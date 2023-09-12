Because of the frequently realistic portrayals they feature, slice-of-life movies are usually not only incredibly entertaining and thoughtful but even moving at times, even if nothing major actually happens. The sub-genre frequently seamlessly blends with comedy and drama, providing audiences with a glimpse of normal people's lives, including the relatable drama that arises from their daily basis.

While there have been countless intriguing films that fit into the category over time, movie enthusiasts on Reddit have something to say regarding which ones are, in their opinion, on the top of the game. From Everybody Wants Some to the beloved Before trilogy, these are the best slice-of-life movies of all time, according to Redditors.

10 'Everybody Wants Some!!' (2016)

Directed by the master of slice-of-life films himself, Richard Linklater — the mind behind Boyhood and Dazed and Confused — Everybody Wants Some is set in 1980 and follows a group of college baseball players as they navigate through life and are faced with the many responsibilities of adulthood.

On Reddit, multiple users have named Linklater's film, which nails themes of self-discovery and celebrates baseball, one of the most entertaining of its genre. "I thought it would be unfair calling this the spiritual sequel to Dazed and Confused, but it totally lived up to (and exceeded) those expectations," a user wrote.

9 'Napoleon Dynamite' (2004)

Considered a cult classic almost twenty years later, Napoleon Dynamite is one of the low-budget movies that turned out to be a massive success. Made for just $400,000 and grossing over $46 million, Jared Hess' unforgettable film centers on an alienated teen (Jon Heder) who helps his new friend (Efren Ramirez) win the class presidency in their western high school.

"That movie feels like a 90-minute trip through a musty Goodwill store," the user earthboundsounds said, quickly adding that they meant it in a good way, "Worldbuilding and all that." The independent coming-of-age film sends out an intriguing message on outcasts and is assuredly a fan favorite.

8 'The Florida Project' (2017)

Starring Willem Dafoe in one of his best roles, The Florida Project is a deeply intriguing and beautifully shot slice-of-life focusing on the summer adventures of a 6-year-old girl (Brooklyn Prince) and her unemployed single mother (Bria Vinaite) as they navigate through life while staying in a motel in Florida.

"The Florida Project was my no.1 movie last year, so that one," the user skedaddler101 wrote. In fact, there are many incredible films in the slice-of-life subgenre. However, Sean S. Baker's compelling and, at times, painfully realistic study of poverty and childhood naïveté set in the shadow of the most magical place of all time is undoubtedly a must-watch.

7 'Chef' (2014)

Jon Favreau steps into the shoes of Carl Casper in his own gastronomic comedy, which depicts a head chef who quits his job and buys a food truck to rediscover his passion for cooking, while also repairing his relationship with his family.

A deliciously light-hearted and fun watch that makes the perfect pick for fans of The Bear, 2014's Chefis worth watching for its entertaining and oddly relaxing slice-of-life narrative. "It’ll also make you super hungry," the user pierowmaniac wrote under a Reddit thread. "Very relaxed sort of movie, easy watching, no big [antagonist]," the user meatygonzalez added.

6 'Lost in Translation' (2003)

Starring Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray and written and directed by Sofia Coppola's 2003 movie endures, according to many, one of the filmmaker's best. In Lost in Translation, a faded movie star and an unhappy young woman develop an unlikely connection in the beautiful city of Tokyo.

On top of its stunning visuals and simplistic premise, Lost in Translation is equal parts heartwarming and heartbreaking, as it blends humor and drama while reflecting on loneliness and platonic relationships. "Lost in Translation fits, right? That's my pick," the user oddiz4u wrote on the website, with many agreeing.

5 'Frances Ha' (2012)

Greta Gerwig may be getting all the love she deserves for her work in this year's summer hit, Barbie. However, she proved herself to be a talented star more than ten years ago. In Frances Ha, an indie film about a New York young woman who attempts to follow her dreams while also struggling with her anxieties, Gerwig plays the titular character.

"No Frances Ha mentioned yet?" the user Paultheschmoop wrote. "One of my favorite movies ever." In this film about late blooming and the arduous journey of finding your place in the world, director and screenwriter Noah Baumbach and then-actress Gerwig join forces to incredible results.

4 'Short Term 12' (2013)

Featuring a towering performance by the talented Brie Larson, Short Term 12 centers on a young supervising staff member of a residential treatment facility as she faces her own struggles alongside her co-worker and longtime partner (John Gallagher Jr.) while also attempting to help others.

When a now-deleted user highlighted that they "really like" the moving slice-of-life film, the user Saeta44 could not help noting some fun facts. "I worked at a residential treatment center for close to five years and I can say that was an accurate depiction of what it's like in one (short some of the stuff the main character gets up to). Love the film because it brings back so many great memories of working there."

3 'Shoplifters' (2018)

Reflecting on a broken economic system and set in Tokyo, Hirokazu Kore-eda's incredible movie illustrates a dysfunctional found-family who form an unlikely bond as they all — including the younger and the older in the house — engage in shoplifting in order to make ends meet.

According to the user This_person_says, "This movie is GREAT! What a quality voyeuristic peak into such a neat little tale. Very much worth it." In fact, Kore-eda's incredibly written and masterfully directed Shoplifters makes for an incredible addition to this list; not only is Shoplifters thought-provoking, but it also provides audiences with humorous bits.

2 'Paterson' (2016)

Widely regarded as one of the best in the sub-genre, this Adam Driver-led drama illustrates the monotonous daily routine of a bus driver in the city of Paterson, New Jersey. While Paterson's days look almost identical, his wife, Laura (Golshifteh Farahani), lives in an ever-changing world.

Thanks to its minimalist but still interesting premise, Jim Jarmusch's Paterson is heavily suggested on the platform by several moviegoers. "Loved this movie. It has such a unique perspective of and approach to 'the artist.' Most films choose to portray the artist (whether they're a musician, writer, painter, etc) as the tortured genius, misunderstood, struggling," the user _jamais_vu commented. "Paterson is the complete antithesis of that. It was incredibly refreshing."

1 'The Before Trilogy' (1995 - 2013)

It would've been a crime not to mention Linklater's unforgettable romance trilogy (consisting of Before Sunrise, Before Sunset, and Before Midnight) in such a list; Redditors seem to acknowledge this fact. The three movies depict the evolving relationship between Ethan Hawke's Jesse and Julie Delpy's Celine.

"Continuing with the Linklater theme, the Before trilogy is my favorite," a deleted user admitted. "Some of the best stuff in terms of dialogue," another Reddit user added. In truth, there is no way to deny that the Before films feature some of the best and most realistic narratives, with genuine dialogue and beautiful landscapes to match.

