corpse on a tombstone. It is a creepy movie where the viewers feel right there with the victims.

A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984)

When A Nightmare on Elm Street was originally released Freddy Krueger was a pretty terrifying guy. Though he would become more comical as the series progressed, there's no selling short Krueger's shocking early days as a dream-hopping serial killer.

It had an interesting idea to explore. A killer that attacks his victims in their dreams. People are at their most vulnerable when in bed and have little or no control over what happens to them, which is a great setup for a horror movie.

