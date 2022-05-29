Another season in the books! Season 47 of Saturday Night Live was a season of many hellos and goodbyes, first time hosts, and the return of fan favorite character, MacGruber. Three of the new writers to the staff doubled as on screen talent, as comedians Martin Herlihy, Ben Marshall, and John Higgins, collectively known as Please Don’t Destroy, made a name for themselves with their whimsical, self-deprecating humor in numerous pre-recorded sketches. The show also introduced three new players with their own distinct voices: James Austin Johnson brought along his eerily-accurate Donald Trump impression, Aristotle Athari showed off his subtlety, and the one-of-a-kind Sarah Sherman introduced us to her vibrant and surrealist performing style. We also bid farewell to Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson, four veteran cast members that have all made their mark on the iconic sketch series in more ways than one.

Let’s take a look at the best Saturday Night Live sketches from Season 47.

Ladies Night Song

Kim Kardashian brought her A-game to Studio 8H when she served as first-time host in October. Not only did she prove to have a sense of humor and good comedic timing, but she wasn’t afraid to poke fun at herself and her family. She starred in “Ladies Night Song,” perhaps the best (and most relatable) SNL music video parody of the season, which highlights the shift in priorities for women as they get older. In their younger, wilder days, they could stay up all night drinking and dancing. But now, all they want to do is nap, keep an eye on traffic, and not wear high heels.

Please Don’t Destroy - Three Sad Virgins

The Please Don’t Destroy trio garnered consistent laughs with their The Lonely Island-esque sketches that showcase their specific brand of comedy with different celebrity drop-ins. In “Three Sad Virgins,” John, Martin, and Ben are delighted when Pete Davidson stops by their office and expresses interest in a collaboration. Unfortunately, Pete seems to have a very specific vision for their music video that doesn’t put the new guys in the best light. Taylor Swift lends her pipes to this hilarious and demeaning ballad.

Simu and Bowen

When comedian extraordinaire Bowen Yang was hired as a performer at SNL in 2019, he made history as the first fully-Asian cast member. Similarly, actor Simu Liu made history as the first Asian Marvel lead when he was cast as Shang-Chi in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. But they want you to know that they are definitely not competitive about being the “first Asian” in different categories. It’s not like they are keeping score or anything…

Lonely Christmas Ad

Another stand out host this season was music star Billie Eilish. Her natural comedy chops and genuine enthusiasm and appreciation for SNL was immediately evident in her monologue, which set the tone for the night. Here she plays a girl who invites her lonely, elderly neighbor (Kate McKinnon) over for Christmas dinner. Simple, right? Well, she soon learns that her seemingly-sweet neighbor actually has a secret dark side, and quickly regrets extending the invitation. Don’t answer the door!

MacGruber: Coronavirus

Saturday Night Live veteran Will Forte also made his hosting debut this year. (He’s just as surprised as you are that he hadn’t hosted before.) The crowd couldn’t contain their enthusiasm when the theme song to “MacGruber,” his most popular and beloved recurring character from the show, started to play. As usual, MacGruber (Forte) had plenty of time-sensitive bombs to stop prevent from exploding, but this time he was more concerned about people believing in the “hoax” virus. His sidekicks Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe) do their best to follow his orders, but the more he talks about conspiracy theories, the harder it is for them to take him seriously.

Five-Timers Club

Stand-up comedian John Mulaney hosted SNL this past season for the fifth time. And you know what that means? He’s now officially part of the coveted Five-Timers Club. A few of SNL’s finest club members, including Steve Martin, Candice Bergen, and Paul Rudd, don their exclusive velvety robes and welcome Mulaney into the club. They express their concern over the club losing its specialness, Conan O’Brien makes a surprise appearance, and Tina Fey breaks down the ingredients that go into making a Five-Timer Fizz. (You won’t want the recipe.)

Subway Churro

When Mulaney stopped by to host once again, he continued his tradition of musical sketches with “Subway Churro,” which showcases a colorful display of New York City characters that emerge once someone is bold enough to buy a churro from a random woman in the Subway station. An elegant woman stuck on the tracks? Oh, she's just on bath salts. Is that a wizard? No, just another mole person. And whatever you do, do not step in the mystery puddle. Ah, the everyday joys of the New York City transportation system!

Inventing Chloe

Chloe Fineman continues to be one of the best (if not, the best) impressionists on the cast. “Inventing Chloe” spoofs the hit Netflix series Inventing Anna, which tells the bizarrely true tale of Anna Delvey and her journey to becoming a fake heiress. Chloe struts around 30 Rock and informs her castmates that it’s her world and they are just living in it. Give her back her sandwich and whatever you do, don’t be poor!

Porch Scene

Why are Kate and Aidy so great at playing nerdy boys? McKinnon returns with her character Josh, a socially awkward middle schooler who does not know how to interact with girls, especially if the one in question is the “Hilary Duff” of his Algebra class.When Cassie (Zoë Kravitz) invites a baffled Josh to spend time with her as he waits for his mother to pick him up, he realizes he has no clue how to behave. Fortunately his best friend Jason (Aidy Bryant) is ready to coach him through all of his smooth moves, and honestly, they can’t believe how well it’s going, either.

Maid of Honor

Cheers, girlies! Tanya (Cecily Strong) is getting married! And who better to talk about her than best friend and maid of honor Sarah (Zoë Kravitz)? Kravitz carries this sketch from start to finish as she smiles through this severely troubling and bombshell-heavy speech about the new bride. How is it that Tanya’s husband (Kyle Mooney) didn’t know about her complicated past with the cast of Jackass? To Sarah and Tanya, this speech is just a fun trip down memory lane.

Shop TV

Stand-up comedian, writer, and actor Jerrod Carmichael killed his SNL hosting debut, even though he had no idea why he was asked to host in the first place. He jokes in his monologue, “I have to be the least famous host in SNL history. Like… the least.” Regardless, Carmichael brought his charm and great timing to this sketch about a dollmaker (Carmichael) who stops by a home shopping network to sell his latest doll wonder, Rhylee Rainbowlocks, a doll who can grow hair. His segment on the show gets derailed once the doll’s “anchor point” is revealed and his attempt to replace the spool of yarn puts the doll in some compromising positions.

Mother’s Day Gifts

Happy Mother’s Day! Aidy Bryant has a knack for playing mothers on the show who, despite their best efforts, always end up the butt of the joke. This sketch, featuring Benedict Cumberbatch as her smiley and upbeat husband, dives deep into the world of playful wooden signs. You know, the gift you get someone when you really want to phone it in. An innocent Mother’s Day celebration takes a concerning and personal turn once the signs start to call out the mother’s drinking habits and reveal what her family really thinks about her.

The Understudy

As evident in the above “Inventing Anna” sketch, as well as a number of other hilarious moments on the show, Chloe Fineman is one impressive impressionist. She spends hours every day with her fellow cast members, which inevitably leads to her picking up on all of their quirks, mannerisms, and voice inflections. “The Understudy” sketch is a perfect opportunity for Fineman to show off impersonations of her colleagues, including Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon, and Sarah Sherman. In an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Fineman talked about her jitters at the table read and how some didn’t know that she had impressions of them up her sleeve.

Mr. Dooley

Now this sketch is pure silly fun. Three overworked and under-paid women (Cecily Strong, Ego Nwodim, and Heidi Gardner) are fed up with the way they are treated by their boss, the crass Mr. Dooley (Natasha Lyonne). After casually mentioning that someone should kill him, one of them decides to take the comment seriously and, well, kills him. This murder comes at a horrible time, as it is right before the shareholder meeting. Naturally, the women decide to operate Mr. Dooley like a puppet in an attempt to fool the others. Watch as they quite literally drag a motionless Lyonne through a series of what should be simple tasks. Basically, it was a contest to see how long Lyonne could keep it together without breaking character. Slapstick comedy at its finest.

Final Encounter

Yeah, things were a little different for Ms. Rafferty. Kate McKinnon had a number of memorable characters during her decade at SNL, but none can compete with Rafferty, the woman who is repeatedly abducted by aliens and interrogated by the government. Why is it that the other survivors always seem to have angelic, heavenly experiences while Rafferty is being poked and prodded in more ways than you can count? This is an especially moving “Close Encounters” sketch, as it was the Cold Open to McKinnon’s final show after 10 splendid years. Grab your tissues!

