While every filmmaker tries their hardest to make the best film possible, sometimes the final result is a film so bad and poorly constructed that it wraps back around and becomes amazing. There have been countless "So Bad, It's Good" classics over the years, as there has always been a beautiful guilty pleasure satisfaction in enjoying what should be at the bottom of the barrel.

As Letterboxd grows as a social platform, so does the community and its ability to share the cinematic kings of garbage with new generations of film connoisseurs: they've even made an official list for these kinds of movies, based on the ratio of the "likes" a film has to their overall score. Whether they're tried and true classics of the "So Bad, It's Good" mythos or modern films that left a massive impact, there's absolutely no shortage of great times from terrible films, as ranked by Letterboxd.

10 'Ratatoing' (2007)

Letterboxd Score: 1.8/5

As far as blatant rip-off films go, it's hard to be more obvious than Ratatoing, which is very clearly trying to steal some of the leftover success from Pixar's Ratatouille. Similarly to Ratatouille, Ratatoing follows the story of a small rodent with extraordinary cooking abilities. But instead of hiding away and cooking in secret like Remy, Ratatoing's Marcel Toing already owns a successful restaurant in Rio de Janeiro, thanks in part to going out each night and stealing ingredients from humans.

RELATED: 10 Movies That Are Equally Loved and Hated by Letterboxd Users

Cheap computer animation always had a strange charm that can make it an absolute blast to rip apart, especially when the film is willingly comparing itself to a much greater film. What makes Ratatoing stand out is just how low-effort of a ripoff it is. While the term "Ratatouille" actually refers to a culinary dish, "Ratatoing" is a nonsense word made to make you think of Ratatouille, which honestly paints a perfect picture of the film as a whole.

9 'Cool Cat Saves the Kids' (2015)

Letterboxd Score: 2.1/5

Cool Cat Saves the Kids follows the titular Cool Cat in various stories as he teaches lessons about gun safety and cyberbullying. He navigates and shares his positive messages with all the children in the neighborhood and even finds himself as a part of the Hollywood Parade.

While children's educational content may seem to be the last place to find a "So Bad, It's Good" masterpiece, Cool Cat is unintentionally hilarious from beginning to end. Even more than the inherent comedy of the real-life costume design, everything from the editing to the dialogue to the story comes together to make an unforgettable experience.

8 'Gotti' (2018)

Letterboxd Score: 1.5/5

Gotti tells the infamous story of New York mobster John Gotti (played by John Travolta) and his rise to the top of the underworld as the boss of the Gambino crime family. The film follows all the ups and downs of Gotti's life of crime as he and his family face constant tragedy, battles with the legal system, and an infamous prison sentence.

Mafia crime movies have been held in high regard as some of the greatest of all time, with The Godfather and Goodfellas leading the mark for what can be done with a crime family story. This makes it hilarious when a film such as Gotti comes along and blunders at every possible opportunity. It's a film that feels like a satirical parody of gangster movies and their tropes, complete with a soundtrack provided by Pitbull and rounded out with a classic over-the-top Travolta performance.

7 'The Star Wars Holiday Special' (1978)

Letterboxd Score: 1.3/5

The most infamous Star Wars film, The Star Wars Holiday Special, follows Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) visiting Chewbacca's family to celebrate the fictional holiday, "Life Day." However, the duo is still on the run from the Galactic Empire, which is in hot pursuit of them in search of the Rebel Alliance.

RELATED: 7 Star Wars Hidden Gems From the 'Holiday Special' to 'Robot Chicken'

Especially when considering the many ways that Star Wars has built up its extended universe recently, it makes it all the more hilarious to see the series' first big spinoff attempt. The Holiday Special harkens back to a more simplistic yet more chaotic and unpredictable time for Star Wars, making for a film that feels like watching an intergalactic car crash. The infamous special is even getting its own documentary later this year documenting how this space catastrophe came to be.

6 'Manos: The Hands of Fate' (1966)

Image via Emerson Film Enterprises

Letterboxd Score: 1.4/5

One of the most recognizable and infamous "So Bad, It's Good" movies of all time, Manos: The Hands of Fate, follows a family who gets lost and stumbles upon a lone lodge. They soon realize that the lodge is home to an evil cult run by a man named The Master (Tom Neyman), who, along with his servant Torgo (John Reynolds), decides the fate of the lost family.

There's a good reason why Manos is still brought up over 50 years later as one of the greatest "So Bad, It's Good" movies of all time. The extremely low-budget editing, continuity, pacing, acting, and just about everything else about the film are done in such a confoundedly terrible way that it becomes a work of beauty. The best part is that the story behind the creation of Manos is just as chaotic as the movie that ended up being created.

5 'The Fanatic' (2019)

Letterboxd Score: 1.6/5

Directed by Limp Bizkit's very own Fred Durst, The Fanatic tells the story of Moose (John Travolta), a socially awkward street performer on Hollywood Boulevard. Soon, Moose gets a chance to meet his idol and favorite action hero, Hunter Dunbar (Devon Sawa), but after the experience goes sour and Hunter lashes out at him, Moose is determined to enact his revenge.

Even for a film released less than four years ago, The Fanatic has already garnered a massive reputation for just how much of an insane viewing experience it creates. The absolute star of the show is once again Travolta, whose performance goes past the limits of "over the top" in a way that needs to be seen to be believed. The Fanatic will only continue to grow as an iconic "So Bad, It's Good" masterpiece, as it truly goes above and beyond in all the wrong ways.

4 'Battlefield Earth' (2000)

Image via Warner Bros.

Letterboxd Score: 1.1/5

One of the most notorious box office bombs of all time, Battlefield Earth, shows an Earth in the year 3000, where the human race has been enslaved by an evil alien race known as the Psychlos. On their continued quest to steal all the natural resources and treasures that Earth has to offer, one human named Tyler (Barry Pepper) begins to rise up and revolt to save Earth once and for all.

RELATED: 10 Movies Below 10% On Rotten Tomatoes That Are Actually Worth Watching

At times, Battlefield Earth feels less like an actual movie and more like a cobbled-together collection of garbage special effects and egregious Dutch angles. It's a bewildering viewing experience that has the viewer questioning just about every decision made about the film and who wrote off and thought anything on screen was a good idea. Thankfully, Travolta continues his "So Bad, It's Good" streak as the Psychlo Terl and provides another amazing scenery-eating over-the-top performance, further amplified by the hilarious character design.

3 'Dragonball: Evolution' (2009)

Letterboxd Score: 0.8/5

Adapted from the all-time classic manga and anime series Dragonball: Evolution tells the story of Goku (Justin Chatwin) and his companions on their journey to collect all seven Dragonballs. At the same time, however, the evil Lord Piccolo (James Marsters) is also on the hunt for the Dragonballs, and Goku's quest soon becomes one to save the Earth from total destruction.

Dragonball: Evolution is infamous for not just being one of the worst anime adaptations of all time but one of the worst overall movies of all time. Yet even despite its infamous reputation, there's a level of enjoyment to be found in just how much this film absolutely butchers and fails to give the original characters and story justice. The film goes out of its way to do the exact opposite of everything an adaptation is supposed to do, resulting in a film whose only real value is to laugh at and mock.

2 'Birdemic: Shock and Terror' (2010)

Letterboxd Score: 1.5/5

If there were ever a "So Bad, It's Good" movie to reach the iconic status of The Room, it would be Birdemic: Shock and Terror. Birdemic follows the story of a small town that suddenly gets overtaken and attacked by various vicious and bloodthirsty birds. While on the run and fighting for survival, couple Rod (Alan Bagh) and Nathalie (Whitney Moore) experience countless acts of bloodshed as they travel the countryside and do all they can to survive.

RELATED: 10 "So Bad They're Good" Movies That Are Like 'The Room,' But Aren't 'The Room'

While clearly trying to be a modern take on The Birds, Birdemic's complete ineptitude from start to finish makes it genuinely one of the funniest movie experiences out there. Only a film like Birdemic would wait 40 minutes into the runtime for the main premise to actually begin, and only a film like Birdemic would have CGI effects that look like literal clipart. It's a movie that everyone should experience at least once in their lifetime, as there is nothing else like Birdemic.

1 'Foodfight!' (2012)

Letterboxd Score: 0.9/5

Foodfight! shows the story of the Marketropolis supermarket, where after the store closes, all the product mascots and icons come to life in a bustling and thriving city. We follow cereal mascot Dex Dogtective (voiced by Charlie Sheen) on an adventure to fight the forces of Brand X, a group of evil products who plan to take over the entire supermarket.

With how much computer animation exploded in popularity in the 21st century, bad animated movies come a dime a dozen, but truly there is no animated movie out there like Foodfight! Foodfight! feels like a movie released 15 years too late, between the cast of fading stars from the '90s and 2000s to the animation that looks worse than the original Toy Story in 1995. The true icing on the cake, however, is the overabundance of product placement, where characters like Mr. Clean and Mrs. Butterworth are constantly taking up screen time.

KEEP READING: The 11 Best So-Bad-They're-Good Movies on Netflix