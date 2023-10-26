"So bad it's good" movies can be incredibly fun to watch, especially in a group setting. There's nothing like mocking a terrible film with your friends. The horror genre lends itself particularly well to this - and there's certainly no shortage of goofy, cheesy-as-all-hell horrors to choose from.

To this end, Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which awful horrors are the most entertaining of all. They came up with a ton of enjoyable picks, just in time for Halloween.

10 'Bad Milo' (2013)

The always-hilarious Ken Marino stars in this comedy horror as Duncan, an ordinary guy struggling with the mounting stress in his life. However, his problems take a rather unusual turn when he discovers that his stress is linked to a tiny, demon-like creature living inside his intestines.

This monster, named Milo, emerges whenever Duncan experiences extreme stress and vents his frustrations by committing acts of violence against those who have wronged him. Chaos ensues as Duncan tries to control his unruly, but oddly endearing, gut-dwelling demon. "Bad Milo [...] was a hilarious good time!" said user Deafening_Nucleus.

9 'Halloween III: Season of the Witch' (1982)

Halloween III: Season of the Witch stands apart from the rest of the franchise in that it's the only entry that doesn't feature Michael Myers. Instead, it introduces an entirely new plot, centered around Dr. Dan Challis (Tom Atkins), who begins investigating a mysterious toy company and their disturbingly popular Halloween masks. This departure from the Michael Myers narrative may have confounded some fans at the time, but Halloween III has since gained a cult following.

"Halloween 3: Season of the Witch feels really campy nowadays," said Redditor Kuildeous. "It is peak '80s cinema. The score, the punching sound effects, the exploding computers, the random desire to hump. What's weird is that it's not that bad of a movie. It has incredibly cheesy moments."

8 'Plan 9 from Outer Space' (1957)

Plan 9 from Outer Space, directed by the infamous Ed Wood, has earned its reputation as one of the most notoriously bad films in cinema history. It's about an attack on a small town by aliens, who are attempting to resurrect the dead. Notably, it's the last film featuring legend Bela Lugosi.

It boasts an odd mix of plot holes, laughable special effects, wooden acting, and clips recycled from other movies, which somehow wind up being charming in their own way. "Plan 9 from Outer Space is kind of the Citizen Kane for this sub-genre," said user Cw2e.

7 'Malignant' (2021)

Image via Warner Bros.

James Wan has directed several fantastic horrors, but Malignant is not one of them. It centers on Madison (Annabelle Wallis), a woman plagued by visions of gruesome murders. The killer turns out to be her absorbed twin, who lives on the back of her head, kinda like Voldemort in the first Harry Potter.

There are a ton of unintentionally funny moments, like when Madison casually parks her car on a cliff edge, seemingly unfazed by the danger. It makes for a surprisingly fun viewing experience, just not the one Wan intended. "If you know, you know…." said Redditor Crimsonredrook.

6 'Nothing but Trouble' (1991)

Directed by Dan Aykroyd, Nothing but Trouble centers on businessman Chris Thorne (Chevy Chase), and his friends, who are captured by a lawless judge (played by Aykroyd) and taken to his home. There, the characters are subjected to bizarre trials and tribulations in a nightmarish funhouse of a courtroom.

The whole thing is utterly bizarre, from the killer rollercoaster to the Tupac cameo. "That’s not a movie, it’s a coke-fueled fever dream," said user LtSoundwave. "[Nothing but Trouble is] a great example of 'What were they thinking?'" added Redditor Mudhen_282.

5 'The Lost Skeleton of Cadavra' (2001)

This micro-budget sci-fi horror pays tribute to the B-movies of the 1950s. It follows Dr. Paul Armstrong (Larry Blamire) and his wife Betty (Fay Masterson) as they investigate a meteor that has crash-landed on Earth. This leads them on a bizarre adventure that includes a variety of quirky characters, including the titular Lost Skeleton and his nefarious plan to harness the meteor's powers.

The dialogue is absurd, the acting is cheesy, and the villain is blatantly just a store-bought plastic skeleton. But for the right fan, this is exactly what the doctor ordered. "I’ve been thinking about this movie a lot lately. I never see anyone mention it, but it is so, so funny," said user DreadCultHorror.

4 'Murder Party' (2007)

On Halloween, a lonely, mild-mannered man named Chris (Chris Sharp) stumbles upon what he assumes is a costume party. There, the guests are dressed as various iconic characters: a vampire, a werewolf, a zombie cheerleader, Pris from Blade Runner, and a gang member from The Warriors. Unfortunately for Chris, they all have macabre intentions.

It's a wild, rough-edged flick that breezes by at just 79 minutes. "Murder Party had me in stitches, but maybe I'm just weird," said one user. "[It's] peak dumb horror," agreed Redditor culinarydream7224.

3 'Elvira: Mistress of the Dark' (1988)

Elvira: Mistress of the Dark was the film debut for Cassandra Peterson's iconic character, made famous on the show Elvira's Movie Macabre. It sees Elvira quitting her job and moving to a small town in Massachusetts to claim an inheritance from her deceased great-aunt.

There, Elvira discovers that her great-aunt had dark, magical secrets, including a spellbook. Elvira, with her quick wit and unique charm, must soon face off against both the judgmental townsfolk and a devious warlock. User Wastedgent recommended the film "for camp value". Redditor GravitationalEddie agreed, calling it a "gem".

2 'Grabbers' (2012)

Grabbers is set on a small Irish island, where the residents suddenly find themselves besieged by a horde of bloodthirsty, tentacled aliens. But the creatures have a weakness: they are allergic to alcohol. The locals unite in an uproarious effort to get incredibly drunk, hoping that their inebriation will make them unappetizing to the extraterrestrial invaders.

Grabbers combines solid jokes humor, inventive creature design, and a unique premise. The cinematography is great too, as is the lead performance from Coupling's Richard Coyle. User ghostsnickets recommended this one, saying, "The only way to survive is to get drunk!"

1 'Zombeavers' (2014)

A group of college friends head to a remote cabin by a lake for a weekend getaway. However, their peaceful retreat takes a bizarre turn when they encounter a horde of zombified beavers, transformed after coming into contact with toxic waste. The friends must band together to stop the murderous mammals - but a bite from the creatures will zombify them as well.

Zombeavers gleefully revels in its over-the-top premise, delivering a campy and self-aware homage to creature features of the past (not to mention a bevy of beaver-related puns). "I really like [this] movie. It's rare that you find a competently made B-movie with exactly the right amount of camp," said user mikeyfreshh. "It ended up actually being quite entertaining," agreed Redditor SweetCosmicPope.

