The horror genre is known for being scary for various reasons, but slow-paced horror movies tend to be even more eerie and disturbing. They create an intense atmosphere by gradually building suspense and tension, which successfully sends shivers down audiences' spines.

Throughout the years, there have been countless unforgettable slow-burn horror movies. Some, however, are unarguably superior to others, remaining engraved in audiences' minds for a long time. On Reddit, users share what are some of the most memorable, from classics like Rosemary's Baby to newer fan favorites such as Hereditary.

10 'Pontypool' (2008)

Image via Maple Pictures

Directed by Bruce McDonald, Pontypool is an intriguing — even if slightly underrated — science fiction horror that provides audiences with an unconventional and highly entertaining storyline. In the film, a radio host (Grant Mazzy) is tasked with spreading the message of the possible outbreak of a deadly virus affecting the small Ontario town he is in.

RELATED: Most Intense Apocalypse Scenarios Depicted in Film

When it comes to slow-burn horror flicks Redditors would absolutely recommend that the user h1ngofthekill mentioned the 2008 movie, with many upvoting. "It's not a super slow burn. But it takes place primarily in one, small location (a radio station) and events unfold almost totally just from hearsay and various interviews," the user explained. "One of my all-time favorite horror movies."

9 'Suspiria' (2018)

Image via Amazon Studios

Even though both the original 1977 movie and the 2018 remake were mentioned, there was a lot of buzz around the latter on the platform perhaps due to it being more easily accessible. The story is set in a bizarre but prestigious dance academy in Berlin run by a coven of witches.

Whether one is watching the 1970s classic or the reboot, there is no denying that Suspiria is quite the incredible slow-paced story featuring a great final girl. "I recently watched Suspiria on Amazon and that was a fun [two and a half] hours. Parts are slow but enough to keep you intrigued," the user hurdygurdy21 commented. "Could definitely be defined as a slow burn though."

8 'Mother!' (2017)

Image via Paramount Pictures

In Daren Aronofsky's hauntingly tragic allegory on Mother Earth, God, and environmental damage caused by humankind, Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem play a couple who find their peaceful existence crumbling when a bunch of uninvited guests show up at their home, putting their seemingly perfect relationship to the test.

Atmospheric and extremely unsettling at times, Aronofsky's slightly confusing, but thoroughly engaging movie is worth checking at least once. As bizmike88 suggested, Mother! certainly deserves a mention when it comes to great slow-burn horror movies. "Definitely a good pick," the original poster agreed.

7 'The House of the Devil' (2009)

Image via MPI Media Group

In Ti West's (the mind behind X and Pearl) disturbing slow-burn horror mystery, a college student (Jocelin Donahue) takes a babysitting job at an isolated house and finds herself in a fight for survival against bizarre and dangerous events.

Mentioned on several different comments under the same Reddit discussion, "The House of the Devil" is, as the user Steve-the-kid suggested, an essential by Ti West along with "Sacrament." The rated R movie features building suspense on top of a compelling narrative, making for a gripping, effective horror.

6 'The Night House' (2020)

Image via A24

Starring Rebecca Hall, this supernatural whodunit tells the compelling story of a grieving, recently widowed young woman who, in the aftermath of her husband's unexpected death, is left alone in the lakeside home he built for her. What she isn't expecting, though, is the twisted secret she unearths.

RELATED: From ‘The Lovely Bones’ to ‘What Lies Beneath’: Best Supernatural Whodunits

"The Night House is great," the user bethwatt01-t recommended under a Reddit discussion. "I just watched this recently and I loved it, tense from start to finish," the original poster replied. Depicting grief and loss in a fascinating manner, The Night Housemakes for a tense and essential slow-burn horror movie.

5 'Let the Right One In' (2008)

Image via Magnolia Pictures

A sweet and innocent romance strikes between 12-year-old bullied Oskar (Kåre Hedebrant) and his new mysterious neighbor, the quiet Eli (Lina Leandersson), as the two form an unlikely bond. However, a threatening and disturbing secret about Eli's connection to a series of local murders is slowly unearthed.

The Swedish unconventional coming-of-age horrorLet the Right One Inis assuredly a virtuous foreign film with great performances to match (and, spoiler alert, the perfect pick for those who are into vampire flicks). Redditors seem to think so, too: "I know this is going to sound snobby, but really, you gotta watch the original Swedish one," the user PutTheFlameOnMe suggested to other users on the platform.

4 'Annihilation' (2018)

Image via Netflix

Combining the science fiction and horror genres, the cosmic horror Annihilation stars Natalie Portman, Oscar Isaac, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Tessa Thompson. It follows a group of explorers as they sign up for a dangerous expedition into an area where the laws of nature don't apply.

There is no doubt that Alex Garland's trippy meditation on self-destruction is horrifying and awe-inspiring all the same, making it well worth the watch. According to user penguincatcher8575, the film was "quite unsettling. Although it's sci-fi horror." On a different post, the user noah5007 highlighted that it is "a wonderful film."

3 'The Shining' (1980)

Image via Warner Bros.

It would've been a crime not to mention Stanley Kubrick's fan favorite, The Shining, an iconic 1980s horror that remains a classic today. Featuring an incredible performance by Jack Nicholson and the talented Shelley Duvall, the movie follows a struggling writer and recovering alcoholic who heads to an isolated hotel for the winter along with his family. There, a sinister force persuades him into terrible violence.

In addition to the show-stopping performances, The Shining is slow-burn done right mostly due to its pacing, which builds tension and suspense to amazing effects. As user eeman0201 noted, "The Shining is THE definition of slow-burning horror."

2 'Rosemary’s Baby' (1968)

Image via Paramount Pictures

A young couple, played by Mia Farrow and John Cassavetes, move into an old, ornate apartment in New York City, hoping to start a family. However, strange neighbors and bizarre events begin to surround them, causing Rosemary's health to deteriorate. As the events unfold, the couple realizes that something sinister may be happening in their new home.

RELATED: From ‘Frankenstein’ To ‘Rosemary’s Baby': Classic & Thought-Provoking Horror Movies

As the user PsychologicalTip suggested, the 1968 psychological horror Rosemary's Babyis certainly a "gripping experience," especially considering its epic slow-burn storyline that elevates the film and is guaranteed to keep audiences on the edge of their seats throughout.

1 'Hereditary' (2018)

Image via A24

When it comes to slow-burn horror, Hereditary seemingly takes the crown — at least according to users on the platform. Ari Aster's impressively disturbing directorial debut tells the story of a grieving family who undergoes a string of tragic events after the passing of the family's matriarch.

With first-rate performances, particularly from Toni Collette — who many believe has been snubbed — and Alex Wolff, Hereditary is a masterclass in slow-paced horror. "Absolutely fits the bill," a now-deleted account commented. "I think Heredity is the best example of a slow burn horror film. It starts slow... and builds up to sheer terror by the end of the film. Such a perfect linear progression of intensity," the user BelCantoTenor said under a different discussion.

KEEP READING: The 10 Best Existential Horror Movies, According to Reddit