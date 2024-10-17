It’s no easy feat to host Saturday Night Live. The long-running sketch comedy series gets a lot of flak, with viewers calling it unfunny and predicting its demise seemingly every year for decades. It's a lot of pressure to deliver, yet actors, musicians, athletes, and other celebrities continue to sign up, carrying a hosting gig like a badge of honor. In fact, there’s even a Five Timer’s Club where celebrities who have hosted five or more times are inducted in the most hilarious way.

SNL has had some wonderful and some terrible hosts through the last 50 years. In the last five, there have been a bunch of good ones with memorable sketches, like Michael B. Jordan, Timothée Chalamet, Billie Elish, and Adam Driver. But the best hosts since 2019 have really hit it out of the park with viral sketches, funny opening monologues, and overall solid performances. For some, it was their first time ever helming the show.

10 Emma Stone

Season 49

Emma Stone is a member of the Five-Timer’s Club, having hosted for her fifth time in season 49. She fittingly started off the show with a Five-Timers monologue and continued on to nail every character she played. A pro, Stone is one of those actors who casually checks her lines but viewers rarely feel like she’s reading off a card. She immerses herself so deeply in the role that it’s like watching a short film. While she has done a lot of dramatic movie roles, Stone has also been in some pretty funny movies, too, and has serious comedic chops.

Some of her stand-out sketches from this time around include the game show Question Quest, where she wins a turtle and becomes increasingly worried about the fact that it lives for more than a hundred years; as a “hot girl” Instagram model poster in a teenage boy’s room that comes to lifel and in a musical Digital Short alongside Bowen Yang about two people going naked in New York.

9 Jenna Ortega

Season 48

In her SNL debut, Jenna Ortega hit it out of the park with some hilarious sketches. One of the best is called Waffle House, where she plays a teenager breaking up with her jock boyfriend outside a Waffle House restaurant. She delivers a heart-wrenching, emotional speech that sounds like it’s right out of a coming-of-age movie. But as they engage in the very serious conversation, there’s a massive fight breaking out in the restaurant behind them that they seem completely oblivious to. How neither she nor her co-star in the sketch Marcello Hernandez broke character is a testament to their professionalism.

Other sketches include her take on an exorcism patient and a hilarious interpretation of The Parent Trap alongside guest star Fred Armisen. It was a nice juxtaposition to the usual darker characters Ortega often plays in movies and TV shows.

8 Molly Shannon

Season 48

It’s no surprise that Molly Shannon impressed as host given that she was a cast member of the series from 1995 through 2001, and one of SNL’s best comediennes. She hosted for the first time in 2007 then returned 2023 for the first time since then (beyond a few cameo appearances) to a stage she called home for so long. And she performed like she had never left.

In a sketch called Valets, she’s an awkward valet who creeps out the people looking to leave their cars with her team. Overly enthusiastic and frantically talking too much (and saying inappropriate things), she’s joined by others in the cast who meet her energy. She also brought back popular characters, including the uninspired comedian Jeannie Darcy and, of course, Sally O’Malley in a perfect sketch involving the episode’s musical guest The Jonas Brothers.

7 Shane Gillis

Season 49

He might be a controversial figure who was actually fired from SNL before he even got to appear, the result of questionable language used in a podcast. But years later, he was welcome to return to host and leaned subtly into the controversy and short-lived stint as a cast member in his monologue. “If you don’t know who I am,” he began, “please don’t Google that.”

Through the episode, however, Gillis proved that he would have been a great addition to the cast. The sketches aimed to make light of his racially charged words, like one where he’s the father of a white family enjoying a predominantly Black church in Jamaica or a game show contestant afraid to name Martin Luther King Jr. and Oprah for fear that he might be identifying the wrong person. The choice to have Gillis host was one of the more rebellious ones the show has made (though not the most), leading to a few admittedly cringe-worthy moments and a bit of backlash. But despite pushing the envelope at times, Gillis came off like a natural.

6 Aubrey Plaza

Season 48

It’s difficult to believe that Aubrey Plaza’s hosting gig at the beginning of 2023 was actually her first time helming the show. And it was a big deal for her since she worked as a page for NBC prior to hitting it big as an actor. She even auditioned for SNL years before, and bombed, as she admitted. Plaza spent a lot of time during her monologue talking about her past working behind the scenes, even taking viewers on a journey backstage. It was a nice way to show how far she has come since then.

Diving into the sketches, the Miss Universe pageant sketch was a viral moment. Her beautifully dressed and made up character would just scream “France!” for every answer, in the weirdest way, a fitting level of strange for Plaza. The spoof skit of The Black Lotus, a play on her hit show The White Lotus, was also a standout, where she plays a hilarious Puerto Rican trophy wife. She further leans into her perceived weirdness with a sketch called Taboo where her boyfriend, played by Mikey Day, becomes increasingly disturbed by her sociopathic answers. It’s one of those rare episodes where almost every single sketch was totally funny.

5 Pedro Pascal

Season 48

Another first-time host, Pedro Pascal took to the stage in early 2023, right when his career was taking off with hit roles in everything from The Mandalorian to The Last of Us. His endearing and likable personality was on full display, right from the opening monologue where he talked about everything from his now recognizable fame (despite acting for years) and all the questions he gets about Baby Yoda.

The dark Mario Kart action movie trailer is what everyone was talking about after the episode. He plays a mustached Mario in a spoof on video games being turned into shows. He delivers “It’s-a-me, Mario” in the same gruff tone his character Joel from The Last of Us might. Along with a cameo from his real-life best friend Sarah Paulson and his Maude-like drag character in Protective Mom, Pascal also participated in one of the best Lisa from Temecula sketches, doing what fans love to see: breaking character.

4 Dave Chappelle

Season 48

Dave Chappelle hosted SNL for the first time in 2016, which earned him his first Emmy Award. He hosted a second time in November 2020, once again hosting the episode that aired immediately following the U.S. Presidential Election, then returned in November 2022 for his third hosting stint, and the third one post-election. While he appeared following controversies around his Netflix special, Chappelle was welcomed by fans who appreciate his unabashed, unapologetic comedic style.

Naturally, given his talent as a stand-up comedian, Chappelle’s opening monologue seemed longer than others and felt like a stand-up comedy bit, which was perfect because it was funny and edgy from start to finish. With his history in sketch comedy from his own show, Chappelle’s Show, he was a natural for every skit as well. From his take on House of the Dragon to Barber Shop Talk. The latter delivered social commentary on race, politics, vaccines, and even Kanye West, in a humorous way as Michael Longfellow beautifully playing the white barber who keeps unintentionally stating offensive opinions.

3 Eddie Murphy

Season 45

It was a historic moment when Eddie Murphy hosted Saturday Night Live in December 2019. This was the third time he hosted, but most notably, it was the first time he appeared in more than 35 years. Murphy, of course, was a cast member on the show in the ‘80s and one of its best at that time. As fans know, he went on to even bigger success as a stand-up comedian and movie star. His long-awaited return didn’t disappoint.

He was greeted by chants of “Eddie, Eddie Eddie!” as he walked on stage, as warm a welcome as there ever was on the show. It gets even better when Dave Chappelle, Tracy Morgan, and Chris Rock join him on stage to share their sketch ideas. He delivered exactly what fans wanted by reprising old characters, including Mr. Robinson’s Neighborhood. But he also participated in newer recurring sketches, like Holiday Baking Championship where the contestants reveal horrendous desserts. He even combined the old with the new by spoofing current singing competition show The Masked Singer by revealing his corn costumed character to be Buckwheat. And yes, he shows up on Weekend Update as Gumby. How could he not?

2 Ryan Gosling

Season 49

One of the most beloved SNL hosts by fans, the reason is largely because Ryan Gosling can’t seem to hold it together in almost every sketch he’s in. Like the Jimmy Fallon of hosts, he struggles to contain his giggles, often letting them out in the most hilarious sketches, and can’t seem to stop smiling even when his role is supposed to be serious. But it’s all part of his charm and that has occurred every time Gosling has hosted. That includes three times to date, most recently in April 2024.

He proved he is one of the show’s best recent hosts by reprising his middle American man role in the Close Encounters sketch, one of the best Ryan Gosling sketches. Kate McKinnon returned because the sketch just doesn’t work without her. Along with his Barbie-themed (rather, Ken-themed) monologue, The Engagement is another super-funny sketch. He’s a man who regrets proposing to his girlfriend and confides in his girlfriend’s friend, played by Andrew Dismukes, who awkwardly doesn’t know how to deal with this information. But the sketch everyone can’t stop talking about is Beavis and Butt-Head where he and Mikey Day dress up as the characters, even causing Heidi Gardner to break character when she sees them. The two showed up on red carpets after the episode because it was so popular. It's impossible to watch and not laugh to tears every single time.

1 Steve Martin and Martin Short

Season 48

Steve Martin was actually never a cast member on SNL, though he guest starred more than 35 times through its run, and hosted 16 times, a record only bested by Alec Baldwin. Martin Short, meanwhile, was a member of the cast for only a single season, but he hosted four times and has made many cameo appearances over the years. When SNL brought the comedic powerhouses together to host in December 2022 in one of the pair’s many collaborations, it was, as expected, magic. It began with a monologue where the two, who star together in Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, ribbed one another as they often do. This included reading eulogies they prepared in the event of the other’s death.

The best sketch from their episode was The Science Room, where they play science-themed PBS TV show hosts trying their best to deal with the downright dumb child contestants, played by Cecily Strong and Mikey Day. Then, the two channel Bad Santa with Martin as a grumpy mall Santa and Short his Elf assistant. For those nostalgic fans, the pair even reprise their roles from Father of the Bride in a sketch that pays homage in the best way.

