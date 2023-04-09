Sometimes movies are not just about the extraordinary, but also the ordinary. Movies that focus on the mundanity of everyday existence are often classified under the genre slice of life. Slice of life movies may not have the grandest conflicts or monumental resolutions but instead offer an insight into characters, settings, and day-to-day existence.

Throughout the history of cinema, many movies have followed this guide. Often naturalist explorations into the real world that are so often dismissed in movies, these films show us the little peaks and valleys of everyday life.

10 'The Girlfriend Experience' (2009)

Rotten Tomatoes: 67%

A talent as virtuosic as Steven Soderbergh could easily be content doing the same thing over and over again. Instead, being the cinematic master of invention that he is, it is now surprising when Soderbergh doesn't surprise his audience. Known equally for his blockbusters and experimental films, one of Soderbergh's unorthodox triumphs is The Girlfriend Experience.

Written by the tandem of Brian Koppelman and David Levien, The Girlfriend Experience's dialogue may seem naturalistic but shows a lot of craft. The acting, mostly by non-professionals, is too very convincing. While it may seem plastic on the outside, The Girlfriend Experience has a surprisingly comic, sharp, and insightful center.

9 'SubUrbia' (1996)

Rotten Tomatoes: 68%

Richard Linklater's thematic sequel to his beloved Dazed and Confused, SubUrbia is a far darker, more scathing, and cynical approach to similar ideas. Following a group of teens who like to hang out in their Americana small town, the movie expertly reconciles Linklater's nostalgia with Eric Bogosian's biting wit.

A great all-in-one-day movie, SubUrbia, based on Bogosian's play of the same name, fiercely wrestles with ideas including lost youth, adolescent relationships, and Middle America. Often poignant and often funny, SubUrbia is a very 90s movie with a perfect cast to match that includes terrific work from Steve Zahn, Parker Posey, and Nicky Katt.

8 'Mid90s' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 80%

Jonah Hill's directorial debut, Mid90s paints a vivid picture for audiences to understand. Showing the days and nights of a 13-year-old living in Los Angeles, Mid90s is amusing and filled with a strong sense of time and the complexities of youth. The conflict comes naturally, as it doesn't feel as though Hill has created these scenarios out of thin air for dramatic effect.

Although it's clear Hill has fond memories of the semi-autobiographical landscape he recounts, he doesn't shove it down the audience's throats. The plotting is simple, showing a clash and then its aftermath. However, the film is not formulaic and instead, it wisely makes its audience feel as though they're in the day-to-dayness of its protagonist.

7 'Naked' (1993)

Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

Naked is Hamlet with the violent sadism of an isolated youth, and the arrogance of pseudo-intellectualism with no Horatio to dispel the self-convinced notions that swirl around in the head. Unlike A Clockwork Orange for example, Naked is a commentary on its time, a rueful diatribe on Thatcherite gloom. Unlike A Clockwork Orange, there is no hope.

However, for all its sordidness, Naked is terrifically funny, and David Thewlis delivers a strikingly vivid performance as its haranguing protagonist. This is not a film unaware of itself, as Mike Leigh is a very clever filmmaker. Yet, it creates a vicious circle within its audience, as to endure its aggression and painful despondency brings on these own feelings in the viewer.

6 'Frances Ha' (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

Frances Ha is essentially a very good student film. Shot in black and white, the film surrounds the unexceptional life of Frances, a 27-year-old dancer living in New York City. This is a film that would be jejune and uninspired in most other hands, but Noah Baumbach's always exceedingly excellent eye and Greta Gerwig's radiant performance don't allow for it.

Gerwig is stellar, allowing Frances to have a charm and winsomeness that could easily come off as gauche and twee. The film was widely praised, with some critics noting that the film, "doesn't present a story-or even a traditional sequence of scenes". This casual flow makes the film the ideal example of the slice-of-life genre.

5 'The Station Agent' (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

The Station Agent is the defining model for how to make an independent comedy-drama. That's not to say that its success is easily replicable, as to do that, one would need to gather a phenomenal cast, an endearing and wise script, and more than capable direction. Even then, The Station Agent still possesses a certain je ne sai qua.

The movie is about people connecting, both succeeding a failing. Director Tom McCarthy shows a keen sense of dynamics and relationships, something he would later explore with The Visitor and Win Win. While he has directed the Oscar Best Picture Winning Spotlight, The Station Agent may remain his most carefully observed film to date.

4 'Manchester by the Sea' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

Kenneth Lonergan has directed three films, each masterpieces in their own way. However, Manchester by the Sea may be his most whole accomplishment, a 137-minute exploration into a once whole life that has been shattered. This is monumental work from Lonergan and lead actor Casey Affleck, two of the most patient craftsmen of their respective professions.

Lonergan has a way of making deeply personal films about people that are incredibly sprawling. This is a movie that is filled with emotion, but it doesn't indulge in it. Rather, it turns away from the big, showy moments wherever it can until it finally breaks wide open. Manchester by the Sea is a movie that explores the nature of loss and guilt with the smarts that only Lonergan could.

3 'American Graffiti' (1973)

Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

American Graffiti comes from a simpler, but no less innocent time. Though released in 1973, the film is set in 1962, before the outbreak of the Vietnam War, or the JFK assassination, or the peak years of the counterculture movement. Focusing on multiple characters during their last days before the start of college, few movies are as bittersweet.

With a rocking soundtrack that provides a graphic backdrop for the movie, American Graffiti feels like a memory you wish you had. Although audiences only get to spend limited time with each character, they get a clear understanding of who everyone is. Revelations occur and subside, but American Graffiti is about the importance of a certain time.

2 'Boyhood' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

At the time, the totality of the achievement of Boyhood somewhat overshadowed how awesome of a movie it is. It is a film that is an analysis of the human condition, but one that has no semblance of analytical probing. It was universally lauded by critics upon release, with some even calling it one of the greatest films they had ever seen.

While it appeared on many critics end of year lists, filmmakers additionally sang the praises of the human drama, from Mike Leigh calling it "the definitive independent film" to Christopher Nolancalling it his favorite film of that year. Almost as epic in scope as in emotional weight and insight, Boyhood may mark Richard Linklater's opus.

1 'The Last Picture Show' (1971)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

Like many of these films, The Last Picture Show is a carefully paced coming-of-age film that explores the prosaic lives of members of a small, nothing town. Yet, more than most, The Last Picture Show offers the baggage that rests underneath. Centering on a small Texas town, the movie revels in its monotony.

However, this is not a sweet film. It explores incredibly challenging human complexities. No relationship is without unsaid feelings, exploitation or victimization. There is much cruelty here, but no one seems to care. The Last Picture Show may be the truest expression of its genre as it is so deeply sentimentally unsentimental.

