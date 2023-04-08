Content Warning: The following article contains discussions of suicide and rape.Over the years, television has changed in the ways they are made and perceived. Looking back at shows of the 1990s or 2000s, many did not have the production budget or depth that is now commonly seen in present television shows. In this day and age, television acts as a counterpart to films and is viewed as sharing equal value and made with equal production costs.

Accordingly, the rise in high-budget television shows is making big leaps in terms of storytelling. Filmmakers are less afraid of pacing a story as this allows them to properly build a compelling world, storylines, conflicts, and character development. Additionally, slow burns are the most rewarding because, when done the proper way, they result in a worthwhile payoff. Television shows such as True Detective, The Haunting of Hill House, and Better Call Saul have proven that slow burners are the way to go.

10 ‘Dark’ (2017 - 2020)

Dark is an intriguing German sci-fi series set in the fictional town of Winden, Germany, where the connection of four families unravels the truth of the disappearance of two children. A cave that hides a time-traveling wormhole allows the characters to interchange between three timelines: 1953, 1986, and 2019 (present).

For a show with such a comprehensive story and mystery to show off, Dark was not afraid to take its time and pace it in a way that would allow the viewers to fully immerse and understand the complexities of the world that the characters live in. Additionally, the slow build-ups throughout enables the viewers to fully enjoy the process while anticipating the big reveal at the end of the show.

9 ‘Midnight Mass’ (2021)

Midnight Mass is a gothic supernatural horror series that centers around the quiet town of Crockett Island. Riley Flynn (Zach Gilford), who returns to the island to rebuild his life after serving four years in prison, arrives at the same time as a mysterious yet charismatic priest whose presence seems to have conjured up a series of paranormal events on the island.

Sharing the same fate as creator Mike Flanagan’s other shows, Midnight Mass is a slow burner that needs no acceleration. Any slower, the show will become too draggy, and any faster, it won’t be as suspenseful.

8 ‘Happy Valley’ (2014 - 2023)

Happy Valley is a must-watch British crime drama that follows Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire), a determined police officer who is still coming to terms with the suicide of her teenage daughter, Becky, that happened eight years prior. In the present, Catherine is helping her sister Clare to raise Becky’s son, Ryan, who is a product of rape.

Upon discovering that the man who raped Becky, Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton), is out of prison, Catherine becomes enraged and obsessed with finding her late daughter's perpetrator.

7 ‘The Americans’ (2013 - 2018)

Set in the 1960s during the Cold War, The Americans focuses on the lives of Elizabeth (Keri Russell) and Philip Jennings (Matthew Rhys) as two Soviet intelligence spies posing as an American couple living in the suburbs of Washington, D. C with their American-born children Paige (Holly Taylor) and Henry (Keidrich Sellati).

Throughout six seasons, this drama relied on slow-burning storylines that definitely paid off. In response to fans and critics pointing out that the fifth season was especially slow, creator Joe Weisberg said in a Deadline interview: “it was intended. The intention was to tell a different kind of story that was more about the psychology of the characters. And in the dramatic final season, bam. It was action-packed as the story reaches its climactic conclusion.”

6 ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ (2018)

The plot of The Haunting of Hill House follows five siblings whose stories jump back and forth between the past and the present. Alternating between two timelines, the flashback scenes depict the paranormal events which led up to the night when the family left the mansion and to the present day, when those experiences still haunt them.

The show is a family drama first and a horror story second. And as suspense is the torchbearer of many horror movies and television shows, Mike Flanagan cleverly uses this method for the show's storytelling. The slow build of suspense is intentional, and its effect on viewers is something every horror fan should experience.

5 ‘Severance’ (2022 - )

In Lumon Industries, Mark S. (Adam Scott) and other office workers are part of a mindwipe medical experimental procedure called “severance,” which involves the separation of the subject’s memories of their professional and personal lives. Unaware of what their other self is doing, Mark’s “innie” (his work self) tries to uncover the secrets behind Lumon, while his “outie” (his home/personal self) is approached by a Lumon colleague, who warns him that Lumon should not be trusted. Simultaneously but separately, both versions of himself find their own ways of uncovering the truth behind Lumon Industries.

Though the episodes of Severance progress slowly, viewers will never feel as though they are dragged through an unnecessarily prolonged journey. The slow build up of what's to come eventually accumulates to a great pay-off.

4 ‘True Detective’ (2014 - )

True Detective is a renowned anthology crime series that follows a different set of detectives tasked with investigating a crime every season. In the first season, for instance, notable actors Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson play the roles of Detective Rusty Cohle as Detective Marty Hart respectively.

While the criminal investigation was at the forefront of the story, the struggles of the personal and professional lives of the two detectives are the bearer of the show. And with no necessity to get to the end in a hurried manner, there is time for slow, comprehensive storytelling with room for deep conversations and loud silence.

3 ‘Mindhunter’ (2017 - 2019)

Set in the late 1970s, special FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) interview some of the world’s most renowned serial killers in the hopes of understanding their psychology and using this insight to solve ongoing cases. Some of the prolific serial killers in the series include Ed Kemper (Cameron Britton), the BTK killer (Sonny Valicenti), Jerry Brudos (Happy Anderson), Montie Rissell (Sam Strike), and more.

As the show very closely deals with the psychology of not just these complicated serial killers but also of the FBI agents, it’s only natural that Mindhunter chose to take its time to explore the stories of these characters. Despite the success and notoriety of Mindhunter, however, Netflix chose to discontinue the show as, according to David Fincher, “it's a very expensive show and, in the eyes of Netflix, we didn't attract enough of an audience to justify such an investment,”

2 ‘Breaking Bad’ (2008 - 2013)

When high school chemistry teacher Walter (Bryan Cranston) is diagnosed with Stage III lung cancer and becomes desperate to earn money for his medication, he approaches his former student and working drug dealer, Jesse (Aaron Paul), and proposes to become business partners by setting up a lab and cook meth. But as the pair becomes reputable in the drug trade, it is apparent that Walter wants more than just money – he craves power.

Breaking Bad reached great heights of success because it chose the slow-burn approach in terms of its storytelling. The show was able to slowly, but effectively build its world, characters, and storylines that would ultimately intertwine and create a culmination of one of television’s most epic finales.

1 ‘Better Call Saul’ (2015 - 2022)

A spin-off to its successor Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul continues the story and dives deep into how Jimmy McGill became Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk). Similar to Walter White, the show slowly unravels the transformation of a seemingly “good” (but not perfect) person into a morally challenged and deceitful one.

Despite Better Call Saul being a more character rather than plot-focused drama – and pacing its story tends to be the nature of these shows – under no circumstances has the plot ever been compromised. The story was always cleverly in sync with the characters' experiences. Who would have thought that a spin-off series could be as well-made as its parent show (and in some aspects, even better)?

