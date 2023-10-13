Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss the best smart comedy movies. By this, they mean comedies that deploy sharp satire, engaging storylines, and killer writing rather than, say, physical comedy.

Slapstick humor and crude jokes can be entertaining, but sometimes you're in the mood for a comedy that's a little more refined. The Redditors came up with a solid list that's sure to tickle the funny bone as well as tease the brain. These movies rely on wit, wordplay, and fantastic performances for their laughs.

10 'His Girl Friday' (1939)

Hildy Johnson (Rosalind Russell) is a talented reporter who decides to quit her job at the newspaper to marry the mild-mannered Bruce Baldwin (Ralph Bellamy). However, her ex-husband and editor, Walter Burns (Cary Grant), is determined to win her back. He uses every trick in the book to delay her departure and keep her reporting on a breaking news story involving an escaped prisoner.

Cue a series of hilarious, fast-paced events, sharp satire of the news business, and an electric undercurrent of romance. The movie is famous for its rapid-fire, witty dialogue, which was a big influence on Quentin Tarantino, among many others. "[It's] classified as screwball comedy, but quite smart," said user maurymarkowitz.

9 'The Thin Man' (1934)

This comedy mystery stars William Powell as Nick Charles, a retired detective, and Myrna Loy as his wife Nora. The story kicks off when a friend of Nick's, Clyde Wynant (Edward Ellis), goes missing, and Nick reluctantly gets drawn into the case. With Nora's help, he sets out on an investigation filled with eccentric suspects, witty one-liners, and a trail of clues leading to a complex mystery.

The Thin Man is beloved for its droll humor and the sparkling chemistry between Powell and Loy. "[It's intelligently written, quite silly, and very classy," said user lostonpolk. "William Powell and Myrna Loy could really trade the quips. Fun posh comedy," agreed Redditor wyrmfood.

8 'A Fish Called Wanda' (1988)

This classic crime caper revolves around four individuals who team up for a diamond heist, but soon turn on another as greed and paranoia take over. The inimitable John Cleese plays barrister Archie Leach, who becomes entangled in their shenanigans, joined by Kevin Kline, Michael Palin, Tom Georgeson, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

A Fish Called Wanda is now widely regarded as a classic of British comedy, with a killer script and memorable performances. In particular, Kline's over-the-top turn as mean-spirited weapons expert Otto won him an Oscar. "[It] remains one of the best comedies of all time," said user maurymarkowitz simply.

7 'Withnail & I' (1987)

Withnail & I is a cult British black comedy about two struggling actors in London during the late 1960s. Withnail (Richard E. Grant) and "I" (Paul McGann) live in a decrepit flat, drowning their sorrows in alcohol and drugs. They temporarily escape their grimy existence with a trip to the countryside, staying in Withnail's eccentric uncle's cottage, but their getaway is anything but restive.

They soon find themselves contending with various absurd scenarios and misunderstandings. Grant's performance as the flamboyant Withnail is iconic, and the film's endlessly quotable dialogue has earned it a cult following. "It's a very funny movie, but also kind of melancholy. One of my favorites," said user Bodymaster.

6 'The Player' (1992)

Director Robert Altman has a bunch of classics under his belt, like M*A*S*H and Nashville, but the funniest of them might be this dark, satirical take on Hollywood. Tim Robbins stars as Griffin Mill, a morally ambiguous and self-absorbed studio executive who becomes embroiled in a murder mystery when he receives threatening postcards from an anonymous screenwriter he had rejected.

Altman draws on his long career in the film business to skewer the industry in an uproarious fashion. "The Player has a sharp sense of comedy as it satirizes the Hollywood industry using its own weapons. It's a stroke of genius. Furthermore, it blends genres like thriller and film noir with satire," said user god4rd.

5 'The Phantom of Liberty' (1974)

The Phantom of Liberty is a surreal, subversive comedy-drama by maestro Luis Buñuel. It consists of loosely interconnected vignettes, each presenting bizarre situations. From a dinner party where the guests sit on toilets and eat in private stalls to a police inspector who inexplicably fires his gun at random pedestrians, The Phantom of Liberty is a provocative commentary on social conventions.

"I highly recommend [The Phantom of Liberty] for serious comedies," said user god4rd. "It's a surreal political satire that spares no one in its lens of judgment." Other Buñuel classics worth checking out include Belle de Jour, The Exterminating Angel, and the experimental short Un Chien Andalou.

4 'The Brothers Bloom' (2008)

Rian Johnson directed this whimsical caper about two con artist brothers, Stephen (Mark Ruffalo) and Bloom (Adrien Brody). The brothers hatch one last elaborate con—a scheme to swindle a reclusive heiress, Penelope Stamp (Rachel Weisz), out of her fortune. However, in the process, they become involved in a web of romance, double-crosses, and unexpected twists.

Like most of Johnson's work, The Brothers Bloom is visually inventive and character-driven, deftly blending various genres. Wonderful performances help to elevate it above similar, more mediocre movies. "Not strictly a comedy but some very funny scenes, well crafted and excellent cast," said user hudsons_gameover.

3 'The Favourite' (2018)

Yorgos Lanthimos is a director of the dark and offbeat, responsible for unsettling gems like Dogtooth and The Lobster. His most accessible (not to mention funniest) movie is this wild period comedy set in the early 18th-century court of Queen Anne (Olivia Colman). The story centers on the complex and tumultuous relationship between the ailing Queen, her confidante Lady Sarah Marlborough (Rachel Weisz), and the cunning newcomer Abigail Hill (Emma Stone).

As Lady Sarah and Abigail vie for the Queen's favor, they engage in witty and ruthless power plays within the palace, with unanticipated consequences. The film oozes dark humor, and the leads are all terrific. Colman even won an Oscar for her performance. "Along with all the distressing grotesque, Yorgos Lanthimos' films are hilarious. Albeit in the most absurd deadpan way," said user reigntall.

2 'In the Loop' (2009)

This political satire was directed by Veep's Armando Iannucci and co-written by Succession's Jeremy Armstrong. It's a biting, irreverent take on the inner workings of the British government and international diplomacy. Set against the lead-up to a fictional war in the Middle East, In the Loop follows a cast of bumbling and self-serving bureaucrats from both sides of the Atlantic as they navigate the treacherous waters of political maneuvering and spin.

The movie was also somewhat prophetic, in that some of its absurd scenarios actually played out in reality last year during the short-lived government of Prime Minister Liz Truss. "As a warning though, despite In The Loop being very funny, it is ultimately incredibly depressing," said user FlibV1. "It is incredibly bleak, for sure," agreed Redditor wonderlandisburning.

1 'A Serious Man' (2009)

This existential comedy from the Coen brothers revolves around Larry Gopnik (Michael Stuhlbarg), a mild-mannered physics professor living in the suburbs in the 1960s. He grapples with a string of seemingly insurmountable problems, including his wife's desire for a divorce, his unemployed brother's troubles, and a mysterious student who is trying to bribe him.

A Serious Man is a meditation on faith and doubt, showing off the Coen brothers' signature wit and storytelling prowess. Here, they wax philosophical, while still serving up a steady stream of jokes. "It's darkly comedic in a nihilistic sense. A fable, or rather, an anti-fable about the intelligibility of the world," said user god4rd.

