There are movies that come along that are so good they define a generation. There are movies that come and go, forgotten by the general public as mediocre failures. And then there are those special kinds of movies that are so terrible, so inept, and so utterly ridiculous that one must see them to believe them. Films like Troll 2, Birdemic, and Plan 9 from Outer Space have become renowned in their own way for how wildly they miss the mark.

Sometimes the magic comes from someone intentionally trying to create utter schlock, other times from a promising premise but a brutally awful execution. And sometimes it comes from people convinced they are making a masterpiece, only for their ability to fall far too short of their ambition. Films such as these can be the karmic result of hubris for people whose ambitions and egos are outmatched by their powers or can be a success for someone seeking to make a dream come true, even if in the opposite way as expected.

10 'Birdemic: Shock and Terror' (2010)

Directed by James Nguyen

Image via Severin Films

Ever wondered what Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds would look like if it were recorded on an iPhone with a budget of $10,000? Look no further than Birdemic: Shock and Terror. Rod (Alan Bagh) and Nathalie (Whitney Moore) are a couple preparing for fun new developments in their lives. But all their plans are derailed when their home is attacked by birds. But these birds aren’t the standard Hitchcock birds. These birds can not only attack humans, but they can also spit acid and explode when they hit the ground like a kamikaze.

Why are they able to do this? The film only gives one answer – global warming. It clearly wants to deliver an impactful environmental message but knows as much about the environment as Ed Wood does about atomic warfare. Combined with birds that look like clip art, an atrocious soundtrack, and an utterly ridiculous ending, Birdemic goes from a lackluster film to perhaps the worst B-movie of the last 20 years.