When it comes to TV romance, there’s one trope that remains supreme above them all — and that’s the classic slow burn. It may be frustrating at times, waiting for this very obviously destined-for-one-another couple to kiss, but when it finally happens, after all the build-up and tension, it’s worth every second of the wait.

There have been many slow-burn couples in the history of television, and we couldn't possibly hope to list them all — but here are our personal favorites, the best of the best, that make the journey to their (hopefully) inevitable romance fun to tune in for week after week.

Benson & Stabler, 'Law and Order: SVU'

Image via NBC

Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni) may not officially be together, but after 24 years of clear chemistry and so many poignant moments, they’ve more than earned their spot among the best slow-burns. With Law and Order: SVU now on its 24th season, we’re finally starting to see a light at the end of this excruciatingly long tunnel, with the two seemingly growing closer and closer with no more obstacles between them. And after so many years of teasing, it’s about time the show finally commits to them.

Scully & Mulder, 'The X-Files'

The X-Files is a brilliant piece of television that still holds up to this very day. But while the mysteries were always intriguing and left viewers on the edge of their seats, there was one thing we wanted to see more than aliens and that was for Scully and Mulder to finally get together. It seemed like it was never going to happen, though. In fact, there was even an episode made just to highlight how incompatible they were and discourage shippers! While the attraction and chemistry were there, the two just never seemed like they were going to take that step. Even still, little moments were sprinkled throughout the seasons, with one of the most famous being the baseball scene from the Season 6 episode “The Unnatural.” But it wasn’t until the Season 7 episode “Millennium” that they finally locked lips to ring in the new millennium, thus putting the will-they/won’t-they trope to rest.

Booth & Brennan, 'Bones'

Image via FOX

Booth (David Boreanaz) and Brennan (Emily Deschanel) had a strictly professional relationship when Bones first aired, but the show was always hinting at something more between them. Fans were constantly teased by the couple, with the pair sharing a sweet kiss under the mistletoe in season 3, and a season 5 flashback revealing they had kissed once before during their first case together. But it wasn’t until season 6 that they officially got together. Despite the ups and downs and the torturously long wait, this relationship was worth every second.

Josh & Donna, 'The West Wing'

Image via NBC

A show described as a “serial politician drama” doesn’t exactly sound like the blueprint for romance. However, The West Wing brought us a great slow burn. Josh (Bradley Whitford) and Donna’s (Janel Moloney) first introduction was Donna asking to work with him, and. Their relationship remained mostly professional, despite there being some evident flirting and affection for one another, whether they wanted to admit it or not. Their first kiss came spontaneously in the seventh and final season, and though they struggled to put a label on their relationship, it became clear that these two were in it for the long haul by the series' end.

Haley & Andy, 'Modern Family'

From the very first episode of Modern Family, Haley (Sarah Hyland) was tied to Dylan (Reid Ewing), and while they’re surely a memorable couple (who can forget the moonlight song?), fans instantly fell for the charming and dorky Andy (Adam DeVine). Andy was introduced in Season 5 when he was hired by Gloria (Sofía Vergara) to be Joe’s “manny.” He and Haley danced around their feelings for two whole seasons before finally coming together in a steamy kiss that kicked off a secret love affair for the next couple of episodes. It was nice to see Haley find someone more mature, and when she admitted to Andy that he was the first man she ever loved there was not a dry eye in the house. They may not have ended up together, but Haley and Andy will always hold a special place in Modern Family fans' hearts.

Eve & Villanelle, 'Killing Eve'

Back in 2018, Killing Eve changed the television game, giving us a thrilling spy series with a female-led cast and a steamy will-they/won’t-they between them. The attraction and chemistry were palpable from the very start, and by Season 3 there was a clear romance bubbling between them. They finally, truly come together in the series finale, sharing a proper, intimate kiss that they both sink right into. But fans rejoicing were soon thrown a curveball as Villanelle (Jodie Comer) is assassinated before the two could ride off into the sunset together. It’s a gut-wrenching twist that feels like a slap in the face, and even Luke Jennings, the author behind the books the show is adapted from, has spoken out about his dislike for that choice. While the pair may not have gotten their much-deserved happy ending, they do have one of the greatest slow burns that continuously kept fans on the edge of their seat, and that’s something no one can take away from them.

Pacey & Joey, 'Dawson’s Creek'

While Dawson’s Creek may begin with Joey (Katie Holmes) harboring a crush on her best friend Dawson (James Van Der Beek), that all changes once she and Pacey (Joshua Jackson) get to know each other better. Though she originally rejects him due to her feelings for Dawson, the two inevitably get together and thusly solidified themselves as one of the most beloved teen-drama ships. Sure, they have their ups and downs, this is still a teen drama after all, but their love for one another was undeniable, and they got their much-deserved endgame despite the bumps along the way.

Betty & Archie, 'Riverdale'

Image Via The CW

From Episode 1, it’s been clear that Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) was head over heels for Archie Andrews (KJ Apa). After all, Riverdale is a dark twist on the iconic Archie Comics, and the love triangle between Betty, Veronica, and Archie was a pivotal point of the comics. But while Betty made her affection clear, Archie wasn’t quite as receptive, instead falling for the mysterious, new girl in town Veronica — leaving both Betty and viewers heartbroken. That all changed in the show’s fourth season, when, after sharing a steamy kiss as part of a plan, the two develop very real feelings for one another. This culminates in a real kiss during the season’s musical episode but alas, the pair wouldn’t get together until the following season — AFTER a seven-year time jump. But when they do finally get together it’s explosive, passionate, and everything Barchie shippers have been waiting for.

Damon & Elena, 'The Vampire Diaries'

Image via The CW

Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Elena (Nina Dobrev) became such a huge part of the show that it’s a little shocking to remember that they weren’t the show’s original couple. Elena started out dating Damon’s brother Stefan (Paul Wesley). In fact, Damon and Elena don’t officially get together until the end of Season 4 in a moment that is now a fan-favorite. Their slow burn felt painfully long; not only did we have to sit through the love triangle between Damon, Elena, and Stefan, but when it seemed Damon and Elena were finally going to get together it was revealed that her feelings stemmed from the fact that she was sired to him. But by season’s end, the curse was broken, and the pair went on to become an official couple for the remainder of the series. Though that had its own rocky moments, fans were just glad to see the pair get a happy ending.

Donna & Harvey, 'Suits'

Image via USA

There’s just something about those slow-burn workplace romances, and Suits was no exception. Donna (Sarah Rafferty) and Harvey (Gabriel Macht) have a solid friendship from the very beginning of the show. Their closeness is evident, and they very clearly have a deep love for one another. That love remains platonic until Season 7 when they share their first kiss, but fans of the pair were disappointed when that didn’t grow into a relationship as quickly as they had hoped. It wasn’t until the Season 8 finale that Harvey finally realized Donna was the one and only person for him. This culminated in the pair getting married in the series finale, concluding a well-done slow burn in the most satisfying of ways.

Nick & Jess, 'New Girl'

Image via Fox

Nick (Jake Johnson) and Jess (Zooey Deschanel) captured the hearts of fans instantly, and while fans may not have waited quite as long to see them get together, it was still long enough! Fans watched as both Nick and Jess dated and fell for seemingly everyone but each other. So when they finally locked lips in the show’s second season, fans were stoked to see them finally get together — only, they didn’t, not for a few more episodes at least. But alas, the pair ended up getting married in the show’s final season, much to the delight of fans everywhere.

Chloe & Lucifer, 'Lucifer'

Image via Netflix

Chloe (Lauren German) and Lucifer (Tom Ellis) had fiery chemistry from the very first episode. He was a thorn in her side, but there was still something that drew her to him, as much as she denied it. And given that he is the literal devil, it was interesting to watch as he let his guard down and fell for Detective Chloe Decker over the seasons. Their will-they/won’t-they relationship resulted in many ups and downs and so many almost, that it was extremely satisfying to see them finally come together for good in the show’s fifth season.

Jim & Pam, 'The Office'

Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) are one of the most beloved couples in television and for good reason. From the very beginning of the series, the pair have clear feelings for one another, though it’s a relationship that remains platonic until the show’s second season, after Pam plants a drunken kiss on Jim. There’s a constant back-and-forth of feelings between the two that finally comes to fruition in the show’s fourth season. The pair were married in Season 6 and welcomed two children by the time the series ended, and we couldn’t be happier for them.

Luke & Lorelai, 'Gilmore Girls'

Luke (Scott Patterson) and Lorelai (Lauren Graham) had palpable chemistry from the very first episode. Their banter was adorable, and you could easily see the comfort between the two, so much so that it was a little shocking to discover they weren’t actually together — nor were they even close. But that only paved the way for them to become one of the best and most memorable slow burns in television. For four seasons we watched as both Luke and Lorelai dated everyone but each other, but that all changed after the two shared a slow dance in sSason 4’s penultimate episode. Their first kiss came in the season finale, during an argument in true Luke and Lorelai fashion. It caught both Lorelai and the audience off guard and kicked off one of TV's most beloved couples.

David & Maddie, 'Moonlighting'

Image via ABC

Moonlighting was a momentous series for two reasons: one, it marked Bruce Willis’ first starring role, and two, it’s the show that coined the phrase “Moonlighting curse.” The Moonlighting curse is when a will-they/won’t-they ship finally gets together and it ruins the show, although it's debatable whether or not that actually happened with this 1985 drama. Fans were rooting hard for David (Willis) and Maddie (Cybill Shepherd) to get together, but when it finally happened in the show’s third season ratings rapidly declined, resulting in a cancelation in the show’s fifth season. Even though ratings went down, David and Maddie are still a pivotal piece of slow-burn couple history. The show may have ended shortly after they came together, but rewatching it will only make you realize just how much sense it made to bring them together in the first place, as their chemistry was off the charts from the very beginning.