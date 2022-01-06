Just when you start getting used to writing “2021” on your checks, it’s time to start writing “2022”. (Who am I kidding, no one uses checks anymore.) Since it’s so overwhelming to think about all that has happened in one year, we’re going to focus on what matters most: Saturday Night Live. Over the last year, which included the second half of Season 46 and first half of Season 47, the sketch show welcomed a slew of first-time hosts in Simu Liu, Billie Eilish, John Krasinski, Kieran Culkin, Daniel Kaluuya, and Kim Kardashian West, and welcomed back pros Maya Rudolph, Paul Rudd, and Jason Sudeikis.

Fans were able to rest easy after speculation that long-time cast members Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, and Cecily Strong were leaving the show proved false, with all three still on board going into the second half of Season 47. Viewers did have to bid a surprising farewell to Beck Bennett who left after 8 years, and rookie member Lauren Holt, who didn’t return after one year. Other cast changes in 2021 included Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang (finally) being promoted to the main cast, along with new faces in Aristotle Athari, James Austin Johnson, Sarah Sherman joining Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson as featured players. And despite her noticeable absence in the beginning of Season 47 due to scheduling conflicts with filming Joe Exotic, veteran cast member Kate McKinnon is back home at Studio 8H. (Phew, that was a lot to cover.)

Before we jump head-first into the new year, let’s look back at the best Saturday Night Live sketches of 2021. Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!

RELATED: Lorne Michaels Says 50th Anniversary of 'Saturday Night Live' Would Be "A Really Good Time to Leave"

The Loser

Hey, whoa man. Don’t you dare make fun of Andrew Dismukes, or else John Krasinski will let you have it. In this schoolyard sketch, Krasinski plays Jonah, an athletic college student who’s very protective of his wimpy, younger brother Damien (Dismukes) who’s always getting made fun of in high school. Well, guess what? Jonah is fed up with seeing his little brother sad and decides to confront the bullies himself. The only problem is that Jonah’s method of telling off the bullies involves him going into disturbing detail about Damien’s insecurities.

Zillow

A lot has changed. You’re in your late thirties. Things don’t quite excite you the way they used to. Rather than going out with friends, you’d much rather stay inside. How can you spice up your new, more refined, more mature lifestyle? By scrolling endlessly on the popular online real estate marketplace website Zillow. You’re probably never going to move, but on Zillow, you can create your most wild dream house fantasies. If you’re feeling really crazy, invite someone to browse with you for a sexy night of curb appeal, fixer-uppers, and mansions.

Birthday Gifts

It’s your friend’s birthday! What are you going to get her? A wooden sign with some fancy lettering, perhaps? That’s what all of these women (Regina King, Cecily Strong, Heidi Gardner, and Chloe Fineman) coincidentally all decided to get their best friend Trish (Aidy Bryant). Is it just Trish, or do these signs have a theme? And are these signs getting increasingly depressing and specific?

Murder Show

Ugh, finally, your boyfriend’s out for the night, and you have the place to yourself. What are you going to do with the alone time? Oh, you know exactly what you’re going to do. It’s time for some true crime. Four women (Kate McKinnon, Ego Nwodim, Chloe Fineman, and Melissa Villaseñor) sing about how they relax by watching documentaries about murder. The more caution tape, bloodstains, and severed limbs, the better. If they’re lucky, there'll be a cannibal or two.

The Maya-ing

Former cast member Maya Rudolph returned to Studio 8H to host once again, and this time, she was feeling nostalgic. In this Stanley Kubrick-esque pre-recorded sketch, Maya strolls down the SNL hallways, looks back on her various characters and costumes, and wonders what could have been. She also meets Gloria Zellwig (Tina Fey), one of the original writers on SNL and is told by mysterious people that she is meant to “shine.”

Scattergories

All Mom (McKinnon) wants to do is play some Rummikub. Come on, it’ll be fun! After all, it’s a combination of mahjong and rummi, so, it’s bound to be a good time. Unfortunately, the majority rules that the clear game of choice is Scattergories. Mom is seething with pent-up aggression, but, she takes the high road and lets her family play while she cleans. She’s definitely not holding any grudges.

Study Buddy

Another Kate McKinnon-starring sketch is the hilariously cringy “Study Buddy,” where she plays Josh, a nerdy boy who just wrapped up studying with Chrissy (Carey Mulligan). If it wasn’t for this project, the shy and fidgety Josh would probably never have the opportunity to hang with Chrissy. The two have some time to kill until Josh’s mom picks him up, so he calls his best friend, the even-more-awkward Jason (Aidy Bryant) to help him win Chrissy over.

Gemma & DJ Balls

It’s Gene’s (Kenan Thompson) birthday, and what better place to celebrate than the outdoor dining section of TGI Friday's? His friends hired the innuendo-loving musical duo Gemma & DJ Balls (Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key) to sing to him on his birthday for a fun night. They hired the performers before they found out Gene's wife left him, making for a super uncomfortable dinner. Say hello to Gemma, she’s British!

College Panel

The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy crushed her SNL hosting debut last May. Here she and Aidy Bryant play perky, “professional” moderators of an NYU film studies panel who give their fun and simple questions to Max (Pete Davidson), the heartthrob cast member of the series that the panel is about, while leaving the poorly-worded controversial questions for the rest of the diverse cast.

Lingerie Store

Anya Taylor-Joy and Aidy Bryant’s comedy chemistry dominates this sketch as Enid and Astrid, two bra connoisseurs promoting their specific brand of lingerie. Are you sick and tired of not being able to find the right bra for your breasts? Is jogging utterly impossible? Then you might need to invest in a brawr. “This isn’t an undergarment. It’s scaffolding.”

Ladies Night Song

Even though they are no longer in their twenties, these “grown-ass women” (Kim Kardashian West, Punkie Johnson, Ego Nwodim, and Cecily Strong) need to let loose and have a crazy night at the club once in a while. Reality quickly sets in when they realize that their older bodies aren’t equipped to handle such a long night of dancing, loud music, and careless eating. Should the glammed gals persevere, or try to get ahead of the traffic?

Men’s Room

Going to the bathroom at work is tricky. Sure, it’s a nice escape from your long day and is a chance to stretch your legs, but doesn't it also make you a little self-conscious? What if someone you barely know comes in at the exact same time? You have to say something. That’s the predicament that these coworkers (which includes Bowen Yang, Kieran Culkin, Chris Redd, and Andrew Dismukes) are forced into as they all happen to head to the bathroom at the same time.

Simu & Bowen

Actor and one of the newest members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Simu Liu had an impressive and ground-breaking year. He was the titular hero in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, heading up the first Asian-led Marvel film. Meanwhile, Bowen Yang became the first fully Asian SNL cast member in 2019. Feel that? There's tension in the air, and you can cut it with a knife. In this pre-recorded sketch, Bowen and Simu try to top one another as the “first Asian” in some very specific categories.

Lonely Christmas

Billie Eilish’s episode of Saturday Night Live, where she returned as the musical guest and debuted as host, is one of the highlights of Season 47. In this sketch, she plays a girl who notices that her elderly neighbor (McKinnon) will be spending Christmas alone. With Christmas spirit in the air, the girl holds up an invitation to dinner in the window, warming the lonely woman’s heart. Things quickly take a disturbing turn, however, once the woman asks the girl a series of alarming and inappropriate questions.

TikTok

No one does a parody quite like SNL. In another clever pre-recorded sketch from Eilish’s episode, the cast becomes TikTok by imitating the strange, oddly specific videos that infiltrate your TikTok feed and prevent you from being productive in any way, shape, or form. Nurses dancing and neglecting their patients? A man eating noodles seemingly against his will? Homer Simpson? All that and more awaits you in this video.

What will 2022 bring to SNL? Check back to Collider for weekly recaps by yours truly.

'SNL': Watch Billie Eilish Perform "Happier Than Ever" and "Male Fantasy" The “Bad Guy” singer brings down the house with two hit songs from her second album 'Happier Than Ever.'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email